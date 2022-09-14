Read full article on original website
‘Closed’ signs are going up across Britain
Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.Put yourself in the place of a foreign visitor who planned a trip to the UK well in advance. Around half a million overseas tourists are currently here. While they doubtless sympathise with the royal family and the wider public grief over the death of the Queen, they understandably want to make the most of their limited time here. Yet with the...
BBC
Shrewsbury residents call plans for new Travelodge an 'eyesore'
Plans to build a new hotel in Shrewsbury town centre have been labelled an "eyesore" by some local residents. Travelodge plans to build an 83-room hotel on the current Barker Street car park, between Rowley's House and Claremont Baptist Church. The firm said there was a lack of hotel accommodation...
BBC
Taking last public photos of the Queen was 'an honour and privilege'
Photographing the Queen was "an honour and a privilege", according to the photographer who took the last public photos of her. PA Media photographer Jane Barlow captured the Queen meeting new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday, two days before she died. Ms Barlow, who is from Belper in Derbyshire,...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi announces major change for shoppers
Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
Couple confused after their car ‘caught speeding’ in Manchester while they were 1,500 miles away in Spain
A couple was left baffled upon returning home from Spain to find that police had issued them with a fine for speeding – while they had been 1,500 miles away on holiday.Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards, from Leeds dropped off their white Volkswagen Golf GTI at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 Meet and Greet parking service on 3 August before they left the UK.Holiday snaps show them enjoying their 13-day break in Murcia with their two daughters and friends of the family.Upon arriving home, they found Greater Manchester Police had sent them a prosecution notice for their car, which had allegedly...
BBC
Prince Harry go stand vigil at Queen coffin in military uniform
Di Queen grandchildren, wey include di Prince of Wales and di Duke of Sussex, go stand vigil around her coffin dis evening as she lie in state for Westminster Hall. Based on King Charles request, Prince Harry go wear military uniform, for di first time since 2020. Prince Harry bin...
BBC
Man charged over Queen coffin incident
A 28-year-old man has been charged with a public order offence after allegedly leaving the queue of mourners to approach the Queen's coffin on Friday. Muhammad Khan, from Tower Hamlets in east London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday. The Metropolitan Police said he was charged under the...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: 'Great honour' for my son to be pallbearer
A man whose son carried the Queen's coffin has described it as a "great honour" for his family. Senior Aircraftman Toby Stafford flew with the coffin on the flight from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt and will be part of the Queen's funeral on Monday. His father Peter Stafford said: ""He...
Watch as BMW is written off in front of car wash workers after it got stuck in reverse outside Tesco
THIS is the shocking moment a BMW was written off in front of car wash workers after it got stuck in reverse outside a Tesco store. Incredible CCTV footage of the incident has been doing the rounds on social media with viewers left stunned at what happened. According to Twitter...
CARS・
Thousands of gas stations across the UK are the latest businesses to say they will close for the Queen's funeral
Britain's major supermarket chains are closing their gas stations to the public on September 19. The UK's main supermarket chains, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, and Morrisons, announced they will close all filling stations on Monday, reopening some at 5:00 p.m. after Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Sainsbury's, which operates more than 300...
Westminster Abbey: Inside the Queen’s funeral venue, where she was also married and crowned
The Queen will be laid to rest on 18 September at Westminster Abbey in London, the same venue where she was married and crowned.It will be the first time in over 260 years that a sovereign’s funeral will take place in the Abbey. The last was George II’s in 1760.For the Queen, Westminster Abbey was where her most defining milestones took place, both in terms of her personal life and her public duty.Princess Elizabeth was 21 when she married Prince Philip at the World Heritage Site, one of the most famous religious buldings in Britain. More than 2,000 guests...
A fenland walk to a great pub: the Carpenters Arms, Cambridgeshire
Rabbits chase each other around the grassy hummocks. Buzzards wheel overhead. The nibbled turf is a delicate tapestry of bedstraw, wild thyme and salad burnet, milkwort and speedwell. I am walking across Great Wilbraham Common, one of Cambridgeshire’s biggest surviving areas of biodiverse grassland. It’s an early highlight on a route that’s rich in wildlife and history. There’s a converted windmill, a medieval moat, an Anglo-Saxon earthwork and thatched cottages.
High street shops to shut doors for Queen’s funeral
Supermarkets, fashion stores and cinemas will be among firms shutting their doors on Monday, due to the Queen’s funeral.It was announced last week that the funeral will take place on Monday September 19, which will also be a public bank holiday.As a result, a raft of the country’s biggest retailers have said they will shut their stores so workers can pay tribute to the Queen.Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Lidl and Aldi were among those closing their supermarket stores for the day.“We want to express our deepest condolences to the royal family, as well as our gratitude to Her Majesty the Queen...
BBC
Dalian Atkinson: Footballer killed hours before renal treatment
A footballer who died after a confrontation with two police officers was due to be treated for renal failure the following day, a court has heard. PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith denies assaulting Dalian Atkinson before he was killed in Telford in 2016. The second officer, Benjamin Monk, was previously convicted...
BBC
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
Mourners’ rail journeys disrupted by damaged overhead wires
Train services at Paddington station are suspended, disrupting the journeys of thousands of mourners attempting to reach London or Windsor for the Queen’s funeral.Great Western Railway (GWR) said all lines between the west London station and Slough, Berkshire, are blocked due to damage to overhead electric wires.The problem is affecting journeys for passengers travelling from Reading and Heathrow Airport.⚠️Travel Update - 08:00 ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/WHr0twDUKv— GWR (@GWRHelp) September 19, 2022Services run by GWR, Heathrow Express and the Elizabeth line are disrupted.The lines between Reading and Newbury are also closed due to a person being hit by a train.This is causing GWR...
BBC
China fire: Skyscraper engulfed in massive flames
An enormous fire has engulfed a skyscraper in the Chinese city of Changsha, state media reports. Footage posted on social media showed massive flames racing up the 42-storey building's side as office workers rushed to evacuate the building. Thick clouds of black smoke billowed out of the structure, which is...
BBC
Lakhimpur: India family shattered by rape and murder of Dalit sisters
Days after two sisters were found hanging from a tree in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, a post-mortem has reportedly confirmed that the girls were raped and murdered. The BBC's Geeta Pandey reports from the girls' village in Lakhimpur district where their families are trying to come to terms with their colossal loss.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi confirms its plans for day of Queen's funeral
Aldi has confirmed that it will close its stores on the day of the Queen's funeral. The monarch's state funeral will take place next Monday, September 19. This afternoon, Aldi was the latest supermarket to confirm its plans for the day. It said: "As a mark of respect, all Aldi...
BBC
Fly-tipping now part of rural life, says Warwickshire farmer
A farmer whose nephew filmed a van driver dumping waste in a lane near his business said fly-tipping has become part of rural life. The man was captured on camera leaving rubbish by Charlie Goadby's farm, near Ansley village, north Warwickshire, at about 21:30 BST on Monday. Mr Goadby reported...
