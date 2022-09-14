Read full article on original website
Related
pymnts
US FinTech WayaPay Launches Digital Bank, Transfer App Aimed at African Immigrants
WayaPay, which describes itself as a Kenyan FinTech based in the United States, says it has launched its full-service digital bank and money-transfer app tailored to the needs of immigrants from Africa. Kenya’s ambassador to the United States, Lazarus Amayo, joined in the launch festivities on Sept. 16 in Washington,...
APIs Bridge FinTech Infrastructure and Bank Regulatory Expertise
Regulatory frameworks such as the European Union’s Revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2) have played a critical role in the implementation of open banking, forcing retail banks in the region to make customer account information available to FinTechs and nonbank third parties through the use of application programming interfaces (APIs).
Singapore Updates ITM, Sets Stage to Further Shape Financial Services
Singapore is setting the stage to further transform the financial services industry and is rolling out a new three-year plan that outlines growth strategies to continue the country’s development as a leading international financial center in Asia. The Financial Services Industry Transformation Map 2025 (ITM) introduced by the Monetary...
Tech Investments Usher In Post-Oil Future in Emerging Markets
As the world seeks to wean itself off fossil fuels, several oil-dependent countries in emerging markets are using technology and the digital economy to drive the transition to a post-oil future. And it’s not just that high-tech industries can themselves be important contributors to an economy, but the right application...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Modern Treasury Collabs With Goldman Sachs to Advance Embedded Payments
Money movement FinTech Modern Treasury and Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking (TxB) are collaborating to advance the move to embedded payments and help collective clients leverage the capabilities for their own products. Mutual clients will be provided with an integrated money movement solution through Modern Treasury’s Payment Operations software platform with...
EMEA Daily: 5 Companies Join ECB’s Digital Euro Project
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, the European Central Bank (ECB) announces five industry partners that will be involved in a “prototyping exercise” as part of the digital euro project, while Truelayer cuts 10% of its workforce. The ECB has selected five companies to...
Cross Border Payments Firm Payall Nets $10M for Expansion
Cross-border bank processor Payall has closed a $10 million seed round led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), a press release said. Payall has a single shared platform which will fuel compliance automation, risk mitigation and more transparency, the release said. The platform’s services include specialized, inclusive payment orchestration for cross-border payments offered through banks or financial institutions.
Today in B2B Payments: Developers Provide Crypto, Receipt Management Tools
Today in B2B payments, CryptoPayments launches new solutions to help make and receive payments in cryptocurrency, while Botkeeper partners with Expensify to streamline monthly receipt management. Plus, Ratio secures $411 million to grow its buy now, pay later (BNPL) and financing platform. Estonia-based cryptocurrency-fiat gateway CryptoPayments has launched new solutions...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amazon, Nexi, Worldline, CaixaBank, EPI Join Digital Euro Project
The European Central Bank (ECB) has selected five companies to be involved in a “prototyping exercise” that will be part of its two-year investigation phase into a digital euro, a central bank digital currency (CBDC) that could be used as an alternative to cash. The companies are Amazon,...
Indian FinTech MobiKwik Names Mukul Saxena CEO of Payments Platform Zaakpay
Multi-faceted payments platform MobiKwik has named banking veteran Mukul Saxena chief executive of its Zaakpay business. Saxena previously, according to the announcement, was executive Vice President and head of the payments business at IndusInd Bank. Zaakpay is part of an expansion at MobiKwik that has seen the business go from offering a digital wallet to providing online banking, credit and buy now, pay later services. The announcement of Saxena’s appointment states that he “comes with over two decades of experience in the digital payments and the fintech ecosystem. In his previous role at IndusInd Bank, he was the executive vice president and head of the payments business.”
Adyen to Become First FinTech Platform to Add Block’s Cash App
Financial technology platform Adyen has partnered with Block’s mobile payment method Cash App to become the first such platform to offer Cash App outside of the Block ecosystem. With this partnership, businesses working with Adyen will be able to begin accessing Cash App Pay as an integrated payment method...
Trust Software Debuts B2B Checkout Platform ‘Market’
Marketing payment FinTech Trust Software has rolled out a new B2B checkout platform for the marketing ecosystem called Market, according to a Thursday (Sept. 15) press release. Trust Software said Market will come with features including immediate payouts, the ability to offer flexible payment terms, streamlined billing and payment-integrated loyalty...
Today in B2B Payments: B2Bs Book Triple Play of Fund Raisings in Tight Market
Today in B2B payments, Axle Payments, GETIDA and Candis announce they’ve raised funds to scale their B2B solutions. Plus, BigCommerce brings cryptocurrency payment solutions to clients in select countries. Freight and logistics financial enablement platform Axle Payments is rebranding itself as Denim following the close of a $126 million...
Financial Services Firm Truist Deploys AI-Enhanced Virtual Assistant
Aiming to combine innovative technology with human touch, financial services company Truist Financial has added an artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced virtual assistant to its mobile banking app and online banking platform for personal banking clients. Called Truist Assist, the new virtual assistant provides immediate answers to 100 common support inquiries and...
Central African Republic Adopts Bitcoin as Legal Tender; Most Don’t Notice
When the Central African Republic (CAR) adopted Bitcoin as legal tender in April, mayhem initially ensued, sparked by confusion, advanced by disagreements, and then driven by concern from global organizations like the World Bank. But in a country of roughly 4.8 million people, just 11% of the population has internet...
The Digital Transformation of Levi Strauss in Latin America
The digital shift is undeniable in many parts of Latin America that are among the most connected economies on the planet, but the cultures of this continent are famed for a vibrant human spirit, and brands operating there must find the ideal balance of humans and digital. A high-profile example...
Big Tech Weekly: Fines Stack Up for Google in Europe
It has not been a good news week for Google’s European business. In a significant setback for Google’s attempts to overturn a 4.34 billion euro ($4.33 billion) antitrust fine, on Wednesday (Sep. 14), the European Union’s general court upheld a 2018 ruling against Google’s parent company, Alphabet, for unfairly taking advantage of the dominance of its Android operating system.
NCR’s Corporate Cleave Leverages ATMs to Boost Self-Service, Digital Banking
For NCR Corp., the goal is to capitalize on the continued shift to digital banking. Underpinning its newly-announced split into two independent companies, we see some other shifts taking root: A shift from roots as a hardware-centric vendor towards software and a shift from manufacturing to an asset-lite model. As...
85% of UK-Based Multinationals Say Cross-Border Payroll Sector Lacks Innovation
When PYMNTS speaks to business insiders, especially entrepreneurs looking to grow their companies, they consistently cite finding the right talent as among their top priorities. They also frequently list the modern possibilities of remote working as a key way to address the talent question. But as Ian Rand, CEO of...
Cryptocurrency-Fiat Gateway CryptoPayments Launches B2B, B2C Solutions
Estonia-based cryptocurrency-fiat gateway CryptoPayments has launched new solutions that enable businesses and individuals to make and receive payments in nine cryptocurrencies. The platform features security that includes two-factor account authentication, currency options, up to 14 personal crypto wallets and multicurrency cards, and an application programming interface (API) for developers, according...
pymnts
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0