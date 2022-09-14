ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
WGME

Patchy frost possible in Maine Early Saturday

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Friday night will be the coolest night of the season so far. Lows will dip into the 30s and 40s by early Saturday morning. The combination of clear skies, a very dry atmosphere, and light winds will result in the first frost potential of the season for some areas.
MAINE STATE
WGME

2 Halves Weekend Forecast for Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Our weekend forecast has 2 seasons, fall and summer. Saturday will be another beautiful, dry, and fall like day, before summerlike warmth and humidity make a return for Sunday, along with some shower chances. It won't be a washout Sunday but showers will be possible through the day, making Saturday the nicer of the 2 weekend days.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine leaders celebrate 20th 'Blue Mass'

PORTLAND (WGME) - A tradition that began two decades ago, the Sunday after we remember the terrorist attacks on September 11th, people of all faiths and backgrounds come together to honor the sacrifices made by our first responders. "The first responders firefighters, EMS, and police officers of all levels," said...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy