Who is Princess Beatrice? Prince Andrew’s daughter who stood vigil by Queen’s coffin
Princess Beatrice joined her sister and cousins in a silent vigil by Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin on Saturday (17 September).The short ceremony was led by the Prince of Wales and marks the first time the grandchildren of a monarch have taken part in the ceremony.The Duke of Sussex was also present at the vigil, alongside Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor, and James, Viscount Severn.Beatrice and Eugenie released a joint statement in tribute to the Queen, describing her as “our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world”.They added: “There...
Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest
Britain and the world lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest on Monday at a state funeral that will draw presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers as well as up to a million people lining the streets of London to say a final goodbye to a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age. A day packed with funeral events in London and Windsor began early when the doors of 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners after hundreds of thousands filed in front of her coffin since Sept 14. Many of them had spent cold nights to pay their...
Queen’s funeral: state procession will see Elizabeth II remembered in Westminster Abbey service – latest updates
King Charles III, the royal family and world leaders will attend state funeral in London on Monday
Unseen portrait of joyous Queen released by Palace ahead of final farewell
An unseen portrait of the Queen smiling with joy has been released by Buckingham Palace on the eve of her funeral.The photograph, taken in May ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, shows the monarch beaming brightly at the camera in her Windsor Castle home.In a televised tribute to her mother-in-law on Sunday evening, the Queen Consort recalled the Queen’s “wonderful blue eyes” and said: “I will always remember her smile.”The Queen, who is dressed in a dusky dove blue dress with her hair neatly curled, is wearing her favourite three-strand pearl necklace, pearl earrings and her aquamarine and diamond clip...
Victoria Beckham pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II: ‘Ultimate icon in every way’
Victoria Beckham has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, after spending a week “reflecting” on the late monarch’s death.The former Spice girl and fashion designer, who is married to former England captain David Beckham, wrote a heartfelt post on her Instagram account.It comes after David queued for 13 hours to pay his respects to the Queen during her lying-in-state at Westminster Hall, which has gained him widespread praise.The 48-year-old shared a series of the Queen in various outfits, as well as with her corgis and horses, for her 30m Instagram followers.She wrote: “I’ve spent the last week reflecting on...
