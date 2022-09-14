ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Baldwin pushes back on GOP arguments against same-sex marriage legislation

By Julia Mueller
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05741t_0hv7CToe00

As the Senate prepared to move on a bill that would protect same-sex marriage, Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) on Monday pushed back against GOP objections that it is unnecessary.

Some Republicans have said the Respect for Marriage Act, which would make marriage a constitutional right regardless of a couple’s sex, race, ethnicity or national origin, is moot because the U.S. Supreme Court has already protected marriage equality.

“The same court that overturned Roe vs. Wade puts in jeopardy a number of other Supreme Court cases: the case that affirmed same-sex marriage, the case that affirmed interracial marriage,” Baldwin, the lead Democratic negotiator for the new bill, said on CNN.

Lawmakers sprung to action after Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, in his opinion on the court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, argued that the justices should also reconsider cases like Obergefell v. Hodges, which secured same-sex marriage as a constitutional right, and Griswold v. Connecticut, which gave married couples the right to access contraceptives.

Millions of U.S. couples, Baldwin said, “are legitimately concerned about the legitimacy of their marriage.”

Democrats are still working to secure 10 GOP votes to ensure the bill can overcome a Republican filibuster. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), a sponsor of the bill, is a “yes” vote, along with Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio). Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) previously told reporters that he “probably will” vote for the bill.

Negotiators are considering an amendment to address GOP concerns about creating legal problems for religious groups, which could expand Republican support for the bill.

Baldwin said that, before the amendment, she had “five [Republicans] on the record and three more soft, not-quite-on-the-record” in her push toward the needed 10 votes.

Her fellow Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson (R) initially indicated he’d support the proposal but later backtracked and dismissed the bill as “just Democrats opening up a wound that doesn’t need to be opened up.”

The Respect for Marriage Act would formally repeal the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act, which narrowly defined marriage as a union between one man and one woman — legislation that remains in place despite being negated in part by the Supreme Court.

Repealing the outdated legislation would be a strong and “very affirming statement” from Congress, Baldwin said.

“We often think, when we say the word marriage, of the wedding rights, but with a marriage certificate comes very important rights and responsibilities that people rely on, say, hospital visits and, you know, all sorts of things that are really important. So this is timely right now.”

Baldwin said Johnson has “gone back and forth quite a bit on this issue” and added that she hopes he’ll revert back to supporting the bill after seeing the new amendment.

“This is a real issue to millions of couples across the United States. This is not being done for political purposes. We have, already, a nice bipartisan group working very hard to pass it,” Baldwin said.

The House passed its Respect for Marriage Act 267-157 in July, with 47 Republicans joining all Democrats voting in favor.

The bill could pass the Senate this month, and Baldwin says she expects the Senate to vote on it next week.

This story was updated at 1:50 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Ukraine-Russia War update: What really happened in Russian prisons?

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including Ukrainians traveling back to their hometowns and footage of what Ukrainians endured in Russians prisons. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts […]
POLITICS
WGN Radio

McCarthy says he knows who recorded him criticizing Trump

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) says he knows who recorded him in a phone call with GOP colleagues last year when he criticized former President Trump for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, rioting at the Capitol. McCarthy also told Politico that he would, at some point, present his findings about the mysterious […]
POTUS
The Independent

Protester expelled from Trump’s Ohio rally after waving banner blaming him for factory closure

A man was walked out of Donald Trump’s rally in Youngstown, Ohio on Saturday after unfurling a banner which blamed the former president for the closure of a major manufacturing center.Chucky Dennison was escorted out of the event just seconds after unfurling the banner, a makeshift picket sign written on a pillowcase for portability.Mr Dennison was seen on video being walked out by a security guard as Mr Trump continued to address the crowd - it wasn’t clear if the president or others beyond those in Mr Dennison’s vicinity had seen the banner.“Trump lost 3,000 Lordstown jobs – and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thom Tillis
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Tammy Baldwin
WGN Radio

DeSantis migrant flights come with political risks

Ron DeSantis’s decision to fly dozens of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard marked the latest — and one of the most dramatic — efforts by the Florida governor to court conservatives at home and nationally as he positions himself for a 2024 presidential run.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Same Sex Marriage#Republicans#Democrats#Politics State#Racism#Gop#Senate#The U S Supreme Court#Democratic#Cnn#Obergefell
WGN Radio

Biden to rally with Democrats in Florida this month

President Biden will travel to Florida later this month to rally with Democrats, with leading Senate and gubernatorial races on the ballot there in November. Biden will travel to Orlando on Sept. 27, the White House announced Friday. He will attend a Democratic National Committee rally while there, the latest instance of Biden addressing a […]
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WGN Radio

Most presidents seek reelection — here are the ones who called it quits after one election

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated what state Robert Kennedy was from. He was from New York. The November midterm elections are fast approaching, and with them the unofficial start of the 2024 presidential election cycle.  Prospective candidates may begin announcing their plans to run for the White House at any time […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WGN Radio

Trump’s favorability rating drops to new low: poll

Former President Trump’s favorability rating has dropped to a new low after slowly trickling down over the past few months. A new NBC News poll released Sunday found that 34 percent of registered voters said they have a positive view of Trump, while 54 percent say they have a negative view of him. Trump’s favorability […]
POTUS
WGN Radio

Cedric Richmond on Biden 2024: ‘He’s running’

Cedric Richmond, a former Biden White House official, definitively said this week that President Biden will run again in 2024 amid questions about his political longevity. “He’s running and we’re building an infrastructure for him to run and win,” Richmond told NBC. “Right now, it’s all an early investment in 2024 while we’re helping 2022.” Richmond, […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy