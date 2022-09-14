Read full article on original website
Courthouse News Service
Oregon water district prepared to fight conservationists to keep Winchester Dam
ROSEBURG, Ore. (CN) — The legal battle over Oregon's controversial Winchester Dam is scheduled to heat up in May 2023, when an extended stay ends in the battle between WaterWatch of Oregon and Winchester Water District. The water district says it's ready for the fight. "People that are suing...
KGW
Oregonians soon to vote on changes around owning firearms in a new ballot this November
Measure 14 would ban magazines that hold more than 10-rounds. It will require criminal background checks, safety training and other steps before people can buy guns.
WWEEK
Linn County Republicans Fume at “Unacceptable” Defections From Christine Drazan
Oregon Republicans have long viewed 2022 as the best opportunity in 40 years to reclaim the governor’s mansion. But an email from one party committee chides Republicans for potentially squandering that chance with apathy and division. “We must recognize that some are not fully backing our Gubernatorial nominee Christine...
Oregon governor candidate Betsy Johnson spent nearly $1 million to get on the ballot
Oregon independent candidate for governor Betsy Johnson spent nearly $1 million on signature gathering work to get on the November ballot, according to a new filing with the state. In total, Johnson has paid a Washington signature gathering firm $897,000, according to information reported to the state moments before midnight...
focushillsboro.com
Why Are Oregon Highway Officials Preparing Buses? What Is Going To Happen?
Highway officials in Oregon are putting together buses for rail passengers on affected lines in anticipation of a probable countrywide strike by freight railroad workers that might cause the cancellation of all trains across the United States as early as Friday. Along with long-distance lines, numerous shorter state-supported routes have...
New wolf family spotted in Oregon. What this means for conservation efforts
The family of four was photographed near the Confederated Tribe of Warm Springs in August. According to a wolf advocate, illegal wolf killing is a big issue in Oregon.
Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler
Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
kptv.com
Oregon announces rent increase cap for 2023
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - State officials on Tuesday announced a sharp increase in the 2023 rent increase cap. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, landlords in Oregon are allowed to legally increase rents by up to 14.6%. This is a 5% rise from the 9.9% rent increase cap in 2022. Oregon Public...
OSP Warns Public Of Armed And Dangerous Subject Last Seen In Oregon
On September 14, 2022 at approximately 10:19 AM, the Oregon State Police were advised Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
klcc.org
Oregon becomes first state to receive fed's approval on Medicaid reimbursement of mobile crisis intervention services
Governor Kate Brown is applauding her state becoming the first to earn federal approval for Medicaid reimbursement of mobile crisis intervention services. Brown pointed to the CAHOOTS (Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets) program run by the White Bird Clinic in Eugene, whose teams work to de-escalate difficult situations, and help people in crisis find essential support services.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ CAPTURED: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man seen in Southeast Oregon in custody
UPDATE: Oregon State Police say the suspect has been captured Thursday. They said they were working on providing further details. Oregon State Police are warning the public about man described as armed and dangerous who has made his way into Oregon after allegedly committing multiple violent crimes in Utah and Nevada.
kpic
kpic
Former Oregon dentist pleads guilty to stealing over $11-million in Covid relief funds
PORTLAND, Ore. — A former Oregon dentist plead guilty, Tuesday, in federal court for fraudulently monopolizing nearly $11.5-million in loans for his own personal use. Salwan Adjaj, 43, of West Linn, Oregon, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. According to court documents, beginning no later than...
4.4 magnitude quake recorded west of Coos Bay
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Oregon early Thursday morning.
Oregon officials set rent increase cap for 2023
Officials said Tuesday that Oregon landlords can raise rents by as much as 14.6% next year under a statewide rent control policy. That’s a nearly 5 percentage point jump from 9.9% this year. The allowable increase is pegged to inflation and calculated annually by the Office of Economic Analysis using the the Consumer Price Index, which tracks the changes in the costs of hundreds of household items like food and medicine, as well as gas, homes and cars.
utahbusiness.com
This rural Utah town will be home to the largest hydrogen hub in the world
Perhaps the average person hasn’t thought much about hydrogen as a power source, but energy moguls in Utah have focused on it for over a decade. Now, Utah finds itself in the middle of a new energy transition in the US—a movement away from carbon-laden fossil fuel to clean renewable energies, the most promising of which is hydrogen.
Idaho’s Far Right Suffers Election Loss to 18-Year-Old Climate Activist
The nationwide campaign to stifle discussions of race and gender in public schools through misinformation and bullying suffered a reversal in Idaho on Monday, when a high school senior vocally opposed to book bans and smears against LGBTQ+ youth took a seat on the Boise school board. The student, Shiva...
KVAL
Winter weather possible in Oregon as fall approaches
EUGENE, Ore. — Mother Nature flipped a switch this week. Turning the summer heat off and the fall chill on for Western Oregon. Oregon's high country might skip straight to winter this weekend. Cooler mountain air returns with the increase chance of moisture. Western Oregon's rain chances are slim...
2023 solar eclipse path will cross Oregon
Tens of thousands of people flocked to Oregon in 2017 to stand in the path of the solar eclipse. In 2023, they’ll have the chance to do it again.
WWEEK
Betsy Johnson Picks Up Big Check From Gee Automotive, Parent Company of Ron Tonkin Car Dealerships
Running for governor without a party affiliation, former state Sen. Betsy Johnson can’t duplicate the enormous contributions that national governors associations are making to the major-party nominees, Republican Christine Drazan and Democrat Tina Kotek. (Kotek reported a $500,000 donation from the Democratic Governors Association on Sept. 1.) So Johnson...
