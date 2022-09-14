ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Biden pledges to improve outdated US airports

By Brett Samuels
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dl9eh_0hv7C8bs00

President Biden on Monday bemoaned the state of U.S. airports as he touted the ways a bipartisan infrastructure law passed last year would help upgrade terminals, improve the passenger experience and reduce emissions.

Biden traveled to Boston to highlight a $62 million investment in Logan Airport through the infrastructure law. The funding will be used to modernize the international terminal of the airport and to improve roadways that keep planes circulating.

The investments will create nearly 6,000 jobs, Biden said, and will help add more ticket counters in the airport, cut down time for passengers trying to make connections and reduce the time planes spend idling on the tarmac, cutting emissions in the process.

Biden hailed the investments as part of a badly needed overhaul of American airports.

“Not a single solitary American airport, not one, ranks in the top 25 in the world,” Biden said with frustration. “The United States of America, not one airport ranks in the top 25 in the world. What in the hell is the matter with us? It means commerce. It means income. It means security. And we don’t even rank in the top 25.”

Biden warned that the lack of infrastructure investment in recent decades had allowed competing countries like China to catch up with America economically. But he argued that the U.S. was finally investing again with the $1 trillion law passed last year with bipartisan support.

The bill includes billions of dollars in funding for airports, some of which has already been allocated both to smaller municipal airports and major ones like Logan.

“Right now with this infrastructure law, America is really getting on the move again,” Biden said. “We’re moving, and your life is going to change for the better.”

Biden has been traveling around the country in recent months to highlight projects funded by the infrastructure law, often joined by Democrats making the case to constituents that they’ve been able to get results for their communities with limited majorities in Congress.

The president will also give a speech while in Boston on his administration’s “cancer moonshot” initiative, which aims to cut the death rate from cancer in half over the next 25 years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

Biden to rally with Democrats in Florida this month

President Biden will travel to Florida later this month to rally with Democrats, with leading Senate and gubernatorial races on the ballot there in November. Biden will travel to Orlando on Sept. 27, the White House announced Friday. He will attend a Democratic National Committee rally while there, the latest instance of Biden addressing a […]
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
WGN Radio

Ukraine-Russia War update: What really happened in Russian prisons?

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including Ukrainians traveling back to their hometowns and footage of what Ukrainians endured in Russians prisons. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts […]
POLITICS
WGN Radio

DeSantis migrant flights come with political risks

Ron DeSantis’s decision to fly dozens of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard marked the latest — and one of the most dramatic — efforts by the Florida governor to court conservatives at home and nationally as he positions himself for a 2024 presidential run.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Logan Airport#Pledges#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#American
WGN Radio

McCarthy says he knows who recorded him criticizing Trump

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) says he knows who recorded him in a phone call with GOP colleagues last year when he criticized former President Trump for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, rioting at the Capitol. McCarthy also told Politico that he would, at some point, present his findings about the mysterious […]
POTUS
WGN Radio

Cedric Richmond on Biden 2024: ‘He’s running’

Cedric Richmond, a former Biden White House official, definitively said this week that President Biden will run again in 2024 amid questions about his political longevity. “He’s running and we’re building an infrastructure for him to run and win,” Richmond told NBC. “Right now, it’s all an early investment in 2024 while we’re helping 2022.” Richmond, […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
China
WGN Radio

Senate confirms Pekoske to another term as TSA chief

The Senate confirmed Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Administrator David Pekoske to a second term on Thursday. In a 77-18 vote, the upper chamber confirmed Pekoske to a second five-year term after previously confirming him to the post in August 2017 by unanimous consent. “It is a privilege to continue serving the American people alongside an […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy