Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Confess, Fletch Review
Confess, Fletch arrives in theaters, and on digital and On Demand on Friday, Sept. 16. Confess, Fletch not only shines a spotlight on Jon Hamm's playful quippiness but also on the engaging breeziness of Gregory McDonald's Fletch mystery novels. It's a medium-stakes, high-chuckle caper that gives us a clever crime-solver who is sort of the anti-Hercule Poirot. Investigative journalist -- or in the case of Confess, Fletch, retired investigative journalist -- Irwin M. "Fletch" Fletcher doesn't always have all the answers.. or even any of them. But Fletch stories are a terrific blend of proactive snooping and happenstance, which suits a sarcastic character like Fletch to a "T."
Famous birthdays for Sept. 19: Jimmy Fallon, Jeremy Irons
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Lewis Powell in 1907. -- Austrian automobile designer Ferdinand Anton Ernst Porsche in 1909. -- British author William Golding in 1911. -- Actor/writer/host James Lipton in 1926. -- Actor Adam...
IGN
Marvel’s Thunderbolts Roster Isn't Very Electrifying… But It Could Be
While it was a relief to finally learn the team lineup for the long-awaited Thunderbolts movie set to cap off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actual members making up the roster weren’t exactly that exciting. The team led by Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine will...
IGN
Super Mario Bros. Movie Actress Was Asked to Sleep With a Snake
Fiona Shaw is about to make her Star Wars debut in Disney+'s Andor, and is famous for playing Aunt Petunia in the Harry Potter movies, one of Fiona Shaw's earliest film appearances came in 1993's Super Mario Bros. as Lena, henchwoman to Dennis Hopper's Koopa. Shaw recounts a wild request from the filmmakers for her to take her character's pet snake to bed and looks back on the chaotic production of the cult classic video game adaptation.
RELATED PEOPLE
IGN
Andor: Exclusive Rogue One Recap Trailer
Andor, a spy thriller from Lucasfilm filmed over two 12-episode seasons, takes place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The era featured in Andor is filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero. Andor presents Star Wars from a different perspective, focusing on everyday people whose lives are affected by the Empire. The decisions they make have real consequences, and the stakes for them—and the galaxy—couldn’t be higher.
IGN
Left Behind Collectibles
Welcome to The Last of Us: Left Behind collectibles page. Below, we'll list all of the collectibles that can be found throughout this prequel expansion. If you're looking for a specific collectible type, you can go ahead and skip straight to our Left Behind Artifacts or Left Behind Optional Conversations pages.
IGN
Where the Crawdads Sing - Review
This review of Where the Crawdads Sing has been published to coincide with its release in Indian theatres. Where the Crawdads Sing takes place in the ‘60s in the marshes of North Carolina. It begins with the police finding the body of Chase Andrews (Harris Dickinson), who is the town’s hotshot quarterback. Catherine Clark (Daisy Edgar-Jones) – or Kya as nicknamed by her family – lives as a recluse in a shack in the marshlands, and becomes the prime suspect in the murder. She is called “Marsh Girl” by the judgemental townspeople of Barkley Cove and it appears that there is no chance she would have anyone on her side. That is until Tom Milton (David Strathairn), a levelheaded and sensible lawyer comes out of retirement to represent her.
IGN
House of the Dragon - Episode 5 Review
Warning: The below contains full spoilers for Episode 5 of House Of The Dragon, which aired on HBO on Sept. 18, 2022. To refresh your memory, check out our review of last week's episode. Last time we saw Matt Smith’s Daemon Targaryen, he was having seven bells kicked out of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Whitney Houston Biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody’s Trailer Out, Film Set to Release in December
There’s a new biopic coming to town and it’s based on the life of legendary singer, Whitney Houston. BAFTA award winning actor Naomi Ackie spectacularly transforms to portray the multiple award-winning singer in the much-anticipated biographical movie, I Wanna Dance with Somebody. Directed by Kasi Lemmons, written by...
Comments / 0