Dallas Anesthesiologist Facing Life In Prison
Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortez, Jr. Police arrested a Dallas anesthesiologist on charges alleging that he injected nerve-blocking agents and other drugs into bags of intravenous fluids at the surgical center where he works. Authorities announced Thursday that that led to a co-worker’s death and caused several cardiac emergencies in patients. They arrested Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr., 59, Wednesday on a criminal complaint alleging that he tampered with a consumer product, causing death and intentional drug adulteration, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for the Northern District of Texas. If convicted, he could receive life in prison.
easttexasradio.com
Collin County Man Dead Of Fentanyl Overdose
A Collin County man dies after being sold an illegal pill laced with fentanyl. Police found the 29-year-old man at his home in Princeton, which led to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer identified as Gabriel Aldo Fossatti. However, officers found more drugs at his home, including pills and mushrooms. Drug-related deaths have increased 571% in Collin County over the past three years.
