ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe has a tip for anyone wanting to front a band: "Make an idiot out of yourself until you become good"

By Liz Scarlett
Louder
Louder
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kHeWX_0hv73Jwg00

Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe has offered some invaluable advice to anyone harbouring dreams of fronting a band.

Speaking on the Stoke the Fire podcast, a project co-founded and co-hosted by English writer/DJ/podcaster Matt Stocks and Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach, Blythe shared his views on what makes a successful frontman.

"There are guys in their closet with their YouTube rig or in their garage who can outsing either fucking one of us," Blythe admitted to Leach. "There is no doubt about it, man. They have more talent, natural talent, in their little pinky than either of us."

He then qualified this statement by saying, "But the difference is, I think one of the main requirements to be a frontman, a good frontman — actually the only requirement probably, I mean, you've gotta have some talent — is a willingness to get up in front of people and make an idiot out of yourself and be really bad for a while until you become good."

In response, Leach laughs in agreement, admitting that he knows the feeling "very well."

Lamb of God and Killswitch Engage are currently on the road together in America on a co-headline tour, alongside Baroness, Suicide Silence, Motionless in White, Spiritbox, Animals as Leaders and Fit for an Autopsy as special guests on select dates.

In December, the Virginian metallers will cross the Atlantic for the UK leg of their State Of Unrest tour, with Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder and Gatecreeper as opening acts. They tour will launch at Brixton Academy in London on December 13.

Lamb Of God's new studio album Omens will arrive on October 7.

Listen to the full interview with Randy Blythe below:

US tour dates:

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Baroness, Suicide Silence

Sep 09: Brooklyn Coney Island, NY
Sep 10: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ
Sep 11: Alton Blue Ridge Music Festival, VA
Sep 13: Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater, OH
Sep 14: Baltimore Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, MD
Sep 16: Atlanta Coca Cola Roxy, GA
Sep 17: Jacksonville Daily's Place, FL
Sep 18: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL
Sep 21: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA
Sep 23: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival *No KSE, No Suicide Silence, KY
Sep 24: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, IL
Sep 25: Sterling Heights Michigan Lottery Amp at Freedom Hill, MI
Sep 26: Indianapolis TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, IN
Sep 30: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Motionless In White, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct 01: Salt Lake City The Great SaltAir, UT
Oct 02: Grand Junction Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park, CO
Oct 04: Fresno Exhibit Hall at Selland Arena, CA
Oct 07: Sacramento Aftershock Festival *No Fit For An Autopsy, CA

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Spiritbox, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct 09: Vancouver Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, BC
Oct 10: Kent (Seattle) Accesso ShoWare Center, WA
Oct 11: Portland Theater of the Clouds, OR

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct 13: Inglewood YouTube Theater, CA
Oct 14: Phoenix Arizona Federal Theater, AZ
Oct 15: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM
Oct 16: El Paso UTEP Don Haskins Center, TX
Oct 18: San Antonio Freeman Coliseum, TX
Oct 19: Houston 713 Music Hall, TX
Oct 20: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

UK tour dates:

Dec 13: London O2 Academy Brixton
Dec 14: Glasgow O2 Academy
Dec 15: Birmingham O2 Academy
Dec 16: Bristol O2 Academy
Dec 18: Manchester Academy

Comments / 31

Pat Zimm
3d ago

Concerning him, mission accomplished. At least the part about looking like an idiot. Why don't you remove those fake dreads you stapled to your dome while you're at it.

Reply(3)
4
Related
Rooted Expeditions

The boy who found a 17 pound golden nugget and didn't know.

Conrad Reed found gold nugget by the creekHistory Collection. This family had no idea that this thing they used for a door stop, was worth a fortune!. Let's travel back to the year 1799, on a fairly nice day in spring. A 12 year old boy name Conrad Reed was spending the day outside fishing at this creek that ran through the family farm in North Carolina. To be exact, it was the little meadow creek that ran through their land.
The Independent

