Did you know that Vicksburg was the first city in Mississippi to receive gas lamps?. Before electricity, the city streets of Vicksburg were gleaming with light from gas lamp posts. The Scottish inventor William Murdoc created the gas lantern in 1792, according to the History of Lighting. Murdoc used coal gas and let it flow through pipes in large amounts, then manually lit the lantern for high-quality lighting. Eventually, the invention moved all throughout London and Paris and entered the United States in 1817 starting in Baltimore, Md. as stated in the History of Lighting.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO