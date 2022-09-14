NEW ORLEANS – LSU (5-4) opened the Tulane Invitational by sweeping Oregon State (4-5) 25-18, 27-25, 25-22 Friday night at Fogelman Arena. With the win, LSU secured its fourth sweep of the season surpassing last season’s total sweeps. The Tigers hit .254 in the match and registered 45 kills and 39 assists. They also turned in seven aces in the victory. Although the Beavers won the battle at the net with five blocks to LSU’s four, OSU was held to a .173 hitting percentage, making them the fifth opponent over a seven-match span that the Tigers has held under .200.

