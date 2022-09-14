This could be an airplane that many of you have never seen with these pics of the week – the Royal Saudi Air Force F-15 in great colors! Check them out!. This weekend is the Athens Flying Week, the big airshow in Greece. This was the first one fully back without Covid-19 restrictions since the start of Covid-19 so it was an exciting time for many aviation geeks and anyone that just likes to see some cool arial demonstrations. One of the teams that flew there was the Royal Saudi Air Force F-15 fighter jet. Here are some of the pictures of this plane.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 11 HOURS AGO