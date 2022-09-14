Read full article on original website
"Fall Skies" Planetarium Program at Sandy Creek Nature Center
Join us for our planetarium program in the Sky Center. We will journey through the night sky, exploring the great beyond. Ages: Ages 5 and up. Children under 13 must be accompanied by a registered adult. This program is not scholarship eligible. Masks are required. Ages: 5 and older (children...
"Introduction to Sustainable Trails" Workday at Sandy Creek Nature Center
Interested in how to site, build, and maintain a pedestrian natural surface trail? Curious about the tools and techniques we use to build the trails you enjoy? Just want to get your hands dirty in the woods on a Saturday? Join Trails and Open Space staff for this family friendly workshop! Learn all the basics of safe tool usage and trail construction in this fun, hands-on 2 hour session. Wear clothing and shoes for hiking. Bring along a water bottle and work gloves.
