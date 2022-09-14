Read full article on original website
Fat Joe Tells Charlamagne Tha God That The Murder Of Rappers Is Rooted In Jealousy
It isn't difficult to find a quote from a rapper lamenting that being an influential figure in Hip Hop makes them a target. The senseless murder of PNB Rock has cemented those statements for some, and we've seen, once again, an influx of similar takes from artists. Yesterday (September 15), Fat Joe appeared on Livestream where he discussed why thieves find it necessary to kill someone after robbing them, calling those criminals "evil."
Mike Dean Accused Of Leaking Kid Cudi’s “ENTERGALACTIC” Album With An Unpleasant Surprise
Kid Cudi's follow-up to 2020's Man On The Moon III: The Chosen is due out in just a few weeks, but ahead of the scheduled release date, a leak has seemingly appeared online – though it's likely not the cut that Scott Mescudi wanted the world to hear. As...
Fat Joe & Big Pun Were Saved By Mike Tyson Before Being Beat Up By Bouncers
Prepare to see much more of Fat Joe in the weeks to come as we approach the BET Hip Hop Awards. The Bronx icon has been in the Rap game for decades, and soon, he'll be tackling a new hosting gig as the emcee of the coveted award ceremony. Ahead of the show, Fat Joe stopped by the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast with Angie Martinez by his side, and during the chat, he revisited a memory of Tyson saving him and Big Pun from getting a beat down.
Eminem Explains Tackling Criticisms For Being A White Rapper Doing "Black Music"
A Rap legend is helping XXL celebrate 25 years of publications. Eminem penned a detailed editorial for the magazine in honor of it observing such a massive accomplishment, and fans have been reeling from receiving information straight from the Detroit icon. The rapper spoke openly about his drug addictions, grieving the loss of his friend, the rise of his career, and his relationships with his peers. Em also touched on his previous animosity with XXL all those years ago when the magazine covered his come-up.
Snoop Dogg Was Confronted By Bloods On "Training Day" Set, According To Spice-1
There are few gang members in the world who've been able to put on for their set the way Snoop Dogg has. Even though he's far removed from the streets, the color blue is synonymous with his brand. Needless to say, he's one of the most recognizable Crips in the world, which apparently posed an issue during the filming of 2001's Training Day.
Tee Grizzley Speaks Out After Home Burglary
Tee Grizzley shared a video on Instagram, Saturday night, addressing the news that his Los Angeles home was burglarized two weeks ago. Looters reportedly smashed a window and stole over $1 million in jewelry as well as a heap of cash. News of the burglary comes following the death of...
Candice Swanepoel & Kanye West Are Dating, Sources Say It's A "PR Stunt" To Promote YZY GAP SHDZ
After they were spotted at New York Fashion Week together a few days ago, romance rumours began swirling around Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel and recording artist Kanye West. At the time, it was said that the duo was "super flirty" during their evening out on the town, even taking the 45-year-old's SUV back to the same hotel after the festivities came to an end.
Lil Keke Reveals Drake Cut Him A Check For Borrowing A Lyric
Once again, rappers are giving insight into how Drake moves behind the scenes, and this story comes straight from Lil Keke. The Texas rapper joined Willie D and Scarface on their Geto Boys Reloaded Podcast for a comprehensive discussion filled with gems, but a brief highlight about Drake was quickly snipped and circulated online.
50 Cent Reacts To Young Guru Saying Jay-Z Warned Roc-A-Fella About Fif
When 50 Cent entered the Rap game, even Jay-Z recognized that there was new blood in town. Back in the 1990s, New York was swimming with rising talents, many of which have earned current titles of "icons" and "legends." A handful of those hitmakers have gone on to become some of the entertainment industry's biggest moguls—including Jay-Z and 50 Cent.
Soulja Boy Teases Charleston White Over Rumors That He Shot Himself
A social media character that rubs a few Hip Hop figures the wrong way is Charleston White. His unfiltered takes have often taken social media by storm before erupting into short-lived online spats that dissipate as quickly as they arise. We recently reported on White's run-in with Soulja Boy at a restaurant, and during the altercation, White didn't hesitate to pepper spray the rapper.
Ye & Victoria's Secret Model Candice Swanepoel Were "Super Flirty" At NYFW: Report
The roster of women that Kanye West has been attached to this past year continues to grow. First, the father of four was in a whirlwind entanglement with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox which saw her declare herself as his "muse" shortly before their sudden separation. He's also been linked to Bradley Cooper's ex, supermodel Irina Shayk, and he spent considerable time with Kim Kardashian-lookalike, Chaney Jones.
Nipsey Hussle's "Victory Lap" Album Was Executive Produced By Diddy, Rapper Confirms
Sean Combs has assisted with the production and lyricism on countless projects over the years, but during a recent sitdown with Real 92.3 in Los Angeles, the New York native made it abundantly clear that he was, in fact, one of the executive producers of Nipsey Hussle's final album. During...
Tee Grizzley's California Home Targeted By Burglars Who Took $1M In Jewelry & Cash
In the midst of mourning the untimely death of 30-year-old PnB Rock, another recording artist, Tee Grizzley, has been faced with a personal tragedy of his own that took place at his home in Porter Ranch just outside of Los Angeles earlier this month. According to TMZ, the 28-year-old's residence...
Fabolous Gets His Nails Done In The Back Of A Maybach
Fabolous, born John David Jackson, has been in the rap industry for decades. Raised in Brooklyn, New York, the 44-year-old artist began receiving recognition for his talent when he was still in high school. Since then, he has paved the way for many artists in his area and still creates music for the masses.
Lil Tjay Freestyles Over 50 Cent's "Many Men" On "FACESHOT": Listen
Lil Tjay was incredibly lucky to survive after being shot seven times earlier this year, something the 21-year-old acknowledged on his new "FACESHOT" freestyle, which finds him rapping over the beat to 50 Cent's "Many Men." Fif and his fellow New Yorker linked up earlier this month, sharing an Instagram...
NLE Choppa's Ex GF Shares Update After Tearful Video: "I Love Hard"
NLE Choppa's ex-girlfriend Marissa DaNae had the Internet split on Thursday (September 16) when she shared a tearful video, breaking down her split with the Memphis rapper. While some came to the 21-year old's defense, others shamed her bringing her personal life on to social media. Either way, DaNae's message was heard, and NLE took to social media shortly after to clear his name.
Scorpio Sets The Record Straight On The Origin Of Hip-Hop
Scorpio, best known for his work with Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, recently corrected what he feels is an incorrect narrative regarding the origin of hip-hop music. Speaking with HipHopDX, Scorpio explained that Grandmaster Flash did not write the first rhyme, something that Grandwizzard Theodore had claimed. The legendary...
Smooky MarGielaa Arrested, 20-Year-Old Bronx Rapper Charged With Attempted Murder: Report
Bronx-born recording artist Toumani Diabaté – better known to fans as Smooky MarGielaa – has reportedly been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place in Queens, New York earlier this summer. According to DefPen, the 20-year-old was taken into police custody on September 1st, at which time he was charged with attempted murder in the second degree.
Chrisean Rock Shares Traumatic Details About Her Father's Abuse
Another day, another altercation between Chrisean Rock and Blueface. Usually, it's the "Thotiana"star's family making headlines along with the volitaile couple. On Friday, it was Chrisean's family at the center of the drama. After taking Blueface to meet her family, footage showed the California rapper getting into a scuffle with Chrisean's father. According to her, Blueface punched her dad and knocked him out.
