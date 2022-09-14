Splatoon 3 had a massive launch in Japan, selling 3.45 million units over the first three days. While we don't have worldwide numbers, it's got quite a gap to fill before hitting Mario Kart 8's 50+ million lifetime sales. But Splatoon's popularity is in no small part due to its quality -- IGN gave it an 8. Quite a few of us on staff have picked it up and have been inking the competition daily.

