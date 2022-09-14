Read full article on original website
Related
z1077fm.com
Celebrate “Banned Books” at Space Cowboy Reading tonight in Joshua Tree
Banned Books Week is an annual event celebrating the freedom to read. It was launched in 1982 in response to a sudden surge in the number of challenges to books in schools, stores and libraries. Banned Books Week will be celebrated here in the high desert at our local Space Cowboy Books in Joshua Tree this Sunday, September 18th.
z1077fm.com
Oasis Elementary School needs help in winning $1000 in funding competition
The Parent Teacher Organization of Oasis Elementary School in Twentynine Palms is a finalist in a funding competition, and is asking for the community’s help in winning $1000. The contest, which is sponsored by Frontwave Credit Union, has selected one school each from San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego...
Justice for Section 14 Unity Rally will take place in Palm Springs tonight.
Coachella Valley residents will gather at Frances Stevens Park in Palm Springs tonight for a Justice for Section 14 Unity Rally. The rally will take place from 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Section 14 refers to a portion of downtown Palm Springs where minority residents were evicted from the land more than 55 years ago. The post Justice for Section 14 Unity Rally will take place in Palm Springs tonight. appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Morongo Basin Healthcare District AIDS testing
The Morongo Basin Healthcare district gave a presentation at the Twentynine Palms City Council earlier this week where they discussed their goal to end the HIV epidemic. Marge Doyle from the Morongo Basin Healthcare District says that the fight to eradicate the virus has had setbacks due to COVID – and the CDC is teaming up with organizations like the MBHD to normalize HIV testing for all age groups – with a larger goal of reducing infections by 75% by the year 2025.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
z1077fm.com
September 17, 2022
A foster parent was arrested on suspcion of child molestation after a report was received and investigated by the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station. Jef Harmatz joins us with details about this investigation. Juan Antonio Esparza, a 71 year-old resident of Barstow, was arrested Thursday (September 15), after an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse to […]
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Palm Desert
A pedestrian was hit at 12:20 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 in the area of Fred Waring and Portola in Palm Desert. Riverside County Sheriff's Investigators tell KESQ News Channel 3 that a vehicle hit the pedestrian. The victim was then taken to the hospital but is expected to survive. There is no word on the The post Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
wanderwisdom.com
Video Showing 'Before and After' of Lake in Calfiornia After Massive Flooding Is So Sad
There is something that just does the mind, body, and soul good when we visit lakes! It's peaceful and centering and somehow just "quiets" us. Mother Nature created some of the most beautiful lakes in the world. Lakes are peaceful, majestic, and serene, and their natural beauty is fantasy like. Lakes offers visitors an abundance of outdoor activities and beautiful scenery.
Riverside County Supervisors act to impose temporary moratorium on Short-term vacation rentals
Riverside County Supervisors voted Tuesday to place a temporary moratorium on new short-term rental permits. The moratorium applies to unincorporated communities in the Temecula Valley and the mountain communities around Idyllwild. The decision follows a flood of permit applications the county says has resulted in too many rentals in a short period of time. STR properties have generated controversies in The post Riverside County Supervisors act to impose temporary moratorium on Short-term vacation rentals appeared first on KESQ.
IN THIS ARTICLE
z1077fm.com
Developing: Shooting at Burger King in Twentynine Palms
We have received several reports of a possible shooting at the Burger King in Twentynine Palms, located at the corner of Highway 62 and Encelia Ave. Photographs have shown a police presence at the restaurant last night (September 12). Z1077 News is currently investigating these reports, and seeking confirmation from...
vvng.com
Driver of classic hot rod airlifted after crashing in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The driver of a classic hot rod was airlifted to a trauma center after crashing Saturday afternoon in Apple Valley. It happened at about 2:21 pm, on September 10, 2022, along Bear Valley Road, east of Deep Creek Road. The vehicle was traveling westbound...
Evacuations ordered in Yucaipa area after heavy rains bring mud flows, flooding
Evacuations were ordered Monday night for several communities in the Yucaipa area because of potential mud and debris flows and flash flooding caused by the recent storm.
NBC Los Angeles
Fairview Fire Now Burning Towards Temecula At 27,319 Acres
Firefighters are still struggling against the enormous Fairview Fire in Riverside County, which continues to scorch thousands of acres near Hemet and is now moving rapidly toward Temecula. As of Friday morning, the wildfire sits at 27,319 acres in total, and is still only 5% contained. A flood watch and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
vvng.com
Man airlifted after multi-vehicle crash on Bear Valley Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was airlifted to a trauma center after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Victorville. It happened on September 15, 2022, at about 4:00 pm, at the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Mesa Linda Avenue. Firefighters with Victorville City Fire responded to the...
Flood advisory issued for Hemet, other regions of Riverside County
The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for regions of Riverside County that could be impacted by sudden and excessive rainfall. The advisory, which will remain in effect until 6 p.m., comes as the NWS predicts heavy rain and thunderstorms that could cause flooding in low-lying or poor drainage areas, or burn scars - like that of the Fairview Fire, which recently scorched more than 28,000 acres in Hemet. They warn that water could begin to run over roadways, flood in low-lying areas and cause potential debris flow. Other areas impacted by the rainfall are:Aguanga,Anza,East Hemet,Hemet,Highway 74 between Hemet and Mountain Center,Menifee,Murrieta,San Jacinto,Temecula,Valle Vista.Weather officials warned people living in the affected areas, "Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles."Sudden rainfall also impacted Yucaipa over the weekend and into Monday, where some residents were forced to evacuate from their homes due to mudslides.
kbhr933.com
Highway 38 Closes Again – Another Round of Heavy Rain Batters the Area.
Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – September 13, 2022, 11:00 AM – HIGHWAY 38 IS NOW OPEN. Watch for possible rocks and debris down on the roadway as well as crews working in the area. Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA –...
Trio charged with burglarizing property in Fairview Fire evacuation zone
Three people -- including two convicted felons -- accused of breaking into a house that was evacuated due to a wildfire near Hemet were charged today with felony burglary. John Jason Blackwood, 43, Deven Jessica Hooker, 31, and Michael Edward Serrano, 50 -- all of Hemet -- were arrested Saturday following a Riverside County Sheriff's The post Trio charged with burglarizing property in Fairview Fire evacuation zone appeared first on KESQ.
Evacuations ordered, cars and homes damaged as flash flooding hits Riverside, San Bernardino counties
Heavy rainfall once again overwhelmed storm drains and caused mudslides in Riverside and San Bernardino counties Monday, with officials ordering some Inland Empire residents to evacuate. “The communities of Oak Glen, Oak Glen Road, north & south, from Casa Blanca Road to the County Line, south from Wild Lilac Point down to WildWood Canyon Road, […]
NBC Los Angeles
Early Morning Earthquake Shakes SoCal Desert Communities
A magnitude 3.4 earthquake caused shaking early Tuesday in parts of Riverside County. The quake was reported near Banning just before 5 a.m. The epicenter was 5.1 miles northeast of Banning and 8.9 miles northeast of Beaumont. It was nearly 3 miles deep. Shaking was reported in Banning, Idyllwild, Palm...
z1077fm.com
Felony Arrests in Yucca Valley for Grand Theft and Possession of Firearms
On September 13th at approximately 8:50PM Morongo Basin Deputies responded to a 911 call where they heard sounds of distress in the background. Deputies arrived at a residence on the 4900 block of Faith Lane in Yucca Valley – where they made contact with the occupants. According to the Sheriff’s report – during the investigation Raymond Lindley and Jaymie Kime both attempted to flee.
KTLA.com
Fairview Fire evacuees return home, some have lost everything
Fire crews continue to make progress on the Fairview Fire, which remains at 28,307 acres but is now at 84% containment. With full containment of the blaze near Hemet expected on Saturday, some evacuees have been allowed to return home, though with 22 structures destroyed and five damaged, some don’t have a home to return to.
Comments / 0