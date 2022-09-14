Read full article on original website
Vicksburg Post
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A belated Thank-You to Coach Robert Erves
One question many ask is, can anyone be successful?. Most who are not successful attribute it to their family background — perhaps, that’s not true. A typical example is portrayed by one of Vicksburg’s finest Hall of Fame Inductees. It’s an individual who was raised on a...
Vicksburg Post
St. Al’s Edwards notches second cross country win of the season
Samantha Edwards kept St. Aloysius’ cross country winning streak intact. Edwards, a sophomore and the defending MAIS Class 5A champion, won her second meet of the season by clocking a time of 21 minutes, 4 seconds in the girls’ 5-kilometer run at Warren Central’s Valhalla Invitational on Saturday.
Vicksburg Post
VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Jeremy Beasley volunteers for the next generation of athletes
This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Jeremy Beasley, who volunteers as a soccer and t-ball coach. Beasley is a Geo-Information Specialist and the team leader for the Railroad Track Evaluation Program at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC). Beasley is a lifelong resident of Vicksburg and a graduate of Vicksburg Catholic School and Mississippi State University. He and his wife, Christie, have two sons, Elliot, 5, and Clarke, 3. In his free time, Beasley enjoys various outdoor activities, live music, trivia and adventures with his family.
Vicksburg Post
How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players
A weekly recap of performances by college football players from Vicksburg-area high schools. • Southern Miss wide receiver Demarcus Jones (Warren Central) had one rushing attempt for 5 yards in a 64-10 win over Northwestern State. • Mississippi Valley State wide receiver Jacory Rankin (Port Gibson) caught a team-high seven...
Vicksburg Post
Tallulah pulls away from Prentiss Christian with big surge
Tallulah Academy started a little slow Friday night, but its top end speed was too much for Prentiss Christian to keep up with. Dee Morgan threw three touchdowns passes — two of them to Henry Ellerbee — and ran for 155 yards and a touchdown as Tallulah Academy pulled away in the second half for a 44-21 victory over Prentiss Christian.
Vicksburg Post
ACCS spoils St. Al’s upset bid with quick surge
For a quarter and a half, St. Aloysius had all the elements of a monumental upset working in its favor. A spirited effort on their part. A sluggish one by their opponent. A handful of odd bounces and lucky breaks that went their way. And then, in a minute, it...
Vicksburg Post
Mississippi football roundup: Southern Miss, Jackson State crush foes; Alcorn wins on the road
For one night, at least, the quarterback situation and scoring points were not a concern for Southern Miss. The Golden Eagles amassed 400 passing yards and nearly 600 yards of offense, six offensive players scored touchdowns, and Southern Miss posted its highest point total in five years in a 62-10 demolition of Northwestern State on Saturday.
Vicksburg Post
Pierson Waring named Hinds Community College Young Alumnus of the Year
Pierson Waring started playing baseball when he was 6 years old and came to Hinds Community College in 2010 to play Eagles baseball under coaches Sam Temple and Dan Rives. Baseball has continued to play a big role in the life of the Vicksburg native, who is the 2022 Young Alumnus of the Year. Waring now coaches his 8-year-old son, Daniel’s, baseball team and last year opened The Sandlot of Vicksburg athletic facility with two other partners.
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg volleyball cruises to fifth win in a row
With a mix of skillful serving and good defense,Vicksburg High’s volleyball team added another win to its growing streak. Sha’Tora Knight and Makynzie Dunmore served six aces apiece, Kennedy Mullins had five, and the Missy Gators easily defeated Raymond 3-0 (25-9, 25-14, 25-21) on Thursday for their fifth victory in a row.
Vicksburg Post
Gators manhandle Forest Hill for region victory
The Vicksburg Gators chewed up Forest Hill on Friday night, even if it didn’t seem like much more than a snack. DeCorey Knight and Alex Jefferson scored two touchdowns each, Ronnie Alexander threw two touchdown passes, and the Gators obliterated Forest Hill 54-8. Vicksburg led 20-0 at the end...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg native among 5 inducted into Hinds Community College’s Sports Hall of Fame
Hinds Community College will induct five former athletes into the Sports Hall of Fame at the Alumni Recognition Event on Sept. 22, including Vicksburg native Kori Crutchfield Babb. The event will be held at 4:30 p.m. at Cain-Cochran Hall on the HCC Raymond Campus. Admission is free, and the public...
Vicksburg Post
VICKSBURG FACTS: Vicksburg lit the way for the state of Mississippi
Did you know that Vicksburg was the first city in Mississippi to receive gas lamps?. Before electricity, the city streets of Vicksburg were gleaming with light from gas lamp posts. The Scottish inventor William Murdoc created the gas lantern in 1792, according to the History of Lighting. Murdoc used coal gas and let it flow through pipes in large amounts, then manually lit the lantern for high-quality lighting. Eventually, the invention moved all throughout London and Paris and entered the United States in 1817 starting in Baltimore, Md. as stated in the History of Lighting.
Vicksburg Post
SURRATT: Ah, the coming of fall and the joy it brings
There is a distinct feeling in the air. The days are a bit cooler, aided by periodic breezes flowing over the area, things are a bit more comfortable and the dreaded “heat index,” which made everything feel hotter than we wanted it to be, has, at least for now, disappeared from the weather forecasts.
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Warren School District Superintendent speaks on state accountability model, letter grades
The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) is set to publicly release letter grades for Mississippi public schools and districts on Sept. 29. In anticipation of the release, this will be the first in a series of articles published by The Vicksburg Post exploring the inner workings of the Mississippi Statewide Accountability System, which is the formula MDE uses to assign those grades.
Vicksburg Post
‘Sweet Caroline’: Ole Miss Kappa Kappa Gamma establishes scholarship fund in memory of Vicksburg native
Caroline Simrall Hood was a vivacious and funny young woman; she loved her family, her friends and cheering for the St. Aloysius Flashes. But on Jan. 11, 2022, Caroline’s life was cut short by a tragic car accident, affecting many in the community. As family and friends continue to...
Vicksburg Post
OUTLOOK: Vicksburg designer takes Hoodvenchy to New York Fashion Week
Finding a niche in the fashion industry takes determination, dedication and, of course, an eye for design. Just ask Vicksburg resident Raymond Banks, who has recently returned from the Big Apple where he was one of the fashion designers invited to participate in New York Fashion Week. Banks got his...
Vicksburg Post
ON THE SHELF: Curl up with a good large-print book
This column was submitted by Evangeline Cessna, Local History Librarian at the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library. This week’s column features mysteries in our New Large Print collection. “Absence of Mallets” is the latest novel by Kate Carlisle featuring contractor Shannon Hammer. Shannon is thrilled to have her writer boyfriend,...
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Grand Jury August Term: Man and mother indicted in father’s death
A Warren County man and his mother have been indicted in the shooting death of his father. Jeffery Young Jr., 23, 6025 Castle Road, is charged with murder in his father’s death, which occurred July 5 at their home in the 6000 block of Castle Drive in Camelot Subdivision. His mother, Tracie Young, 55, 6025 Castle Drive, is charged as an accessory after the fact to murder for helping her son avoid arrest.
