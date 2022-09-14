Read full article on original website
BET
NBA Champion Rajon Rondo Proposes To Latoia Fitzgerald During Her NYFW Show—See The Viral Moment!
Love is in the air! NBA champion Rajon Rondo proposes to his longtime girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, during her New York Fashion Week show. On Thursday, Sept. 8, the designer behind celebrity favorite brand, 'Lionne,' French for the lioness, made her New York Fashion Week debut. The Los Angeles-based Philly native...
NBA World Reacts To Los Angeles Lakers Latest Signing
The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing back a familiar face for the 2022-23 season, signing point guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year contract. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, it's a one-year, $2.64 million deal for Schroder. Schroder, 29, spent the 2021-22 season with the Boston Celtics...
Steph Curry believes Kevin Durant was better off staying with Nets than trade to Celtics
While most of the dust has settled, the story of the offseason surrounded former Golden State Warriors turned Brooklyn Net, Kevin Durant. Although his trade demands have seemed to shift into reverse, there is still chatter around Durant’s offseason trade request away from Brooklyn. During a recent interview with...
RUMOR: The Dwight Howard reason Lakers brought back Dennis Schroder, revealed
Dennis Schroder’s first stint with the Los Angeles Lakers was quite disappointing, so it definitely raised more than a few eyebrows when the team opted to sign him this offseason. Apparently, however, the Purple and gold franchise has a Dwight Howard-esque reason for giving the German guard another chance.
Yardbarker
Former NBA Player Confirms Kyrie Irving Disrespected Steve Nash At Nash's House, Their Relationship Is Beyond Repairable
Following his stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kyrie Irving has been more involved in drama than actually playing basketball. The star point guard has made the headlines on several occasions for not trusting his teammates or simply being sidelined for his beliefs. But many expected Irving to get on the...
Dennis Schroder drops 1 bold promise to Lakers after getting second chance
Dennis Schroder got his second chance with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, he’s ready to make things right. The German guard recently signed a one-year, $2.64 million deal with the Lakers, paving his return to the City of Angels after spending the past season with the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets. He spent the 2020-21 campaign in LA, and while he did produce decent numbers, he failed to make an impact on the team and really connect with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Yardbarker
The Lakers Have Not Traded Russell Westbrook To Jazz Or Pacers Because They Want Cap Space For A Max Player And Valuable Picks In 2023 Free Agency, Say NBA Insiders
Russell Westbrook has not had a good season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and there's no doubt that he has been the target of a lot of criticism. He was a poor fit with LeBron James and Anthony Davis and failed to adapt to being a good No. 3 option.
thesource.com
Stephen Jackson Says He Checks in Everywhere He Travels: ‘I Wanna Come Home to My Family’
Following the murder of PnB Rock, NBA champion Stephen Jackson revealed what he does to keep secure as he travels the nation: checks in. Speaking online, Jackson revealed he makes a phone call before he arrives anywhere. “I check in everywhere I go,” Jackson said. “Everywhere I go I call...
DeMarcus Cousins’ body transformation might spark phone calls from NBA execs
DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent heading to the 2022-23 NBA season, but that might not be the case for long. The four-time All-Star is putting in the work this offseason, and by the looks of it, his efforts are paying off. In a recent practice run, Cousins appeared to get slimmer and in better conditioning than he was before. He can be seen moving with ease, all while using his height and massive frame to attack the basket and dominate.
Proposed trade reunites DeMar DeRozan with Kyle Lowry in Miami
With training camp just a few weeks away, the Chicago Bulls go into the 2022-23 season with quite a few question mark surrounding their future. After losing in the first-round of the playoffs last season, the Bulls bring back the majority of their roster, led by DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.
LeBron James reacts to Lakers reuniting with Dennis Schroder
The Los Angeles Lakers reunited with a familiar face on Friday, signing guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year deal worth just over $2 million. It’s a far cry from the $84 million he turned down back in the 2020-21 season, but at least he’s now back with LeBron James, who appears to be ecstatic for the German’s arrival.
Awkward Moment Between Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim Going Viral
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith had a rough day on First Take. It all started when he mispronounced Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei's name. Smith referred to Clemson's starting quarterback as "D.J. Ukulele." That led to First Take host Molly Qerim asking Smith if he can pronounce her last name correctly. "Talking...
Los Angeles Lakers Land Kemba Walker In Bold Trade Scenario
In life, there will always be problems. They’re unavoidable – if you try to avoid them, you’re likely to create them. The NBA is no different. Sometimes, the solution is obvious. In that event, consider yourself lucky. After all, life will also present you with problems that you won’t see a clear solution for.
RUMOR: Darvin Ham, Lakers’ lineup plan after Dennis Schroder, Patrick Beverley additions, revealed
After trading for Patrick Beverley and signing Dennis Schroder to a one-year deal, the Los Angeles Lakers are now facing a bigger question: how do they plan to use the plethora of guards that they have now?. Beverley and Schroder join a Lakers backcourt that is composed of Russell Westbrook,...
‘Accept my challenge chump’: Jimmy Butler dares Heat icon Dwyane Wade to face him on padel court
Padel, a racket sport that can be viewed as a variation of tennis, has been quite big of late. Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has gotten in on the craze, and he seems to be doing quite well in the sport. So much so, that he’s decided to pose a strong challenge for none other than the great Dwyane Wade.
Atlanta Hawks Hire New Assistant Coach
Ashton Gibbs announced that the Atlanta Hawks hired him for an assistant coaching position.
Shaquille O’Neal mocks Manu Ginobili for crying during HOF speech: ‘Real players like Spice and myself don’t be crying’
Former Los Angeles Lakers star Shaquille O’Neal shared his thoughts on Manu Ginobili’s Hall of Fame speech. The former San Antonio Spurs star was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for his outstanding NBA career, and O’Neal gave him props for the accomplishment. “I’m...
Isaiah Thomas among free agents who recently worked out for Lakers
Isaiah Thomas was among several free agents who worked out recently for the Lakers, tweets Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype. The 33-year-old guard is looking for his next team after finishing last season with the Hornets. If Thomas earns a roster spot, it would mark his third stint with the...
Bob Myers gets honest on 1 job with Warriors that only Andre Iguodala can do
Golden State Warriors president Bob Myers wants Andre Iguodala back, and for good reasons. While Iguodala’s production has dipped as he continues to age, there are things he brings to the Warriors that others just couldn’t do. That is why he remains an indispensable piece for the organization.
Report: Dennis Schroder attracted ‘serious feelers’ from other teams but ‘badly wanted’ to return to Lakers
A new report indicates that Dennis Schroder’s avid interest in returning to the Los Angeles Lakers was enough for him to pass on serious inquiries from a number of other NBA teams. NBA insider Marc Stein noted that Schroder played aggressive ball throughout the EuroBasket tournament, even though he...
