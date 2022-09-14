Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
CDC: Crawford, Warren Counties Seeing High Community Level of COVID-19; Erie County Moves to Medium Level
Warren County has moved to a high community level of COVID-19, joining Crawford County, and mask wearing indoors is recommended for both areas, according to the latest data from the CDC on Thursday. Erie County also moved from the low to medium level. At the high level, the following is...
Erie County officials receive reformulated COVID vaccine
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Officials in Erie County rolled up their sleeves Friday for a new COVID shot. This is not a booster. It's what Erie County officials called a reformulated vaccine. Moving forward, your typical COVID booster won't be available; the focus will be on new versions of vaccines.
chautauquatoday.com
MHA to Hold Reception Celebrating $500,000 Workforce Development Grant
The Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County (MHA) has a special reason to celebrate September as National Recovery Month this year. MHA is inviting the public to join community leaders on Tuesday for an open house at its Jamestown facility in celebration of a $500,000 INSPIRE grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission for workforce development and its social enterprise program. The grant will strengthen Father Bernard's Blessed Biscuits (FBBB), a partnership between the MHA and St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Jamestown. FBBB is a social enterprise created to support people in recovery as they return to work. The reception begins at 4:00 PM, with a program to follow at the Gateway Center on Water Street. Chautauqua County Executive P.J. Wendel, State Assemblyman Andrew Goodell and State Senator George Borrello will join MHA Executive Director Steven Cobb and FBBB Founder Rev. Luke Fodor for the check presentation by Southern Tier West Executive Director Richard Zink.
Deputy At Erie County Holding Center Attacked And Injured By Inmate
An inmate at the Erie County Holding Center allegedly attacked a deputy at the Erie County Holding Center. The attack took place on Thursday, September 15, 2022. An incarcerated individual reportedly became combative with the deputy. Stephen Watkin is accused of attacking deputy Christopher Myers, who was trying to collect cleaning gear from Watkin's cell, according to WIVB.
chautauquatoday.com
Westfield Memorial Hospital Celebrates 80th Birthday
Westfield Memorial Hospital recently celebrated its 80th birthday with a commemorative event. Community members came out for the celebration on September 10th and to participate in wellness and cancer screenings on the front lawn of the hospital. The event also honored the hospital's rich history of providing high quality healthcare for residents in the Chautauqua County region and beyond. The fun-filled celebration for the whole family featured a close look at emergency service vehicles from Westfield and Portland, while magician Cris Johnson entertained young and old with magic tricks and balloon novelties. Included in the celebration was a 5K walk led by Dr. Kathryn Bronstein, President of the WMH Foundation, along with her sister, Diana Holt, representing the hospital Board of Directors in an effort to promote a healthy lifestyle.
wnynewsnow.com
Mayor Explains Plan To Address The Rising Homeless Population In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Over the past year, the City of Jamestown has noticed an increase in the homeless population. Now, the pressure is on for officials to find a solution to this problem, before the temperatures drop. Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist spoke to WNY News Now...
erienewsnow.com
Meet Olson! Our Pet of the Week
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – In an effort to help animals find their forever home, WNY News Now is partnering with the Chautauqua County Humane Society to showcase animals’ part of our pet of the week segment. The Chautauqua County Humane Society has dozens of kittens coming...
wnypapers.com
ECDOH: To flush or not to flush? Protect & preserve your septic system with these reminders during SepticSmart Week
What you put down your toilet can affect the environment. The third week of September is SepticSmart Week, and the Erie County Department of Health and the Erie County Department of Environment and Planning (ECDEP) are using this opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of properly maintaining and caring for septic systems.
westsidenewsny.com
Residents asked to be on the lookout for Spotted Lanternfly in WNY
The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is asking residents in Western New York to be on the lookout for Spotted Lanternfly (SLF), after a population was found in the Buffalo area in recent weeks. SLF is a destructive pest that feeds on more than 70 plant species, including tree-of-heaven, and plants and crops that are critical to New York’s agricultural economy, such as grapevine, apple trees, and hops. The invasive was first observed in New York State on Staten Island in August 2020, and since then the population has been reported in all New York City boroughs, Long Island, Port Jervis, Sloatsburg, Orangeburg, Ithaca, Binghamton, Middletown, Newburgh, Highland, and now in the Buffalo area.
