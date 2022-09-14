ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Hillary Clinton disputes Ocasio-Cortez notion that US can’t elect a woman president

By Julia Mueller
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RmroU_0hv7CQAT00

Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton , the first woman to clinch a major-party nomination for president, on Sunday responded to skepticism from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) that a woman could hold the nation’s highest office.

“I think that a woman will become our president at some point,” Clinton said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“I certainly understand all of the obstacles you have to overcome to get there. But I continue to tell young women and girls that if they feel motivated to pursue political office, they should do so, with their eyes wide open about how hard it is.”

In an interview with GQ earlier this month, Ocasio-Cortez — herself an oft-cited name as a potential future presidential candidate — said her experience as a congresswoman showed her “how deeply and unconsciously, as well as consciously, so many people in this country hate women.”

Misogyny, Ocasio-Cortez said, “transcends political ideology,” and the patriarchy permeates all parties.

The second-term congresswoman talked about hearing from girls who say they want to see her as president, saying, “I admit to sometimes believing that I live in a country that would never let that happen.”

Clinton, who won the popular vote against then-Republican candidate Donald Trump in 2016 but lost the electoral college count, acknowledged Ocasio-Cortez’s concerns, but said it was still worth fighting to get a woman winning the White House.

“I think it’s sad that we have so many people who seem to either resent or oppose women in the public arena, whether it’s politics and government or the media or anything else. That’s something we have to keep standing up against and speaking out against,” Clinton said.

“Unfortunately, social media, with all of its misogyny, has made it more difficult, but we can’t be bullied into silence or giving up on our own dreams. We have to continue to pursue them and encourage others to do the same.”

Clinton, who became former President Obama’s secretary of state after losing to him in the 2008 Democratic primary for president, has been open about a number of her own battles with misogyny and sexism.

She revealed last week that she started wearing her now-mainstay pantsuits after press circulated “suggestive” photographs shot up the then-First Lady’s skirt.

On tour with daughter Chelsea to promote their women-focused docu-series “Gutsy,” Clinton also said last week that she won’t run again for president.

“But I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that we have a president who respects our democracy and the rule of law and upholds our institutions,” Clinton told CBS News.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Ukraine-Russia War update: What really happened in Russian prisons?

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including Ukrainians traveling back to their hometowns and footage of what Ukrainians endured in Russians prisons. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts […]
POLITICS
WGN Radio

McCarthy says he knows who recorded him criticizing Trump

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) says he knows who recorded him in a phone call with GOP colleagues last year when he criticized former President Trump for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, rioting at the Capitol. McCarthy also told Politico that he would, at some point, present his findings about the mysterious […]
POTUS
The Independent

Hillary Clinton says DeSantis sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is ‘literally human trafficking’

Hillary Clinton has branded the situation in Martha’s Vineyard “literally human trafficking” after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis unexpectedly flew a group of migrants to the Massachusetts island.The former secretary of state appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday morning where she agreed with host Joe Scarborough that the migrants were being “taken advantage of” by Republican lawmakers.The former first lady, who has holidayed on the island for years, said that “no one” with knowledge of the immigration system “wants open borders” but “nobody wants inhumane terrible treatment of human beings either” – as she said that it is part...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State#Cnn#Gq#Republican#The White House
The Independent

Protester expelled from Trump’s Ohio rally after waving banner blaming him for factory closure

A man was walked out of Donald Trump’s rally in Youngstown, Ohio on Saturday after unfurling a banner which blamed the former president for the closure of a major manufacturing center.Chucky Dennison was escorted out of the event just seconds after unfurling the banner, a makeshift picket sign written on a pillowcase for portability.Mr Dennison was seen on video being walked out by a security guard as Mr Trump continued to address the crowd - it wasn’t clear if the president or others beyond those in Mr Dennison’s vicinity had seen the banner.“Trump lost 3,000 Lordstown jobs – and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Fox News

Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024

AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
AVENTURA, FL
Business Insider

Ex-Biden White House senior advisor says it's 'political malpractice' for any Democratic candidate to reject campaigning with the president

Cedric Richmond said it was "political malpractice" for any Democratic candidate to rebuff a Biden campaign visit. "If you don't want Biden, it's malpractice," he told The Washington Post, pointing to the president's policy wins. As the midterm elections approach, Biden is set to become more active on the campaign...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

A 'frothing rage' against Trump is accomplishing what Biden can't

In Alaska this week, voters elected a Democrat to represent them in the U.S. House for the first time in a half-century. Incoming Rep. Mary Peltola defeated former Gov. Sarah Palin with over 50% of the vote. Some will be inclined to attribute Palin’s loss to the state’s experiment with ranked-choice voting to dismiss this race’s significance. After all, Palin finished first in the special House primary in June, in which Democratic and Republican candidates compete on the same ballot, and Peltola finished a dismal fourth.
ALASKA STATE
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy