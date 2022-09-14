Read full article on original website
WGME
Patchy frost possible in Maine Early Saturday
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Friday night will be the coolest night of the season so far. Lows will dip into the 30s and 40s by early Saturday morning. The combination of clear skies, a very dry atmosphere, and light winds will result in the first frost potential of the season for some areas.
WGME
2 Halves Weekend Forecast for Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Our weekend forecast has 2 seasons, fall and summer. Saturday will be another beautiful, dry, and fall like day, before summerlike warmth and humidity make a return for Sunday, along with some shower chances. It won't be a washout Sunday but showers will be possible through the day, making Saturday the nicer of the 2 weekend days.
WGME
Maine Bed Bath & Beyond locations not found on initial list of closures
PORTLAND (WGME) -- There may be some good news for fans of Bed Bath & Beyond in Maine. Currently, the brand has four store locations: Augusta, Bangor, Brunswick and South Portland. In August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it plans to close 150 stores and lay off 20 percent of...
WGME
Maine leaders celebrate 20th 'Blue Mass'
PORTLAND (WGME) - A tradition that began two decades ago, the Sunday after we remember the terrorist attacks on September 11th, people of all faiths and backgrounds come together to honor the sacrifices made by our first responders. "The first responders firefighters, EMS, and police officers of all levels," said...
WGME
Utah lawmakers send warning to providers that elective abortion remains felony offense
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Abortion providers were warned by a group of Utah legislators that elective abortion remained a felony crime in the state. Officials from the state are currently prohibited from bringing cases under the state's trigger ban due to a preliminary injunction. If the preliminary injunction...
