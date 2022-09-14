ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

IGN

Beta Guide: All Available Maps, Game Modes, and Rewards

Running throughout the last two weekends of September, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta will be available to play on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The two-part Beta event will feature several playable game modes and maps, as well as unique rewards that will carry over once the game launches in late October.
IGN

Xbox: Accessibility Is the Future of Gaming

Xbox boss Phil Spencer and corporate vice president Sarah Bond have said the future of gaming is all about accessibility and breaking down barriers of restriction. Speaking to IGN Japan during Tokyo Game Show, Bond and Spencer answered a fan's question about what Xbox's expectations and hopes for the future of video games are.
IGN

Has Splatoon Become Nintendo’s Best Multiplayer Franchise?

Splatoon 3 had a massive launch in Japan, selling 3.45 million units over the first three days. While we don't have worldwide numbers, it's got quite a gap to fill before hitting Mario Kart 8's 50+ million lifetime sales. But Splatoon's popularity is in no small part due to its quality -- IGN gave it an 8. Quite a few of us on staff have picked it up and have been inking the competition daily.
IGN

All Rank Progression Rewards

As you rank up your player level in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, you'll unlock a number of unique rewards for each level you achieve. These progression rewards include everything from Killstreaks, Custom Loadouts, Weapons, Field Upgrades, Tactical and Lethal Equipment, and also cosmetic items such as Stickers, Emblems, and Weapon Skins.
IGN

Sins of a Solar Empire II Announced by Stardock

Stardock and Ironclad Games have announced Sins of a Solar Empire II on September 16. The long-awaited sequel to the critically acclaimed real-time space strategy game is developed by developers from the original team with a new engine. The game claims to seamlessly blend real-time strategy and 4X gameplay to...
IGN

Site 1 Collectibles

Alterna has plenty of items hidden in its fuzzy depths. There are four main collectibles located in Alterna: Sardinium, Sunken Sea Scrolls, Decorations, and Gold Records. Each main collectible will display on your site map with a checkmark if you've found all of them in that area. This page of IGN's Splatoon 3 wiki guide contains all the main collectibles in Site 1 - Future Utopia Island.
IGN

New Game Plus

New Game Plus was added to Horizon: Forbidden West in Update 1.14 on June 2nd 202. New Game + allowing players to replay the game with all of the skills, equipment and resources from a save that has completed the game's story. In addition, there are new items that can only be found in a New Game + playthrough.
IGN

SEGA NEW Tokyo Game Show 2022 Special Livestream

Don't miss SEGA NEW, the SEGA news variety show, that includes the latest info on the newest SEGA and ATLUS titles straight from Makuhari Messe! Tune in September 16 at 4am PT / 7am ET / 8pm JST on IGN!
IGN

The Lost Archive

This DLC was released on February 28, 2012 for Xbox 360, PS3, and PC (Steam). In this DLC the player travels through the maze of the memory of Subject 16 in order to get free from Limbo.
IGN

Ashfall Gameplay World Premiere

Ashfall is a shooter MMORPG from Legendary Star Studio. After a devastating nuclear attack from an AI gone rogue strikes humanity, nothing is left of the world but ruin and desolation. Your mission is to explore the post-apocalyptic wasteland, and search for the legendary key known as the Core of...
IGN

Spectre Hands-On Preview: Splinter Cell Multiplayer’s Spiritual Successor?

While there are several popular multiplayer archetypes in 2022, one that is notably missing is Spies versus Mercenaries. The game type was originally introduced in Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow and became a huge hit among fans – as well as a big part of Splinter Cell’s identity moving forward. But with Splinter Cell seeing no new releases in nearly a decade, Spies vs. Mercs has been all but forgotten..
IGN

Resident Evil Village SHADOW OF ROSE DLC epizoda stiže uskoro!

Kao deo CAPCOM prezentacije na Tokyo Game Showu ove godine, IGN je dobio priliku da prikaže b-roll snimak iz 30-minutnog demoa predstojeće ekspanzije za Resident Evil Village - Shadows of Rose, koji prati Itanovu ćerku Rose u horor avanturi iz trećeg lica punoj netrpirodnih pojava, jezivih humanoida, ljubičaste vode i čega sve ne.
IGN

How to Get and Use Conch Shells

This page contains information on how to obtain Conch Shells in Splatoon 3, and how they can be used to earn free rewards. Conch Shells are a new item that only appear during Splatfests, and in the run-up to the events known as a Sneak Peak. Conch Shells are tokens...
IGN

Sonic Frontiers: You 'Can't Even Scratch' Some Bosses Until You Unlock Super Sonic

Some Sonic Frontiers bosses will seemingly be impossible to defeat before the player unlocks the ability to turn into Super Sonic. Super Sonic – a more powerful, yellow form of Sonic first introduced in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – was announced for Sonic Frontiers this week. It seems the form will be a key part of beating the game. Speaking to IGN Japan, Sonic Frontiers director Morio Kishimoto said players will encounter a handful of bosses in the open-zone game that "blue Sonic can't even scratch" before the power-up is unlocked.
IGN

Street Fighter 6 - Official World Tour Opening Movie | TGS 2022

Watch the opening movie for Street Fighter 6's World Tour, featuring art for each of the 18 characters on the launch roster, including Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, Luke, Jamie, Manon, Kimberly, Marisa, Lily, JP, Juri, Dee Jay, Cammy, E. Honda, Blanka, Guile, Zangief, and Dhalsim. Street Fighter 6 is coming to...
IGN

Secrets and Unlockables

Splatoon 3 contains a vast amount of secret rewards and unlockables that you may not know of, and can be gained in various ways. This page contains information for all the different unlocks you can get while playing Splatoon 3's Single Player and Multiplayer Modes. Be warned, there may be certain story mode spoilers.
