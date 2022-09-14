ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Are Oregon Highway Officials Preparing Buses? What Is Going To Happen?

Highway officials in Oregon are putting together buses for rail passengers on affected lines in anticipation of a probable countrywide strike by freight railroad workers that might cause the cancellation of all trains across the United States as early as Friday. Along with long-distance lines, numerous shorter state-supported routes have...
The Oregonian

Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler

Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
kptv.com

Oregon announces rent increase cap for 2023

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - State officials on Tuesday announced a sharp increase in the 2023 rent increase cap. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, landlords in Oregon are allowed to legally increase rents by up to 14.6%. This is a 5% rise from the 9.9% rent increase cap in 2022. Oregon Public...
Klamath Alerts

OSP Warns Public Of Armed And Dangerous Subject Last Seen In Oregon

On September 14, 2022 at approximately 10:19 AM, the Oregon State Police were advised Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
klcc.org

Oregon becomes first state to receive fed's approval on Medicaid reimbursement of mobile crisis intervention services

Governor Kate Brown is applauding her state becoming the first to earn federal approval for Medicaid reimbursement of mobile crisis intervention services. Brown pointed to the CAHOOTS (Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets) program run by the White Bird Clinic in Eugene, whose teams work to de-escalate difficult situations, and help people in crisis find essential support services.
kpic

Oregon State Police warn public of armed and dangerous suspect

Oregon State Police were advised by the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office that they were in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
kpic

Former Oregon dentist pleads guilty to stealing over $11-million in Covid relief funds

PORTLAND, Ore. — A former Oregon dentist plead guilty, Tuesday, in federal court for fraudulently monopolizing nearly $11.5-million in loans for his own personal use. Salwan Adjaj, 43, of West Linn, Oregon, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. According to court documents, beginning no later than...
The Oregonian

Oregon officials set rent increase cap for 2023

Officials said Tuesday that Oregon landlords can raise rents by as much as 14.6% next year under a statewide rent control policy. That’s a nearly 5 percentage point jump from 9.9% this year. The allowable increase is pegged to inflation and calculated annually by the Office of Economic Analysis using the the Consumer Price Index, which tracks the changes in the costs of hundreds of household items like food and medicine, as well as gas, homes and cars.
utahbusiness.com

This rural Utah town will be home to the largest hydrogen hub in the world

Perhaps the average person hasn’t thought much about hydrogen as a power source, but energy moguls in Utah have focused on it for over a decade. Now, Utah finds itself in the middle of a new energy transition in the US—a movement away from carbon-laden fossil fuel to clean renewable energies, the most promising of which is hydrogen.
KVAL

Winter weather possible in Oregon as fall approaches

EUGENE, Ore. — Mother Nature flipped a switch this week. Turning the summer heat off and the fall chill on for Western Oregon. Oregon's high country might skip straight to winter this weekend. Cooler mountain air returns with the increase chance of moisture. Western Oregon's rain chances are slim...
