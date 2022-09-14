Survivor advocates Hermina Kramp, Rebecca Shiemke receive 2022 Champion of Justice Award

Read full article on original website
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
DNR begins fall walleye surveys in September
Beginning in late September through early October, anglers throughout the state are asked to be on the lookout for Michigan Department of Natural Resources personnel conducting walleye recruitment surveys – a tool that helps fisheries managers determine how many walleye either were produced naturally or survived stocking in 2022 (commonly referred to as a given year’s “young-of-year” fish).
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
74th annual Pointe Mouillee Waterfowl Festival
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18 Pointe Mouillee State Game Area, Brownstown Township. Hosted by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Pointe Mouillee Waterfowl Festival committee, this festival is one of the longest-running unique events of its kind in Michigan. Admission is free, so...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Introducing the 2022 deer management cooperator patch – and where to get one
This year marks 50 years of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ deer management cooperator patch, which was first produced in 1972. Brian Shaw from Spring Arbor created the winning 2022 deer patch design, which commemorates the 50th anniversary. The annual deer patch design contest is open to everyone and takes place in the spring. Artists can submit their original work showing deer or deer hunting in Michigan.
