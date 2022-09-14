Read full article on original website
IGN
Beta Guide: All Available Maps, Game Modes, and Rewards
Running throughout the last two weekends of September, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta will be available to play on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The two-part Beta event will feature several playable game modes and maps, as well as unique rewards that will carry over once the game launches in late October.
IGN
Xbox: Accessibility Is the Future of Gaming
Xbox boss Phil Spencer and corporate vice president Sarah Bond have said the future of gaming is all about accessibility and breaking down barriers of restriction. Speaking to IGN Japan during Tokyo Game Show, Bond and Spencer answered a fan's question about what Xbox's expectations and hopes for the future of video games are.
IGN
Has Splatoon Become Nintendo’s Best Multiplayer Franchise?
Splatoon 3 had a massive launch in Japan, selling 3.45 million units over the first three days. While we don't have worldwide numbers, it's got quite a gap to fill before hitting Mario Kart 8's 50+ million lifetime sales. But Splatoon's popularity is in no small part due to its quality -- IGN gave it an 8. Quite a few of us on staff have picked it up and have been inking the competition daily.
IGN
Does Xbox Have an Obligation to PlayStation Gamers? - Next-Gen Console Watch
Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch, our show following all the news and rumors on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S. I’m Daemon Hatfield, and this week I’m joined by Ryan McCaffrey, host of IGN’s Xbox podcast, Podcast Unlocked, and Mark Medina, a regular on Podcast Beyond!
IGN
All Rank Progression Rewards
As you rank up your player level in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, you'll unlock a number of unique rewards for each level you achieve. These progression rewards include everything from Killstreaks, Custom Loadouts, Weapons, Field Upgrades, Tactical and Lethal Equipment, and also cosmetic items such as Stickers, Emblems, and Weapon Skins.
IGN
Sins of a Solar Empire II Announced by Stardock
Stardock and Ironclad Games have announced Sins of a Solar Empire II on September 16. The long-awaited sequel to the critically acclaimed real-time space strategy game is developed by developers from the original team with a new engine. The game claims to seamlessly blend real-time strategy and 4X gameplay to...
IGN
Site 1 Collectibles
Alterna has plenty of items hidden in its fuzzy depths. There are four main collectibles located in Alterna: Sardinium, Sunken Sea Scrolls, Decorations, and Gold Records. Each main collectible will display on your site map with a checkmark if you've found all of them in that area. This page of IGN's Splatoon 3 wiki guide contains all the main collectibles in Site 1 - Future Utopia Island.
IGN
GTA 6: Alleged Leaks Showcase Female Protagonist, Return of Vice City Locations and Much More
It appears that several clips of what appears to be the much-anticipated game from Rockstar, GTA 6 have allegedly leaked online. These clips give us a peek at what to expect from the next title of the iconic video game franchise. The alleged leaks originated from a post on GTAForums...
IGN
Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars - Exclusive Neclord Boss Gameplay
Watch almost four minutes of exclusive gameplay from the upcoming Suikoden 2 HD remaster, showing off a tense boss battle with Neclord. Join the hero and his allies Kahn, Victor, Eilie, Nanami, and Rikimaru as they take on the formidable foe. Classic RPG franchise, Suikoden, will return in 2023 with...
IGN
New Game Plus
New Game Plus was added to Horizon: Forbidden West in Update 1.14 on June 2nd 202. New Game + allowing players to replay the game with all of the skills, equipment and resources from a save that has completed the game's story. In addition, there are new items that can only be found in a New Game + playthrough.
IGN
SEGA NEW Tokyo Game Show 2022 Special Livestream
Don't miss SEGA NEW, the SEGA news variety show, that includes the latest info on the newest SEGA and ATLUS titles straight from Makuhari Messe! Tune in September 16 at 4am PT / 7am ET / 8pm JST on IGN!
IGN
The Lost Archive
This DLC was released on February 28, 2012 for Xbox 360, PS3, and PC (Steam). In this DLC the player travels through the maze of the memory of Subject 16 in order to get free from Limbo.
IGN
Ashfall Gameplay World Premiere
Ashfall is a shooter MMORPG from Legendary Star Studio. After a devastating nuclear attack from an AI gone rogue strikes humanity, nothing is left of the world but ruin and desolation. Your mission is to explore the post-apocalyptic wasteland, and search for the legendary key known as the Core of...
IGN
Spectre Hands-On Preview: Splinter Cell Multiplayer’s Spiritual Successor?
While there are several popular multiplayer archetypes in 2022, one that is notably missing is Spies versus Mercenaries. The game type was originally introduced in Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow and became a huge hit among fans – as well as a big part of Splinter Cell’s identity moving forward. But with Splinter Cell seeing no new releases in nearly a decade, Spies vs. Mercs has been all but forgotten..
IGN
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for September 16-20
The objectively sexiest creature alive, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one...
IGN
Resident Evil Village SHADOW OF ROSE DLC epizoda stiže uskoro!
Kao deo CAPCOM prezentacije na Tokyo Game Showu ove godine, IGN je dobio priliku da prikaže b-roll snimak iz 30-minutnog demoa predstojeće ekspanzije za Resident Evil Village - Shadows of Rose, koji prati Itanovu ćerku Rose u horor avanturi iz trećeg lica punoj netrpirodnih pojava, jezivih humanoida, ljubičaste vode i čega sve ne.
IGN
How to Get and Use Conch Shells
This page contains information on how to obtain Conch Shells in Splatoon 3, and how they can be used to earn free rewards. Conch Shells are a new item that only appear during Splatfests, and in the run-up to the events known as a Sneak Peak. Conch Shells are tokens...
IGN
Sonic Frontiers: You 'Can't Even Scratch' Some Bosses Until You Unlock Super Sonic
Some Sonic Frontiers bosses will seemingly be impossible to defeat before the player unlocks the ability to turn into Super Sonic. Super Sonic – a more powerful, yellow form of Sonic first introduced in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – was announced for Sonic Frontiers this week. It seems the form will be a key part of beating the game. Speaking to IGN Japan, Sonic Frontiers director Morio Kishimoto said players will encounter a handful of bosses in the open-zone game that "blue Sonic can't even scratch" before the power-up is unlocked.
IGN
Street Fighter 6 - Official World Tour Opening Movie | TGS 2022
Watch the opening movie for Street Fighter 6's World Tour, featuring art for each of the 18 characters on the launch roster, including Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, Luke, Jamie, Manon, Kimberly, Marisa, Lily, JP, Juri, Dee Jay, Cammy, E. Honda, Blanka, Guile, Zangief, and Dhalsim. Street Fighter 6 is coming to...
IGN
Secrets and Unlockables
Splatoon 3 contains a vast amount of secret rewards and unlockables that you may not know of, and can be gained in various ways. This page contains information for all the different unlocks you can get while playing Splatoon 3's Single Player and Multiplayer Modes. Be warned, there may be certain story mode spoilers.
