Yucca Valley, CA

z1077fm.com

Celebrate “Banned Books” at Space Cowboy Reading tonight in Joshua Tree

Banned Books Week is an annual event celebrating the freedom to read. It was launched in 1982 in response to a sudden surge in the number of challenges to books in schools, stores and libraries. Banned Books Week will be celebrated here in the high desert at our local Space Cowboy Books in Joshua Tree this Sunday, September 18th.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Justice for Section 14 Unity Rally will take place in Palm Springs tonight.

Coachella Valley residents will gather at Frances Stevens Park in Palm Springs tonight for a Justice for Section 14 Unity Rally. The rally will take place from 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Section 14 refers to a portion of downtown Palm Springs where minority residents were evicted from the land more than 55 years ago. The post Justice for Section 14 Unity Rally will take place in Palm Springs tonight. appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
z1077fm.com

Morongo Basin Healthcare District AIDS testing

The Morongo Basin Healthcare district gave a presentation at the Twentynine Palms City Council earlier this week where they discussed their goal to end the HIV epidemic. Marge Doyle from the Morongo Basin Healthcare District says that the fight to eradicate the virus has had setbacks due to COVID – and the CDC is teaming up with organizations like the MBHD to normalize HIV testing for all age groups – with a larger goal of reducing infections by 75% by the year 2025.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
z1077fm.com

September 17, 2022

A foster parent was arrested on suspcion of child molestation after a report was received and investigated by the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station. Jef Harmatz joins us with details about this investigation. Juan Antonio Esparza, a 71 year-old resident of Barstow, was arrested Thursday (September 15), after an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse to […]
BARSTOW, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Palm Desert

A pedestrian was hit at 12:20 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 in the area of Fred Waring and Portola in Palm Desert. Riverside County Sheriff's Investigators tell KESQ News Channel 3 that a vehicle hit the pedestrian. The victim was then taken to the hospital but is expected to survive. There is no word on the The post Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
wanderwisdom.com

Video Showing 'Before and After' of Lake in Calfiornia After Massive Flooding Is So Sad

There is something that just does the mind, body, and soul good when we visit lakes! It's peaceful and centering and somehow just "quiets" us. Mother Nature created some of the most beautiful lakes in the world. Lakes are peaceful, majestic, and serene, and their natural beauty is fantasy like. Lakes offers visitors an abundance of outdoor activities and beautiful scenery.
CRESTLINE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County Supervisors act to impose temporary moratorium on Short-term vacation rentals

Riverside County Supervisors voted Tuesday to place a temporary moratorium on new short-term rental permits. The moratorium applies to unincorporated communities in the Temecula Valley and the mountain communities around Idyllwild. The decision follows a flood of permit applications the county says has resulted in too many rentals in a short period of time.  STR properties have generated controversies in The post Riverside County Supervisors act to impose temporary moratorium on Short-term vacation rentals appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
z1077fm.com

Developing: Shooting at Burger King in Twentynine Palms

We have received several reports of a possible shooting at the Burger King in Twentynine Palms, located at the corner of Highway 62 and Encelia Ave. Photographs have shown a police presence at the restaurant last night (September 12). Z1077 News is currently investigating these reports, and seeking confirmation from...
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Fairview Fire Now Burning Towards Temecula At 27,319 Acres

Firefighters are still struggling against the enormous Fairview Fire in Riverside County, which continues to scorch thousands of acres near Hemet and is now moving rapidly toward Temecula. As of Friday morning, the wildfire sits at 27,319 acres in total, and is still only 5% contained. A flood watch and...
CBS LA

Flood advisory issued for Hemet, other regions of Riverside County

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for regions of Riverside County that could be impacted by sudden and excessive rainfall. The advisory, which will remain in effect until 6 p.m., comes as the NWS predicts heavy rain and thunderstorms that could cause flooding in low-lying or poor drainage areas, or burn scars - like that of the Fairview Fire, which recently scorched more than 28,000 acres in Hemet. They warn that water could begin to run over roadways, flood in low-lying areas and cause potential debris flow. Other areas impacted by the rainfall are:Aguanga,Anza,East Hemet,Hemet,Highway 74 between Hemet and Mountain Center,Menifee,Murrieta,San Jacinto,Temecula,Valle Vista.Weather officials warned people living in the affected areas, "Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles."Sudden rainfall also impacted Yucaipa over the weekend and into Monday, where some residents were forced to evacuate from their homes due to mudslides.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Trio charged with burglarizing property in Fairview Fire evacuation zone

Three people -- including two convicted felons -- accused of breaking into a house that was evacuated due to a wildfire near Hemet were charged today with felony burglary. John Jason Blackwood, 43, Deven Jessica Hooker, 31, and Michael Edward Serrano, 50 -- all of Hemet -- were arrested Saturday following a Riverside County Sheriff's The post Trio charged with burglarizing property in Fairview Fire evacuation zone appeared first on KESQ.
HEMET, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Early Morning Earthquake Shakes SoCal Desert Communities

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake caused shaking early Tuesday in parts of Riverside County. The quake was reported near Banning just before 5 a.m. The epicenter was 5.1 miles northeast of Banning and 8.9 miles northeast of Beaumont. It was nearly 3 miles deep. Shaking was reported in Banning, Idyllwild, Palm...
z1077fm.com

Felony Arrests in Yucca Valley for Grand Theft and Possession of Firearms

On September 13th at approximately 8:50PM Morongo Basin Deputies responded to a 911 call where they heard sounds of distress in the background. Deputies arrived at a residence on the 4900 block of Faith Lane in Yucca Valley – where they made contact with the occupants. According to the Sheriff’s report – during the investigation Raymond Lindley and Jaymie Kime both attempted to flee.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KTLA.com

Fairview Fire evacuees return home, some have lost everything

Fire crews continue to make progress on the Fairview Fire, which remains at 28,307 acres but is now at 84% containment. With full containment of the blaze near Hemet expected on Saturday, some evacuees have been allowed to return home, though with 22 structures destroyed and five damaged, some don’t have a home to return to.
HEMET, CA

