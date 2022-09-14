Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Related
sanantoniomag.com
Where to Hike This Fall in San Antonio
After this epically hot summer, San Antonians are ready to welcome cooler temperatures and outdoor activities that don’t require being within arm’s length of water. While fall might not always be crisp and cool, the temperatures are finally becoming a little more comfortable for hiking and exploring the area’s many trails and parks. Here are just a few to consider.
Lisa's Mexican Restaurant celebrates 40 years of serving San Antonio
There's a Rosario's connection.
Paranormal Fest returns to San Antonio's Black Swan with booze and boos
Plus food news you might have missed this week.
sanantoniomag.com
Four Hill Country Hikes for Fall
This state park is located 9 miles east of Johnson City and offers more than 20 hiking trails of varying lengths, elevation gains and difficulties. It’s a popular camping spot for San Antonio and Austin families and many of the hikers you’ll meet along the trails are overnight campers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10 uniquely fun fall festivals in or a short road trip from San Antonio
From mermaids to sausages to kolaches, there's a fall fest for everyone.
KSAT 12
As seen on SA Live - Friday, September 16, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, the original winner of “Last Comic Standing,” getting ready for National Cheeseburger Day and a performer in the Dieciseis de Septiembre Parade!. Comedian and actor Dat Phan is live at Market Square ahead of his performance at Upstage Comedy Lounge...
KSAT 12
King William Association says Fall Festival pop-up event is a scam
SAN ANTONIO – The King William Association and Fair’s Facebook pages warn people of a scam promoting a Fall Festival pop-up event for Sept. 17-18 and Sept. 24-25. On Thursday, The King William Fair Facebook page posted a warning for the public, stating that the ‘Fall Festival’ event was not associated with the King William Association.
RELATED PEOPLE
Guess the rent of this 800-square-foot Southside San Antonio home
This home is 'cozy' in size. How much would you pay per month?
Hometown Burger, Best in Dough: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Also among this week's top food news is a first look at Double Standard's new $1 martini lunch.
San Antonio offering Park & Ride VIA service to fans attending Saturday's Rammstein show
The city anticipates 44,000 head-banging fans will swarm the Alamodome area this weekend.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Soup Dumplings, Flaming Steaks and Gorditas
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Wild Barley Kitchen Co. -- a pizza, sandwich, and bagel shop making everything from scratch. David samples...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Person Swam In Texas’ Famous San Antonio River Walk & Locals Are Super Grossed Out (VIDEO)
Most Texans have probably taken a trip to San Antonio's iconic River Walk for a pleasant experience of walking, eating, and shopping along the stream through downtown. The river is not like Texas' many crystal clear blue water locations where you can lazily float down in a tube; it's rather a scenic, Mexican colonial-style area set on the San Antonio River with water that regularly appears quite dark.
sanantoniomag.com
Doubleside Toffee Co. is Doubly Sweet
Sometimes sweet serendipity can bring about a new career. After giving birth to her second child, Janessa Sullivan struggled through a difficult year and lost her job, but it was out of those most downtrodden moments that her now successful Doubleside Toffee Co. grew. “I wanted to feel like I...
San Antonio Current
Everything we saw as Rammstein set San Antonio's Alamodome on fire (literally)
German metal band Rammstein played San Antonio on Saturday as part of its first U.S. tour in five years. And it was worth the wait for the 40,000 fans who flocked to the Alamodome. The veteran act plowed through a lengthy set list while unleashing crazy amounts of pyrotechnics and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MySanAntonio
This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas
SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
KSAT 12
20 state parks for fall camping within a day’s trip from San Antonio
The fall season starts next week, and soon we’ll be able to go outside without immediately breaking a sweat (fingers crossed). That means it’s time to start planning those fall camping trips if you haven’t already. We’ve compiled a list of Texas state parks around the San...
For 40,000 fans at Rammstein's San Antonio stadium show, the spectacle was worth the wait
The Alamodome crowd sang along, chanting German lyrics as fire blasted through the building.
Comments / 0