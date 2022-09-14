Read full article on original website
Lori Whitley
4d ago
he's not the America first kind of guy!! he's talking care of people coming here illegally, but has no shelter and resources for our military men and women who are homeless. he never even acknowledges that crisis. people wake the hell up, we don't matter.
daisy.flower
4d ago
I didn’t vote and this is why lol we didn’t have any great presidential candidates! We as a country needs to do better ! Left side vs right side I don’t get it smh. Humanity needs to do better !
Mark
4d ago
Impeach this idiot. What did we elect our local officials for? Obviously not to support their citizens. TERM LIMITS.
Ron DeSantis, Greg Abbott Among 22 GOP Governors Asking Biden to Ditch Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
Twenty-two Republican governors have sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Monday urging him to withdraw his student loan forgiveness plan. In the document, obtained by Business Insider via the Republican Governors' Association, the governors, including Florida's Ron DeSantis and Texas' Greg Abbott, state that Biden's plan "rewards the rich and punishes the poor" and should not be moved further.
Louisiana faces an insurance crisis, leaving people afraid they can’t afford their homes
Tens of thousands of people are scrambling for homeowners insurance in Louisiana at the peak of hurricane season after recent storms drove their carriers out of business. The crisis has sent insurance prices soaring and stoked fears that the Gulf Coast will grow too expensive to inhabit as climate change fuels more destructive weather.
Biden lambasts GOP governors over migrants' treatment; DOJ asked to investigate
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden lambasted the Republican governors of Florida and Texas for sending migrants north to Democratic states, saying they are putting politics above the lives of vulnerable people, while California Gov. Gavin Newsom called for the Justice Department to investigate the practice. During remarks Thursday...
Biden sees drastic approval jump among Democrats but not Republicans
A new poll gives President Joe Biden's approval rating a significant boost with less than three months until the midterm elections.
Biden nominates US attorney for Florida Mar-a-Lago district
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated a Miami litigator and longtime government lawyer to serve as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, the office currently involved in the Justice Department’s investigation of classified records at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Markenzy Lapointe would replace Juan Antonio “Tony” Gonzalez, who has been a top prosecutor in Southern Florida involved in the investigation of the classified records and the debate over whether a judge should appoint a special master to review the documents taken by FBI in the search. It was unclear why the Biden administration chose to announce the nomination for the position now, as the government’s case winds its way through the court system. Gonzalez, who had previously served as a senior prosecutor in the office, had been appointed to the position by Attorney General Merrick Garland. He was never formally nominated for the position. Gonzalez has served as a federal prosecutor in southern Florida since 1998 and served as the first assistant U.S. attorney and the acting U.S. attorney. He succeeded Ariana Fajardo Orshan, who had been nominated by Trump.
Louisiana State University Student Shot and Killed in Car in Baton Rouge
Allison Rice, a 21-year-old senior at the school, was described as the “sweetest person" by those who knew her A Louisiana State University student was killed after being shot in her car early Friday morning. Allison Rice, a 21-year-old senior marketing major from Geismar, was shot multiple times. She was discovered in her car around 2:20 a.m. just miles away from the Baton Rouge campus, per The Advocate. RELATED: Husband Goes into Wife's Workplace to Murder Her Before Turning Gun on Himself: 'Incredible Mother' Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston...
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for great seafood in Louisiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
allthatsinteresting.com
Meet Carlos Marcello, The Notorious New Orleans Mob Boss Who Claimed To Have Masterminded JFK’s Assassination
Known as "The Godfather" of the New Orleans Mafia for four decades, Carlos Marcello was a key opponent of Robert and John F. Kennedy's 1960s anti-mob crusade. In the history of New Orleans, few mobsters are as mythologized as Carlos Marcello. Beginning in 1947, he ruled the New Orleans Mafia as “The Little Man” out of a small office at the Town and Country Motel in nearby Metairie along Airline Highway, where he became a powerful political dealmaker, multi-millionaire real estate developer, and cultural icon of Louisiana.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Biden heads abroad as immigrant issue bubbles
PREVIEWING BIDEN’S TRIP — “The midterms may be closely approaching. But JOE BIDEN’s focus, for the next week at least, will be firmly on matters overseas,” Jonathan Lemire writes. On Saturday, Biden heads to the U.K. for QUEEN ELIZABETH II’s funeral on Monday. While there, he’s expected to meet privately a number of allies, including Britain’s new PM, LIZ TRUSS.
