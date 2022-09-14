Read full article on original website
KMOV
All lanes of I-44 near Lewis Road re-open after accident involving tractor trailer is cleared
EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV) - All lanes of I-44 near Lewis Road were closed Sunday morning due to an accident that resulted in semi catching on fire. Police tell News 4 that nobody was injured in the accident that happened between Lewis Road and Antire Road. All lanes re-opened in the early afternoon.
myleaderpaper.com
Barnhart man hurt in accident in Washington County
A Barnhart man was hurt in a single-vehicle traffic accident Saturday morning, Sept. 17, in the area of Washington County south of Sullivan. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Eric Northern, 43, of Barnhart was driving a 1988 Dodge Ram north on Mine Road north of Woodland Lane near the Woodland Lakes development at 10:22 a.m. when he drove off the east side of the road and the pickup overturned.
myleaderpaper.com
Fenton teen seriously injured in accident near Washington
A 17-year-old boy from Fenton was seriously hurt in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday, Sept. 17, on Hwy. 100 east of Washington in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the teen was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado west on Hwy. 100 at St. John’s Road when he drove off the north side of the road, and the pickup overturned.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold man arrested on suspicion of DWI after Hwy. 30 crash
An Arnold man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he was involved in a three-vehicle traffic accident in which a 19-year-old Arnold woman was hurt early Saturday, Sept. 17, on Hwy. 30 at LaKenny Lane in the Fenton area of Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol...
Expect big delays next weekend. I-44 will be fully closed downtown for roadwork
ST. LOUIS — Drivers who take Interstate 44 downtown will need to take an alternate route starting next Friday, Sept. 23 as crews work to replace ramps. Starting 7 p.m. Friday, both the east- and westbound sides of I-44 will be closed between the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge and the I-44/Interstate 55 split, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
myleaderpaper.com
High Ridge man hurt in crash in Franklin County
A High Ridge man was seriously injured the morning of Sept. 10 in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. 100 east of St. Albans Road west of Wildwood in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:38 a.m., Luis E. Martinez, 32, of High Ridge was driving a 2002...
KMOV
Police investigate after man was shot, killed in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in a St. Louis City neighborhood late Saturday night. The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Leduc Street at around 11:41 p.m. Police said the man was shot in the head and the neck and was unconscious and not breathing on the front steps of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KSDK
Deadly crash closes all northbound I-55 lanes Tuesday night
The crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near Arnold, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed there were two fatalities in the crash.
myleaderpaper.com
Highway Patrol identifies victims of fiery crash on I-55 in Arnold
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the two women who died in a wrong-way accident Tuesday night, Sept. 13, on I-55 north of Hwy. 141 in Arnold. Barbara L. Monzyk, 69, of Fenton and Emilie N. Scott, 29, of Fredericktown died in the accident, the patrol reported. The accident...
abc17news.com
Highway patrol cancels Amber Alert for St. Louis area girl
FERGUSON, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Amber Alert for a St. Louis area girl early Thursday morning. Troopers said the alert for 12-year-old Natonja Holmes was canceled after she was found safe with someone she knew. The highway patrol issued the Amber Alert for Holmes Tuesday...
KMOV
Two homes lost to fire, others damaged in Lake Saint Louis
LAKE SAINT LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two homes caught fire and other houses were damaged Saturday afternoon in a Lake Saint Louis neighborhood, officials said. The Lake Saint Louis Fire Department told News 4 around 10 firetrucks were at the scene after two houses in the 300 block of Briarchase Circle caught fire. The Wentzville Fire Department also responded just after 4 p.m. and said no one was injured in the fire.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus woman hurt in crash south of Olympian Village
A Festus woman was injured Tuesday, Sept. 13, in an accident on Hwy. T at Oakvale Road south of Olympian Village, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:50 a.m., Holly A. Pope, 48, of Festus was driving a 2020 Ford EcoSport west on the highway and an unknown driver headed east in a white box truck crossed the double yellow center line into the path of the SUV, so Pope swerved right to avoid a collision and ran off the road, striking a tree, the report said.
56-year-old man shot and killed in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police responded to a call for a shooting late Saturday night. According to reports, a 56-year-old male was found unconscious and not breathing lying on the front of a staircase outside a home located on the 4700 block of Leduc Street around 11:40 p.m. EMS arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
myleaderpaper.com
Pacific man arrested in Eureka for allegedly tampering with cars, possessing meth
A 35-year-old Pacific man was arrested for reportedly trying to get into cars at Eureka Auto Collision Center. He also allegedly was found with a substance believed to be methamphetamine, Eureka Police reported. At about 2:40 a.m. Aug. 26, an officer allegedly saw the man lift at least two door...
Washington Missourian
Motorcyclist killed in crash in rural Franklin County
A Gerald man was killed and a Union woman was seriously injured in a motorcycle wreck Sept. 10 in rural Franklin County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that Larry McGee, 64, was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson Road King Classic southbound on Highway CC. Shortly before 3 p.m., near Peters Ford Road, the motorcycle carrying McGee and passenger, Darla Wallace, 52, failed to make a right-hand turn, crossed the centerline to and started sliding off the left side of the road. The vehicle then struck a highway sign and ejected both McGee and Wallace.
Two-story home on fire in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A home is on fire Friday morning in south St. Louis. The fire at the two-story home in the 4200 block of Baisch Lane started just before 4:30 a.m. Firefighters from the St. Louis Fire Department are on the scene. At about 5:50 a.m. white smoke was coming from the home. That usually […]
St. Ann man dies after being struck by two cars
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A pedestrian died after being struck by two vehicles Tuesday night in Breckenridge Hills. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 33-year-old Bryan Maide-Shead of St. Ann was attempting to cross Missouri 180, just east of Dehart Place, at about 9:04 p.m. when he was hit by a 2015 Ford F350. The 20-year-old man driving the Ford stayed at the scene. He was uninjured. A Kia Soul then hit Maide-Shead while he was lying in the roadway. The person driving the Kia left the scene.
Heavy police presence at Richmond Heights dispensary
There was a heavy police presence Thursday morning at a dispensary in Richmond Hieghts.
abc17news.com
Two women killed in Gasconade County crash
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two women were killed in a crash in Gasconade County on Wednesday morning. According to a crash report, the wreck happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Highway 19 near Highway 100. The women were in a 2005 Buick LeSabre traveling eastbound on Highway 100. Troopers said...
Large fire engulfs oil change station in Belleville
Emergency crews are responding to a fire Thursday morning at a Jiffy Lube station in Belleville.
