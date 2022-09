The Mapleton Sailors got their first victory in 6 man football last night defeating McKenzie 21-13. Two of the three touchdowns by the Sailors came from Keevyn Walker. Walker had a two yard run on offense and ran back a kick 64 yards for his third touchdown in the last two games. Mapleton heads to Eddyville Charter next week.