wnynewsnow.com
Destructive Spotted Lanternfly Found in Western New York
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – State officials are asking residents in Western New York to be on the lookout for Spotted Lanternfly after a population was found in the Buffalo area this week. The fly is a destructive pest that feeds on more than 70 plant species, including...
erienewsnow.com
Crime, Housing, Homeless Concerns Dominate Public Forum In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – From crime, to housing, to concerns about the growing homeless population in Jamestown, residents got the chance to speak directly with local leaders during a Wednesday night forum. Held at First United Methodist Church, this was the first large-scale public feedback meeting held...
Allegany Woman Charged with Leandra’s Law After Traffic Stop
Cattaraugus County Woman Arrested Under Leandra's Law. A Cattaraugus County woman is facing a DWAI charge after a traffic stop. According to a written release from the New York State Police (NYSP) 41-year-old Beth Gardner of Allegany, New York was stopped by police while she was driving on I-86 in Randolph, New York on Friday, September 16, 2022 for allegedly "failing to maintain her lane." The NYSP says she was arrested "after failing several (Standard Field Sobriety Tests) SFSTs."
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Public Schools Announce Revised Football Attendance Policies
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Public Schools have announced revised attendance policies ahead of the first Red Raider football home game. The district says students in 8th grade or younger must be accompanied by an adult and that the adult must be responsible for their youth at all times during the game.
3 people arraigned on charges connected to Lakeview homicide
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Hamburg man, accused in a stabbing death, was arraigned in Erie County Court Friday on a murder charge. Jared M. Adamski, 26, is charged with one count of murder in the second degree and one count of tampering with physical evidence. Investigators say Adamski allegedly...
Orchard Park High School graduate killed in Florida
A recent Orchard Park High School graduate was shot and killed in Tampa, Florida. Carson Senfield had just turned 19 on Saturday and was a student at the University of Tampa in Florida.
chautauquatoday.com
Disturbance Near Conewango Creek Leads to Arrest of Greenhurst Man
Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Greenhurst man following an incident that occurred in the area of Conewango Creek in the Town of Carroll on Saturday. At about 3:15 PM, deputies were waved down by bystanders kayaking on the creek and were advised about the man, later identified as 49-year-old Steven Walsh, who was allegedly screaming and causing a disturbance. Deputies say Walsh was uncooperative and threw what appeared to be water on a deputy, then began actively resisting arrest. Walsh was taken into custody and transported to UPMC Chautauqua in Jamestown for unrelated medical treatment. He was charged with 2nd-degree harassment, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, and he was issued appearance tickets for Carroll Town Court. Frewsburg Fire and State Police assisted deputies at the scene.
Edinboro residents react to news of Giant Eagle closure
A staple in the Edinboro community for decades is closing at the end of the year. Customers are not happy and the Borough Manager says he didn’t any get any heads up. Brian Wilk was live with more on the closing of the Giant Eagle. The Edinboro Giant Eagle first opened in 1985. They told us […]
Getaway Cabin With Land For Sale In Western New York
Sometimes you just want to get away and one of the best parts of living in Western New York is that there are plenty of places to get away to. Take this cabin for sale in Cattaraugus County. If you are looking for land, it has it. If you are looking for a stream to walk along the water, it has it.
Lancaster Farming
FFA Member Spotlight: Ethan VanCamp, Otto-Eldred FFA Chapter
Ethan VanCamp is the son of Eric and Christina VanCamp of McKean County. VanCamp is a senior and proud member of the Otto-Eldred FFA chapter, where he serves as the chapter reporter. Growing up, VanCamp never had a major interest in agriculture. He thought it was for people with “country...
erienewsnow.com
Crawford County Courthouse to Temporarily Close
The Crawford County Courthouse will be closed starting Monday September 26 until October 10 due to lead contaminated paint found during an ongoing ventilation project. The Commissioners have had to move some offices around for the next few weeks. Voter services will be located in the Public Safety building on...
