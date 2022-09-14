Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LSUSports.net
Tigers Drown Tulane, Sweeps Weekend Tournament
NEW ORLEANS – LSU (6-4) swept its way through the Tulane Invitational as they knocked off Tulane (5-6) 25-19, 25-23, 25-18 Saturday night at Fogelman Arena. Three Tigers earned a spot on the Tulane Invitational Tournament Team, including outside hitter Sanaa Dotson, middle blocker Anita Anwusi and libero Ella Larkin.
LSUSports.net
Soccer Opens SEC Play At Vanderbilt
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — LSU soccer (5-1-2) begins conference play on the road in Nashville against Vanderbilt (6-0-1) at noon CT at the Vanderbilt Soccer Complex. The match will be available on ESPNU. Links to the livestream and live stats for the match can be found on lsusports.net. Series History...
LSUSports.net
Football Powers Past Mississippi State, 31-16
BATON ROUGE – Jayden Daniels and the LSU offense scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to give the Tigers a victory in the SEC opener over Mississippi State, 31-16, on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. LSU improved to 2-1 with the victory, while the Bulldogs dropped to...
LSUSports.net
Tigers Conclude Day One of Wahoowa Invitational
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The LSU women’s tennis team grabbed three singles wins and one doubles win on day one of the Wahoowa Invitational at the Virginia Tennis Complex on Friday. Doubles Results. Four Tiger duos were in action in the doubles round. Safiya Carrington and Anastasiya Komar took...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LSUSports.net
IN FOCUS: LSU Legend Yvette Girouard
LSU softball and its stadium, Tiger Park, are nationally recognized for their greatness, but the team’s national prominence and stadium’s existence would not have been possible without one woman: Yvette Girouard. Girouard coached the Tigers from 2001-2011, posting a 526-171-1 record, while also finishing with nine 50-win seasons,...
LSUSports.net
Preview: Tigers Open SEC Play at Home vs. Mississippi St.
LSU (1-1) opens up conference play on Saturday night against Mississippi State (2-0) in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5:01 p.m. on ESPN and the LSU Sports Radio Network. The matchup will mark the first meeting between LSU coach Brian Kelly and MSU coach Mike Leach. Quarterback Jayden Daniels...
LSUSports.net
Tigers Blank Oregon State to Open Tulane Invitational
NEW ORLEANS – LSU (5-4) opened the Tulane Invitational by sweeping Oregon State (4-5) 25-18, 27-25, 25-22 Friday night at Fogelman Arena. With the win, LSU secured its fourth sweep of the season surpassing last season’s total sweeps. The Tigers hit .254 in the match and registered 45 kills and 39 assists. They also turned in seven aces in the victory. Although the Beavers won the battle at the net with five blocks to LSU’s four, OSU was held to a .173 hitting percentage, making them the fifth opponent over a seven-match span that the Tigers has held under .200.
Comments / 0