No. 11 Women's Volleyball Improves to 10-0 with Sweep of UAlbany
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – No. 11 Penn State used a team effort to cruise past UAlbany 3-0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-10) in non-conference women's volleyball action Saturday afternoon at Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions improved to 10-0 with the win, while the Great Danes fell to 3-9. The Lions are 2-0 at the Penn State Classic. They wrap up competition at the event with a match against Coastal Carolina tonight at 7 p.m. It will be the first-ever meeting between the teams.
No. 6 Penn State Shuts Out Cornell in Non-Conference Battle
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.; Sept. 17, 2022 – The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (6-1, 1-0 B1G), ranked No. 6 in the NFHCA Coaches Poll, shut out Cornell (2-2) in a non-conference game played at the University of Michigan. The Nittany Lions rolled to a 3-0 win in the neutral site contest to improve to 6-1 on the year.
Women's Golf Secures Second Consecutive Nittany Lion Invitational Championship
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State women's golf team slid a bit early, but regained its footing in the late morning and early afternoon to run away from the field and secure The Nittany Lion Invitational championship for the second-straight season. Penn State has now won five of its last seven home invitationals, 25 overall, while becoming repeat champs for a second time during that span (2015, 2016).
No. 11 Women's Volleyball Goes to 9-0 with Sweep of Howard
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The 11th-ranked Penn State women's volleyball team improved to 9-0 with a 3-0 (25-18, 25-12, 25-18) win over Howard in a non-conference match Friday night at Rec Hall. It was the first of three matches for the Nittany Lions in the Penn State Classic. Penn...
No. 8 Penn State Opens B1G Play at Indiana
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The No. 8 Penn State women's soccer program travels to Indiana for its first Big Ten matchup of the season on Sunday, Sept. 18. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m., and the game will be broadcasted on B1G+ with Samantha Condra (PxP) and Ryan Canfield (Analyst) on the call.
Delavallade and Women's Golf Set to Defend Nittany Lion Invitational Titles This Weekend
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State women's golf team is looking to use a strong showing earlier this week at the Cougar Classic to propel them into the weekend as they defend their Nittany Lion Invitational Crown. After hosting its annual tournament on the Penn State White Course...
No. 22/23 Penn State Handles Tigers, 41-12
AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 22/23 Penn State football team exploded in the second half to earn a 41-12 win over Auburn on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Nittany Lions scored 17 unanswered points in the third quarter and outscored the Tigers, 27-6, in the second half. Penn State...
Postgame Notes: Penn State vs. Auburn
Penn State is now 3-1 all-time against Auburn. The Nittany Lions are 25-24 all-time against current members of the SEC. Penn State is now 12-16 in regular season matchups against SEC opponents. Penn State has won 15-consecutive games over non-conference opponents during the regular season. Penn State becomes the first...
No. 6 Penn State Wins 2-1 at No. 7 Michigan in B1G Opener
The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (5-1, 1-0 B1G), ranked No. 6 in the NFHCA Coaches Poll, grabbed an important 2-1 win at No. 7 Michigan (3-3, 0-1 B1G) in the Big Ten opener for both teams. Penn State goalie Brie Barraco (Allentown, Pa.) collected 10 saves, including seven in the third period alone, to carry Penn State to victory.
Women's Golf Tops the Leaderboard After 36 Holes at the Nittany Lion Invitational
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State women's golf team is sitting atop the leaderboard following the opening two rounds of the 46th annual Nittany Lion Invitational on Saturday at the Penn State Blue Course. The Nittany Lions are looking to become champions for the fifth time over their last seven home invitationals while becoming repeat champs for a second time during that span.
