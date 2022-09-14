ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, AR

Affidavit: Arkansas man called himself Jesus, Satan before cutting off own leg in front of child

By Nexstar Media Wire, Bill Smith
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cr9oy_0hv77ICn00

BOONE COUNTY, Ark. ( KARK ) – An Arkansas man who claimed to be both Jesus and Satan, amputated his own leg in front of his 5-year-old, according to court documents.

An arrest affidavit filed Sept. 8 in Boone County shows deputies responded to a home on Aug. 2 where a man was found lying in front of the residence naked and missing part of his right leg.

According to deputies, 48-year-old Shannon Cox said his leg had been taken off “with a chop saw.” Deputies found a trail of blood leading to a large chop saw and the detached limb lying on the tool.

Investigators said Cox’s 5-year-old child was present during the ordeal.

Cox was taken to a nearby hospital by helicopter, authorities said.

Little Rock man charged with beating 14-year-old Beebe youth, $15K bond

The day after the incident, deputies interviewed Cox’s wife, Sandy, who claimed her husband had been “acting odd all day,” telling her that he was “Jesus Christ” and saying she needed to “get right with the lord.” She claimed he began to get violent and claimed to be “Satan.”

Sandy Cox also told deputies her husband threatened to “twist her head off” and made other threats. She noted, however, that he didn’t follow through with physical violence, only verbal abuse.

According to the documents, she said she left the home in fear of her husband. She told deputies she didn’t take her child with her because she was worried about what her husband would do to her if she did, adding that she wasn’t worried about her child.

Arkansas State Police: mother and 2-year-old son injured in shooting on I-430

Investigators also interviewed the child, who confirmed being there when Shannon Cox cut off his own leg. Deputies noted the child still appeared to be in shock.

Both Shannon and Sandy Cox were charged with felony counts of endangering the welfare of a minor. The judge in the case issued a no-contact order to Shannon Cox for both the child and Sandy Cox.

Shannon and Sandy Cox are scheduled to be back in court in mid-October.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
County
Boone County, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
City
Beebe, AR
State
Arkansas State
NBC Washington

‘Planned Execution': DC Man Convicted in Capitol Heights Double Murder

A D.C. man received two life sentences Thursday for the murders of two men in Capitol Heights, Maryland. Rendell Johnson shot and killed 24-year-old Trevor Frazier and 26-year-old Raymond Giles in April 2019, prosecutors said. The two victims were best friends, their families said. "These were two young men that...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Shannon Cox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Satan
WVNS

Two local doctors plead guilty to overprescribing opioids

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Five doctors pleaded guilty in connection with prescription practices at a clinic operating in West Virginia and Virginia. Two of those doctors are from West Virginia. Vernon Stanley, of Fayetteville and Mark Clarkson of Princeton, pleaded guilty, along with three other doctors, to misdemeanor counts of aiding and abetting the misbranding of […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

44K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy