Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe has a tip for anyone wanting to front a band: "Make an idiot out of yourself until you become good"

Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe has offered some invaluable advice to anyone harbouring dreams of fronting a band.

Speaking on the Stoke the Fire podcast, a project co-founded and co-hosted by English writer/DJ/podcaster Matt Stocks and Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach, Blythe shared his views on what makes a successful frontman.

"There are guys in their closet with their YouTube rig or in their garage who can outsing either fucking one of us," Blythe admitted to Leach. "There is no doubt about it, man. They have more talent, natural talent, in their little pinky than either of us."

He then qualified this statement by saying, "But the difference is, I think one of the main requirements to be a frontman, a good frontman — actually the only requirement probably, I mean, you've gotta have some talent — is a willingness to get up in front of people and make an idiot out of yourself and be really bad for a while until you become good."

In response, Leach laughs in agreement, admitting that he knows the feeling "very well."

Lamb of God and Killswitch Engage are currently on the road together in America on a co-headline tour, alongside Baroness, Suicide Silence, Motionless in White, Spiritbox, Animals as Leaders and Fit for an Autopsy as special guests on select dates.

In December, the Virginian metallers will cross the Atlantic for the UK leg of their State Of Unrest tour, with Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder and Gatecreeper as opening acts. They tour will launch at Brixton Academy in London on December 13.

Lamb Of God's new studio album Omens will arrive on October 7.

Listen to the full interview with Randy Blythe below:

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Baroness, Suicide Silence

Sep 09: Brooklyn Coney Island, NY

Sep 10: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Sep 11: Alton Blue Ridge Music Festival, VA

Sep 13: Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater, OH

Sep 14: Baltimore Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, MD

Sep 16: Atlanta Coca Cola Roxy, GA

Sep 17: Jacksonville Daily's Place, FL

Sep 18: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Sep 21: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA

Sep 23: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival *No KSE, No Suicide Silence, KY

Sep 24: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, IL

Sep 25: Sterling Heights Michigan Lottery Amp at Freedom Hill, MI

Sep 26: Indianapolis TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, IN

Sep 30: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Motionless In White, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct 01: Salt Lake City The Great SaltAir, UT

Oct 02: Grand Junction Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park, CO

Oct 04: Fresno Exhibit Hall at Selland Arena, CA

Oct 07: Sacramento Aftershock Festival *No Fit For An Autopsy, CA

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Spiritbox, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct 09: Vancouver Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, BC

Oct 10: Kent (Seattle) Accesso ShoWare Center, WA

Oct 11: Portland Theater of the Clouds, OR

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct 13: Inglewood YouTube Theater, CA

Oct 14: Phoenix Arizona Federal Theater, AZ

Oct 15: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Oct 16: El Paso UTEP Don Haskins Center, TX

Oct 18: San Antonio Freeman Coliseum, TX

Oct 19: Houston 713 Music Hall, TX

Oct 20: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Dec 13: London O2 Academy Brixton

Dec 14: Glasgow O2 Academy

Dec 15: Birmingham O2 Academy

Dec 16: Bristol O2 Academy

Dec 18: Manchester Academy