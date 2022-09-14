ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Fired federal prosecutor: Pressure from Trump, allies ‘unprecedented and scary’

By Zach Schonfeld
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=205Y0K_0hv7CBAo00

A former federal prosecutor fired by former President Trump on Monday condemned what he described as “unprecedented” political interference in his work during the Trump administration.

Former U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, who served as the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, said on ABC’s “Good Morning America” that the Trump-era Justice Department pressured him to indict former Obama White House counsel Greg Craig before the midterm elections and prosecute former Secretary of State John Kerry.

“I’ve never seen anything like that before, and I was a junior prosecutor in the Southern District in the early 90s and I’d never seen anything like that,” Berman told host George Stephanopoulos.

“People who have been in the office for 40 years never saw anything like that. It was unprecedented and scary,” Berman added.

The interview came one day before Berman is set to release his book, titled “Holding the Line.”

Trump fired Berman in June 2020 after he refused to resign , leading to what Berman described on Monday as a “noisy” departure that included him issuing a press release. Then-Attorney General William Barr accused Berman of choosing “public spectacle over public service” at the time.

Berman’s firing came after he began investigating Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal lawyer and so-called fixer. Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to campaign finance fraud and other charges.

On ABC, Berman said the Justice Department attempted to get him to remove mentions of “Individual-1” in the charging documents, which were references to Trump.

“They were unsuccessful in that venture, and they were unsuccessful in every attempt to politically interfere with our office,” Berman said. “We held the line in every instance.”

He also said Trump’s Justice Department pressured him to prosecute John Kerry for his Iran-related conduct.

The pressure came one day after Trump issued two tweets attacking Kerry over the Iran nuclear deal , which he helped negotiate as Obama’s secretary of State, Berman said. Trump claimed Kerry violated the Logan Act, which bans private citizens from negotiating with foreign governments without permission from the administration.

Around the same time, Trump withdrew the United States from the agreement.

“The statute they wanted us to use was enacted in 1799 and had never been successfully prosecuted,” Berman said on ABC. “So in about 220 years this criminal statute was on the books, there were no convictions.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

McCarthy says he knows who recorded him criticizing Trump

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) says he knows who recorded him in a phone call with GOP colleagues last year when he criticized former President Trump for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, rioting at the Capitol. McCarthy also told Politico that he would, at some point, present his findings about the mysterious […]
POTUS
WGN Radio

Trump’s favorability rating drops to new low: poll

Former President Trump’s favorability rating has dropped to a new low after slowly trickling down over the past few months. A new NBC News poll released Sunday found that 34 percent of registered voters said they have a positive view of Trump, while 54 percent say they have a negative view of him. Trump’s favorability […]
POTUS
The Independent

Trump news - live: Biden says Mar-a-Lago documents raise concerns, calls it ‘irresponsible’

President Joe Biden said on Sunday that the discovery of top-secret documents at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate raised concerns that sensitive data was compromised and called it “irresponsible.”Mr Biden said that he wondered how “anyone could be that irresponsible.” He added: “And I thought, what data was in there that may compromise sources and methods?”Meanwhile, Mr Trump claimed that he invented the word “caravans” to describe groups of migrants as he dubbed them “murderers and rapers” in a rally speech in Ohio.The former president appeared to recall a previous conversation, saying that “you won’t take these horrible convicts and...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Stephanopoulos
Person
Geoffrey Berman
Person
William Barr
Person
Michael Cohen
Person
John Kerry
Person
Donald Trump
WGN Radio

Ukraine-Russia War update: What really happened in Russian prisons?

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including Ukrainians traveling back to their hometowns and footage of what Ukrainians endured in Russians prisons. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Prosecutor#Campaign Finance#Iran#Abc#State#The Justice Department
WGN Radio

DeSantis migrant flights come with political risks

Ron DeSantis’s decision to fly dozens of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard marked the latest — and one of the most dramatic — efforts by the Florida governor to court conservatives at home and nationally as he positions himself for a 2024 presidential run.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
White House
WGN Radio

Cedric Richmond on Biden 2024: ‘He’s running’

Cedric Richmond, a former Biden White House official, definitively said this week that President Biden will run again in 2024 amid questions about his political longevity. “He’s running and we’re building an infrastructure for him to run and win,” Richmond told NBC. “Right now, it’s all an early investment in 2024 while we’re helping 2022.” Richmond, […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy