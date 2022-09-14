Read full article on original website
wtxl.com
ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week: Florida Week 4, Georgia Week 5
(WTXL) — Three schools, three play of the week nominees from high school football athletes in Florida's Big Bend and south Georgia. This week's nominees for ABC 27 Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week are Godby High School's Zhilyn Martin, Brooks County High School's Jamal Sanders and North Florida Christian School's Leon Washington.
wtxl.com
Florida State women's soccer tops Boston College in ACC opener
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The No. 12 Florida State soccer team (5-0-2) dominated Boston College (4-2-3), 6-0, in the ACC opener. With the win, the Seminoles are unbeaten in the last 16 games, good for the third-longest unbeaten streak in school history. FSU also improves to 7-2-2 in ACC openers since 2012. The garnet and gold have outscored their last four opponents 21-0 with four straight wins of five goals or more.
wtxl.com
ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Band of the Week: Rickards High School
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Rickards High School marching band is this week's ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Band of the Week. The band performed at a high school football game Friday at Gene Cox Stadium. Rickards defeated Godby 45-13 Friday night.
