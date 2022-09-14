ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
APIs Bridge FinTech Infrastructure and Bank Regulatory Expertise

Regulatory frameworks such as the European Union’s Revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2) have played a critical role in the implementation of open banking, forcing retail banks in the region to make customer account information available to FinTechs and nonbank third parties through the use of application programming interfaces (APIs).
pymnts

Singapore Updates ITM, Sets Stage to Further Shape Financial Services

Singapore is setting the stage to further transform the financial services industry and is rolling out a new three-year plan that outlines growth strategies to continue the country’s development as a leading international financial center in Asia. The Financial Services Industry Transformation Map 2025 (ITM) introduced by the Monetary...
pymnts

Tech Investments Usher In Post-Oil Future in Emerging Markets

As the world seeks to wean itself off fossil fuels, several oil-dependent countries in emerging markets are using technology and the digital economy to drive the transition to a post-oil future. And it’s not just that high-tech industries can themselves be important contributors to an economy, but the right application...
pymnts

Modern Treasury Collabs With Goldman Sachs to Advance Embedded Payments

Money movement FinTech Modern Treasury and Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking (TxB) are collaborating to advance the move to embedded payments and help collective clients leverage the capabilities for their own products. Mutual clients will be provided with an integrated money movement solution through Modern Treasury’s Payment Operations software platform with...
pymnts

EMEA Daily: 5 Companies Join ECB’s Digital Euro Project

Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, the European Central Bank (ECB) announces five industry partners that will be involved in a “prototyping exercise” as part of the digital euro project, while Truelayer cuts 10% of its workforce. The ECB has selected five companies to...
pymnts

Cross Border Payments Firm Payall Nets $10M for Expansion

Cross-border bank processor Payall has closed a $10 million seed round led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), a press release said. Payall has a single shared platform which will fuel compliance automation, risk mitigation and more transparency, the release said. The platform’s services include specialized, inclusive payment orchestration for cross-border payments offered through banks or financial institutions.
pymnts

Today in B2B Payments: Developers Provide Crypto, Receipt Management Tools

Today in B2B payments, CryptoPayments launches new solutions to help make and receive payments in cryptocurrency, while Botkeeper partners with Expensify to streamline monthly receipt management. Plus, Ratio secures $411 million to grow its buy now, pay later (BNPL) and financing platform. Estonia-based cryptocurrency-fiat gateway CryptoPayments has launched new solutions...
pymnts

Amazon, Nexi, Worldline, CaixaBank, EPI Join Digital Euro Project

The European Central Bank (ECB) has selected five companies to be involved in a “prototyping exercise” that will be part of its two-year investigation phase into a digital euro, a central bank digital currency (CBDC) that could be used as an alternative to cash. The companies are Amazon,...
pymnts

Indian FinTech MobiKwik Names Mukul Saxena CEO of Payments Platform Zaakpay

Multi-faceted payments platform MobiKwik has named banking veteran Mukul Saxena chief executive of its Zaakpay business. Saxena previously, according to the announcement, was executive Vice President and head of the payments business at IndusInd Bank. Zaakpay is part of an expansion at MobiKwik that has seen the business go from offering a digital wallet to providing online banking, credit and buy now, pay later services. The announcement of Saxena’s appointment states that he “comes with over two decades of experience in the digital payments and the fintech ecosystem. In his previous role at IndusInd Bank, he was the executive vice president and head of the payments business.”
pymnts

Adyen to Become First FinTech Platform to Add Block’s Cash App

Financial technology platform Adyen has partnered with Block’s mobile payment method Cash App to become the first such platform to offer Cash App outside of the Block ecosystem. With this partnership, businesses working with Adyen will be able to begin accessing Cash App Pay as an integrated payment method...
pymnts

Trust Software Debuts B2B Checkout Platform ‘Market’

Marketing payment FinTech Trust Software has rolled out a new B2B checkout platform for the marketing ecosystem called Market, according to a Thursday (Sept. 15) press release. Trust Software said Market will come with features including immediate payouts, the ability to offer flexible payment terms, streamlined billing and payment-integrated loyalty...
pymnts

Financial Services Firm Truist Deploys AI-Enhanced Virtual Assistant

Aiming to combine innovative technology with human touch, financial services company Truist Financial has added an artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced virtual assistant to its mobile banking app and online banking platform for personal banking clients. Called Truist Assist, the new virtual assistant provides immediate answers to 100 common support inquiries and...
pymnts

Central African Republic Adopts Bitcoin as Legal Tender; Most Don’t Notice

When the Central African Republic (CAR) adopted Bitcoin as legal tender in April, mayhem initially ensued, sparked by confusion, advanced by disagreements, and then driven by concern from global organizations like the World Bank. But in a country of roughly 4.8 million people, just 11% of the population has internet...
pymnts

The Digital Transformation of Levi Strauss in Latin America

The digital shift is undeniable in many parts of Latin America that are among the most connected economies on the planet, but the cultures of this continent are famed for a vibrant human spirit, and brands operating there must find the ideal balance of humans and digital. A high-profile example...
pymnts

Big Tech Weekly: Fines Stack Up for Google in Europe

It has not been a good news week for Google’s European business. In a significant setback for Google’s attempts to overturn a 4.34 billion euro ($4.33 billion) antitrust fine, on Wednesday (Sep. 14), the European Union’s general court upheld a 2018 ruling against Google’s parent company, Alphabet, for unfairly taking advantage of the dominance of its Android operating system.
pymnts

Cryptocurrency-Fiat Gateway CryptoPayments Launches B2B, B2C Solutions

Estonia-based cryptocurrency-fiat gateway CryptoPayments has launched new solutions that enable businesses and individuals to make and receive payments in nine cryptocurrencies. The platform features security that includes two-factor account authentication, currency options, up to 14 personal crypto wallets and multicurrency cards, and an application programming interface (API) for developers, according...