Trump claims CNN changed background to Biden speech from red to pink ‘to make it look better’
Donald Trump claimed CNN changed the background to a speech by President Joe Biden from red to pink “to make it look better” during a bizarre rally speech in Ohio. “I watched Biden the other day,” he said before claiming CNN changed the lighting on Mr Biden’s 1 September speech in which he shared his worries for US democracy against a deep red background. Mr Trump claimed the broadcaster – a frequent target of his over the years – had changed the background from red to pink “to make it look better”.
New Orleans overtakes St. Louis to become the MURDER CAPITAL of America: Homicide rate up 141% from 2019 and carjackings rise 210% - as city's police staffing drops to lowest level in modern history
New Orleans overtook St. Louis as the US murder capital in the first half of this year, as the city struggles with its lowest police staffing level in modern history amid a crisis of officer morale. In the first six months of 2022, New Orleans recorded 41 murders per 100,000...
Biden declares the Covid pandemic ‘is over’
President Joe Biden declared the Covid-19 pandemic ‘over’ and slammed his predecessor’s handling of highly classified documents in a wide-ranging interview with CBS News’ 60 Minutes programme which aired on Sunday.In a section of the pre-taped interview filmed during his visit to the Detroit, Michigan auto show last week, Mr Biden was asked by interviewer Scott Pelley if the return of the annual event meant the pandemic which had shuttered it for the last three years had come to a close.The president replied: “The pandemic is over”.He acknowledged that Covid is still “a problem” and said his administration is still...
Biden Blasts Trump & Mississippi Water Crisis: What You Need2Know
1. BIDEN BLASTS TRUMP IDEOLOGYPresident Joe Biden unleashed a searing rebuke on the “extreme ideology” of Donald Trump and his “MAGA Republican” adherents during a prime-time address Thursday at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall. "They live not in the light of truth but in the shadow of lies," Biden declared. "As I stand here tonight, equality and democracy are under assault.” His broadside came only two months before bitterly contested midterm elections that Biden calls a crossroads for the nation. Biden warns his audience: “Equality and democracy are under assault.” [AP Photo/Evan Vucci] 2. CALIFORNIA CLIMATE BILLHot on the heels of a bill...
NOLA.com
Why are there pistols on Calcasieu River bridge’s railings? The story behind its artistic flair
Katheryn Hannon asked Curious Louisiana: “What happened to the crossed pistols that adorned the old Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge?” It turns out, she was thinking of the wrong bridge, but that’s an easy mistake to make in Louisiana, particularly concerning bridges of a certain age.
Biden Suggests May Not Run Again, Opening Door to 2024 Democratic Rivals
The president backed away from an earlier statement when he said a 2024 re-election bid was his "intention."
Biden faces a looming economic disaster that he can actually stop
Rail carriers estimate a strike could cost $2 billion a day.
S.Africa leader vows cooperation with Biden but firm on Russia ties
South Africa's leader on Friday agreed to cooperate closely with US President Joe Biden on health, security and climate but warned against punishing African nations for maintaining ties with Russia. Ramaphosa said he sought to work together on security, including in South Africa's troubled neighbor Mozambique, as well as on climate change, a key priority for the Biden administration.
This Hurricane-Ravaged Town Has Waited Years for Long-Term Aid. It Could Happen Again.
Homes and businesses still sit in ruins in a small Louisiana city, left behind by the government’s convoluted and unpredictable system for rebuilding communities devastated by natural disasters.
Louisiana boater shoots at Coast Guard helicopter responding to distress call
A boater was arrested on Friday for allegedly firing a weapon at a Coast Guard helicopter that was responding to a distress call it received on Thursday, officials reported.
Tom Cotton rips 'sanctimonious liberals' on 'America's Newsroom': Biden presiding over 'slow-motion invasion'
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., explained on "America’s Newsroom" Friday how Democrats' complaints about migrants being sent to their communities are both hypocritical and harmful to the country. MARTHA'S VINEYARD'S 'HUMANITARIAN CRISIS' STATEMENT RIDICULED ON SOCIAL MEDIA: 'SCREW THEM, SEND MORE'. TOM COTTON: The hypocrisy of these sanctimonious liberals is...
