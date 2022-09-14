ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
abc7amarillo.com

Father accidentally shoots 2 children in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Friday evening that left two children in the hospital. Reports say a father was cleaning his gun when it discharged, striking two children. A 6-year-old and a 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with non-life...
PUBLIC SAFETY
abc7amarillo.com

'Big Tex' gets a new shirt for the 2022 State Fair

DALLAS - At the State Fair of Texas, you can enjoy food, fun, and entertainment all under the watchful eye of Big Tex, the fair's famous 55-foot cowboy statue. And this year, he's getting a new look. Check out the big unveiling of big Tex's brand new outfit, with some...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy