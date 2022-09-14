Read full article on original website
abc7amarillo.com
Father accidentally shoots 2 children in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Friday evening that left two children in the hospital. Reports say a father was cleaning his gun when it discharged, striking two children. A 6-year-old and a 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with non-life...
abc7amarillo.com
'Big Tex' gets a new shirt for the 2022 State Fair
DALLAS - At the State Fair of Texas, you can enjoy food, fun, and entertainment all under the watchful eye of Big Tex, the fair's famous 55-foot cowboy statue. And this year, he's getting a new look. Check out the big unveiling of big Tex's brand new outfit, with some...
abc7amarillo.com
55% of Oklahomans live in child care deserts and OKDHS is hoping to fill the gap
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — With restricted access to abortion in Oklahoma, the spotlight has now turned on providing child care options for women and supporting families in need of resources. The state and federal governments are emphasizing the need to fill the gap in care in all regions...
abc7amarillo.com
Experts disagree with classifying fentanyl as 'weapon of mass destruction'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma is one of 18 states asking President Biden to classify fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction. It’s an unusual request for an unusually dangerous drug. When one hears the phrase “weapon of mass destruction,” they typically think of mushroom clouds, not pills...
