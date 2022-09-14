Read full article on original website
Related
Finland cuts 2023 GDP growth forecast, eyes recession risk
HELSINKI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Finland's finance ministry on Monday cut its economic growth forecast for 2023 and said the country was at risk of a recession. The ministry now predicts gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 1.7% in 2022 and by 0.5% next year when in June it had expected the growth to be 1.4% in this year and 1.1% in 2023.
Porsche IPO valuation sends Volkswagen shares up 1.3%
BERLIN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) shares were up 1.3% when markets opened on Monday after the carmaker said on Sunday it was targeting a valuation of up to 75 billion euros ($74.84 billion) for luxury sportscar brand Porsche (PSHG_p.DE).
Oil falls more than 1% on demand fears, strong dollar
LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Oil fell by more than 1% on Monday, pressured by expectations of weaker global demand and by U.S. dollar strength ahead of a possible large interest rate increase, though supply worries limited the decline.
Comments / 0