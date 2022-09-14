ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

sanantoniomag.com

Where to Hike This Fall in San Antonio

After this epically hot summer, San Antonians are ready to welcome cooler temperatures and outdoor activities that don’t require being within arm’s length of water. While fall might not always be crisp and cool, the temperatures are finally becoming a little more comfortable for hiking and exploring the area’s many trails and parks. Here are just a few to consider.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Four Hill Country Hikes for Fall

This state park is located 9 miles east of Johnson City and offers more than 20 hiking trails of varying lengths, elevation gains and difficulties. It’s a popular camping spot for San Antonio and Austin families and many of the hikers you’ll meet along the trails are overnight campers.
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

As seen on SA Live - Friday, September 16, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, the original winner of “Last Comic Standing,” getting ready for National Cheeseburger Day and a performer in the Dieciseis de Septiembre Parade!. Comedian and actor Dat Phan is live at Market Square ahead of his performance at Upstage Comedy Lounge...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

King William Association says Fall Festival pop-up event is a scam

SAN ANTONIO – The King William Association and Fair’s Facebook pages warn people of a scam promoting a Fall Festival pop-up event for Sept. 17-18 and Sept. 24-25. On Thursday, The King William Fair Facebook page posted a warning for the public, stating that the ‘Fall Festival’ event was not associated with the King William Association.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Texas Eats: Soup Dumplings, Flaming Steaks and Gorditas

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Wild Barley Kitchen Co. -- a pizza, sandwich, and bagel shop making everything from scratch. David samples...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Narcity USA

A Person Swam In Texas’ Famous San Antonio River Walk & Locals Are Super Grossed Out (VIDEO)

Most Texans have probably taken a trip to San Antonio's iconic River Walk for a pleasant experience of walking, eating, and shopping along the stream through downtown. The river is not like Texas' many crystal clear blue water locations where you can lazily float down in a tube; it's rather a scenic, Mexican colonial-style area set on the San Antonio River with water that regularly appears quite dark.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Doubleside Toffee Co. is Doubly Sweet

Sometimes sweet serendipity can bring about a new career. After giving birth to her second child, Janessa Sullivan struggled through a difficult year and lost her job, but it was out of those most downtrodden moments that her now successful Doubleside Toffee Co. grew. “I wanted to feel like I...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas

SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

