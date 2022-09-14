Read full article on original website
House of the Dragon: What Queen Alicent's Actions Mean for the Coming War
Warning: The following contains spoilers for House of the Dragon's fifth episode, "We Light the Way." Don't forget to check out our review, too!. Hooooo boy, there's nothing like a Westeros wedding. The pageantry. The delicacies. The blood-curdling screams. Too bad there's not a Seven Kingdoms version of Vegas, right? For those who just want to get the ceremony over and done with.
Left Behind
Welcome to The Last of Us: Left Behind hub. If you have not completed The Last of Us' main campaign, It's wise to go back and do so first. This standalone story won't introduce the game's world or Ellie as a protagonist, so although it's a prequel story, it's worth trekking through the original game before heading into this expansion.
Mainline Assassin's Creed Games in Chronological Order
Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise has covered a lot of ground in its 15 years. The Assassin-Templar conflict has taken players across five continents, from Ancient Greece to Victorian London, spanning 2,300 years of history over the course of 13 mainline games.
Spectre Hands-On: Splinter Cell Multiplayer's Spiritual Successor?
We went hands-on with an early build of Spectre, the upcoming 2v2 multiplayer game that aims to give us the Splinter Cell Spies vs. Mercenaries return that Ubisoft won't. Previewed by Cameron Hawkins.
Today's Wordle 457 answer and hint: Monday, September 19
Is today's Wordle answer giving you trouble? Whether you're trying to learn how to play, just a little lost, or even completely stuck you're sure to find all the hints and help you need to solve the September 19 (457) Wordle right here. Seeing I'm just one letter off from...
Resident Evil Village SHADOW OF ROSE DLC epizoda stiže uskoro!
Kao deo CAPCOM prezentacije na Tokyo Game Showu ove godine, IGN je dobio priliku da prikaže b-roll snimak iz 30-minutnog demoa predstojeće ekspanzije za Resident Evil Village - Shadows of Rose, koji prati Itanovu ćerku Rose u horor avanturi iz trećeg lica punoj netrpirodnih pojava, jezivih humanoida, ljubičaste vode i čega sve ne.
Trophy Guide
The Last of Us' PlayStation 4 release includes 1 platinum trophy, 7 gold trophies, 9 silver trophies and 7 bronze trophies. [1]Here are all the trophies in the PlayStation 4 release of the game:. The Last of Us Trophy Guide. It Can't Be For Nothing. Collect all Trophies. Look For...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Wiki Guide
This cutie will try to intimidate enemies by making itself larger. Their skin has a sort of elastic quality to it, not unlike baking yeast or dough. According to the official Pokemon website, "this Pokemon has been protected by people since long ago" due to its ability to ferment things with the yeast in its breath. This has proven invaluable for cooking, but it should also be protected becasue it is downright adorable.
RGG Studio Boss Explains Why Yakuza Series Has been Retitled Like a Dragon in the West
Yakuza is a name that has become well-known in western territories like the U.S., but in Japan it has traditionally been titled Ryu Ga Gotoku, which roughly translates to “Like a Dragon.” Now, with the announcement of three new Like a Dragon games, it appears that the Yakuza name is being retired for good.
The Last Of Us:Left Behind Walkthrough
Welcome to The Last of Us: Left Behind. This expansion takes place both before and during The Last of Us' main campaign, so if you haven't played the base game, it's better to first head over there so you understand more about the game's world and characters. You can check out our walkthrough for the main story for details on each of its 12 chapters.
Ashfall Let's Play - Character Creator, Tutorial Missions, and Mid-Game Missions
IGN's Alan Wheeler is exploring the opening moments of Ashfall, from its character creator to the first mission along with a plunge into Iron Cage Caverns for some higher level play. Ashfall is a shooter MMORPG from Legendary Star Studio. After a devastating nuclear attack from an AI gone rogue...
La Mulana Director Wins Konami Contest to Revive Old IP
The search has ended: After a year-long process, Konami announced the grand prize winner of an open call for indie developers to revive older series from the company's back catalog. At Tokyo Game Show, we learned first place will go to Takumi Naramura, director of La Mulana and La Mulana 2, as he plans to remake Konami's The Maze of Galious.
Progression Guide: How Weapon Progression and Attachments Work
Learning from previous installments of the series, the progression system in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has received a significant overhaul that changes how attachments are unlocked across weapons, as well as how weapons within each class are unlocked. This progression guide will explain everything you need to know about weapon progression and attachments work in Call of Duty: MW2.
Unholy - Official Teaser Trailer | TGS 2022
Check out the teaser trailer for Unholy, an intense psychological horror experience driven by a deep dark narrative storyline with unique gameplay that combines meticulous exploration, intriguing puzzle solving, infiltration and stealth with innovative shooting dynamics. Coming to Steam, PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2023.
The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Episode 4 - Review
Warning: The following review contains full spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 4. If you're not caught up yet, check out our spoiler-free review of the two-episode premiere here. When I said the third episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of...
Weiss Schwarz: Learn How To Play as We Play with Hololive & Tokyo Revengers Deck - Let’s Play Lounge
Fans of Anime, Hololive, Manga, and Video Games can celebrate their favorite characters with the trading card game (TCG) Weiss Schwarz and now you can learn how to play Weiss Schwarz by watching us play Weiss Schwarz; it’s all presented by Bushiroad. Weiss Schwarz expert Alex Hodges sits down...
Dragon Ball: The Breakers - Official Majin Buu and Farmer Reveal Trailer
Majin Buu and Farmer will join the Dragon Ball: The Breakers roster. Check out the latest trailer for the asymmetrical action game for an exciting look at these characters. Dragon Ball: The Breakers launches on October 14, 2022 on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Its open beta test will run from September 21 - September 25 on the same platforms.
