Interested in how to site, build, and maintain a pedestrian natural surface trail? Curious about the tools and techniques we use to build the trails you enjoy? Just want to get your hands dirty in the woods on a Saturday? Join Trails and Open Space staff for this family friendly workshop! Learn all the basics of safe tool usage and trail construction in this fun, hands-on 2 hour session. Wear clothing and shoes for hiking. Bring along a water bottle and work gloves.

ATHENS, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO