UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State women's golf team is sitting atop the leaderboard following the opening two rounds of the 46th annual Nittany Lion Invitational on Saturday at the Penn State Blue Course. The Nittany Lions are looking to become champions for the fifth time over their last seven home invitationals while becoming repeat champs for a second time during that span.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO