Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg Post

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A belated Thank-You to Coach Robert Erves

One question many ask is, can anyone be successful?. Most who are not successful attribute it to their family background — perhaps, that’s not true. A typical example is portrayed by one of Vicksburg’s finest Hall of Fame Inductees. It’s an individual who was raised on a...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

St. Al’s Edwards notches second cross country win of the season

Samantha Edwards kept St. Aloysius’ cross country winning streak intact. Edwards, a sophomore and the defending MAIS Class 5A champion, won her second meet of the season by clocking a time of 21 minutes, 4 seconds in the girls’ 5-kilometer run at Warren Central’s Valhalla Invitational on Saturday.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Jeremy Beasley volunteers for the next generation of athletes

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Jeremy Beasley, who volunteers as a soccer and t-ball coach. Beasley is a Geo-Information Specialist and the team leader for the Railroad Track Evaluation Program at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC). Beasley is a lifelong resident of Vicksburg and a graduate of Vicksburg Catholic School and Mississippi State University. He and his wife, Christie, have two sons, Elliot, 5, and Clarke, 3. In his free time, Beasley enjoys various outdoor activities, live music, trivia and adventures with his family.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players

A weekly recap of performances by college football players from Vicksburg-area high schools. • Southern Miss wide receiver Demarcus Jones (Warren Central) had one rushing attempt for 5 yards in a 64-10 win over Northwestern State. • Mississippi Valley State wide receiver Jacory Rankin (Port Gibson) caught a team-high seven...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Tallulah pulls away from Prentiss Christian with big surge

Tallulah Academy started a little slow Friday night, but its top end speed was too much for Prentiss Christian to keep up with. Dee Morgan threw three touchdowns passes — two of them to Henry Ellerbee — and ran for 155 yards and a touchdown as Tallulah Academy pulled away in the second half for a 44-21 victory over Prentiss Christian.
TALLULAH, LA
Vicksburg Post

ACCS spoils St. Al’s upset bid with quick surge

For a quarter and a half, St. Aloysius had all the elements of a monumental upset working in its favor. A spirited effort on their part. A sluggish one by their opponent. A handful of odd bounces and lucky breaks that went their way. And then, in a minute, it...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Pierson Waring named Hinds Community College Young Alumnus of the Year

Pierson Waring started playing baseball when he was 6 years old and came to Hinds Community College in 2010 to play Eagles baseball under coaches Sam Temple and Dan Rives. Baseball has continued to play a big role in the life of the Vicksburg native, who is the 2022 Young Alumnus of the Year. Waring now coaches his 8-year-old son, Daniel’s, baseball team and last year opened The Sandlot of Vicksburg athletic facility with two other partners.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg volleyball cruises to fifth win in a row

With a mix of skillful serving and good defense,Vicksburg High’s volleyball team added another win to its growing streak. Sha’Tora Knight and Makynzie Dunmore served six aces apiece, Kennedy Mullins had five, and the Missy Gators easily defeated Raymond 3-0 (25-9, 25-14, 25-21) on Thursday for their fifth victory in a row.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Gators manhandle Forest Hill for region victory

The Vicksburg Gators chewed up Forest Hill on Friday night, even if it didn’t seem like much more than a snack. DeCorey Knight and Alex Jefferson scored two touchdowns each, Ronnie Alexander threw two touchdown passes, and the Gators obliterated Forest Hill 54-8. Vicksburg led 20-0 at the end...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

VICKSBURG FACTS: Vicksburg lit the way for the state of Mississippi

Did you know that Vicksburg was the first city in Mississippi to receive gas lamps?. Before electricity, the city streets of Vicksburg were gleaming with light from gas lamp posts. The Scottish inventor William Murdoc created the gas lantern in 1792, according to the History of Lighting. Murdoc used coal gas and let it flow through pipes in large amounts, then manually lit the lantern for high-quality lighting. Eventually, the invention moved all throughout London and Paris and entered the United States in 1817 starting in Baltimore, Md. as stated in the History of Lighting.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

SURRATT: Ah, the coming of fall and the joy it brings

There is a distinct feeling in the air. The days are a bit cooler, aided by periodic breezes flowing over the area, things are a bit more comfortable and the dreaded “heat index,” which made everything feel hotter than we wanted it to be, has, at least for now, disappeared from the weather forecasts.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg Warren School District Superintendent speaks on state accountability model, letter grades

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) is set to publicly release letter grades for Mississippi public schools and districts on Sept. 29. In anticipation of the release, this will be the first in a series of articles published by The Vicksburg Post exploring the inner workings of the Mississippi Statewide Accountability System, which is the formula MDE uses to assign those grades.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Vicksburg Post

OUTLOOK: Vicksburg designer takes Hoodvenchy to New York Fashion Week

Finding a niche in the fashion industry takes determination, dedication and, of course, an eye for design. Just ask Vicksburg resident Raymond Banks, who has recently returned from the Big Apple where he was one of the fashion designers invited to participate in New York Fashion Week. Banks got his...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

ON THE SHELF: Curl up with a good large-print book

This column was submitted by Evangeline Cessna, Local History Librarian at the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library. This week’s column features mysteries in our New Large Print collection. “Absence of Mallets” is the latest novel by Kate Carlisle featuring contractor Shannon Hammer. Shannon is thrilled to have her writer boyfriend,...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Warren County Grand Jury August Term: Man and mother indicted in father’s death

A Warren County man and his mother have been indicted in the shooting death of his father. Jeffery Young Jr., 23, 6025 Castle Road, is charged with murder in his father’s death, which occurred July 5 at their home in the 6000 block of Castle Drive in Camelot Subdivision. His mother, Tracie Young, 55, 6025 Castle Drive, is charged as an accessory after the fact to murder for helping her son avoid arrest.
WARREN COUNTY, MS

