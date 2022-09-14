Illinois aims to raise awareness about veteran suicide

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- September is Suicide Prevention Month, and the state of Illinois is working to help veterans who could be at greater risk of suicide.

The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs claims the suicide rate among veterans is one and a half times higher than for adults who did not serve in the military.

The department's director, Terry Prince, is urging family and friends of veterans to watch for signs of increased suicide risk.

"Some warning signs to look for if a person is considering suicide: talks or writes about suicide, death or ways to die, tries to use or obtain firearms, prescription medications or pills, increased alcohol or drug use, and feeling hopeless, trapped," said Prince.

He also said family and friends of veterans can help by checking in on them regularly.

The new 988 suicide and crisis telephone lifeline can connect veterans at increased risk of suicide with counselors, who can help vets get the assistance they need.

