Westbound I-80 Seeing Delays through Joliet
Today marks the second Friday of construction on I-80. It’s a single lane through Joliet going westbound. Traffic already back up westbound I-80 from Cherry Hill Road and expected to get worse as the morning progresses. Use an alternate route. Road construction on I-55 northbound has two right lanes...
Joliet Store Along Route 30 To Close
Retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced what stores it will be closing, and six are in Illinois. The company announced it would close 150 store fronts, and lay off 20% of its corporate employees. The closures are part of a broader plan to stabilize the company’s finances and turn around its declining sales. The six stores closing in Illinois include Joliet, Carbondale, Gurnee, Schaumburg, Fairview Heights, and Bourbonnais.
Joliet District 86 Board of School Inspectors Approve New Employee Contract
The Joliet Public Schools District 86 Board of School Inspectors approved a new three-year contract September 15, 2022 with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Council 31 – Local 949, Engineers, Maintenance, Custodians, Truck Drivers and Grounds Personnel. The three-year wage settlement provides employees with...
Will County State’s Attorney Files Complaint Against Governor Over SAFE-T Act
On Friday morning, Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow filed a lawsuit in the 12th Judicial Circuit Court to list the numerous constitutional violations that will be brought on by the implementation of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity Today or SAFE-T Act. The act, which the State General Assembly passed in 2021 made several changes to the criminal justice system, including the elimination of cash bail. Glasgow has repeatedly spoken against the law, saying that the changes will lead to an increase in crime and will tie the hands of law enforcement and prosecutors from holding those who break the law accountable.
We Have Your Tickets to see Iron Maiden
Listen to Dawn for the Foreplay at 4:00 with your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Iron Maiden at the United Center on Wednesday, October 5th.