Darius Campbell Danesh’s family explains injury that lead to chloroethane use

The family of former Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh has said that he was “suffering from chronic neck pain following a car accident in 2010”, as they thanked everyone for their “love and kindness” following his death.The singer and actor was found dead in his US apartment, in Rochester, Minnesota, last month at the age of 41.He died from “inhalation of chloroethane”, the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed, with his death ruled an accident by the medical examiner.Post-mortem examination documents obtained by the PA news agency listed “toxic effects of chloroethane” as well as “suffocation” as...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Blythe
Person
Jesse Leach
SheKnows

Mark Wahlberg Drops $15.6 Million on a Pile of Las Vegas Dirt for Lavish Summit Club Estate

Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham are making big real estate moves in 2022. They currently have their 6.14-acre Beverly Park estate on the market for a whopping $87 million, and now, they just plunked down $15.6 million for a pile of dirt in Las Vegas. Those 2.5-acres of land will turn into something spectacular because it’s housed within the elite gated walls of the Summit Club in Summerlin, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

'America's Got Talent' Star Suffers Spinal Damage From Cruise Ship Fall

Former America's Got Talent quarterfinalist Hans, also known as Matt Gilbertson, is recovering after he suffered numerous injuries after falling from a stage on a cruise in Europe. The Australian cabaret star, who performs under the alter ego of camp German accordion player Hans, was airlifted from Turkey to London for treatment after he fell more than 13 feet into the orchestra pit while performing the night of Thursday, Aug. 25.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Lamb Of God#Idiot#Coney Island#Killswitch Engage#Spiritbox
Daily Mail

Country music superstar Luke Combs stops his concert to give two young fans $140 from his wallet after reading their sign revealing they stacked firewood to buy the $200 tickets

Country superstar Luke Combs has refunded two children who stacked firewood to save enough money to see him in concert in Maine. Bo Fenderson, 12, and his friend Tanner, held up a banner at the Bangor show on Friday night to tell Combs of their hard work to earn enough money to pay for the tickets.
MUSIC
Variety

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Brings the Spectacle to Dodger Stadium but Really Soars With Solo Segment: Concert Review

Freddie Freeman was hitting homers down in San Diego, so it was up to visiting superstar Lady Gaga to keep the on-base percentage exceptionally high Saturday night at Dodger Stadium, site of one of the last stops on her “Chromatica Ball” outing. Surprises were few, this many weeks into a mega-tour whose production values were already known among the legions of Little Monsters who’d long since put curious paws to Googling Gaga’s setlists and setpieces.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
Popculture

Steve Grimmett, '80s Metal Vocalist, Dead at 62

Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal band Grim Reaper, has died. Grimmett passed away on Monday, Aug. 15 at the age of 62, his family confirmed in separate social media posts, with his wife, Millie, paying tribute on social media by writing, "this is the hardest thing I've ever had to write but it's with a heavy & shattered heart to say that my beloved Steve died suddenly & unexpectedly on Monday 15th August. Wait for me my love. Until we are together again." At this time, Grimmett's cause of death is not known.
MUSIC
The Independent

Security operation surrounding Queen’s funeral ‘biggest the UK has ever seen’

The day of the Queen’s funeral marks the climax of what is being regarded as the biggest security operation the UK has ever seen.Huge crowds, royalty and a long list of world leaders as well as other dignitaries will all need to be kept safe as part of the mammoth job facing thousands of police officers.Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said “nothing can compare” to the “hugely complex” task, describing it as the “largest policing operation” in the Met’s history. Monday signals the “final and most complex phase” of the operation after the death of the monarch, he said.The...
U.K.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Birthstone Chart: The modern gemstone associated with each birthday month

Everybody must get a stone (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images) No matter what month you were born, there is some sort of stone that goes with it. What are the modern stones that are tied to each month? It's always good to know this in case you are stuck for a birthday gift.January birthstone: Garnet (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)February birthstone: Amethyst USATMarch birthstone: Aquamarine USATApril birthstone: Diamond USATMay birthstone: Emerald (Courtesy of Astteria Diamonds)June birthstone: Pearl and Alexandrite USATJuly birthstone: Ruby USATAugust birthstone: Peridot (STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images)September birthstone: Sapphire USATOctober birthstone: Opal and Tourmaline USATNovember birthstone: Citrine/Golden Topaz (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images For InStyle)December birthstone: Blue Topaz, Blue Zircon, Tanzanite (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)11
LIFESTYLE
Louder

Louder

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
976K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy