PORTLAND (WGME)--- Our weekend forecast has 2 seasons, fall and summer. Saturday will be another beautiful, dry, and fall like day, before summerlike warmth and humidity make a return for Sunday, along with some shower chances. It won't be a washout Sunday but showers will be possible through the day, making Saturday the nicer of the 2 weekend days.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO