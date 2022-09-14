Read full article on original website
“This can’t be happening” Mother of 8, killed in Algiers shooting, laid to rest Saturday
A funeral and burial service was held today for the mother of eight on the West Bank who was shot and killed in early September.
New Orleans East shooting turns deadly
Members of the New Orleans Police Department are investigating a shooting that left an unknown man dead. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family members.
NOPD: Two hospitalized after double shooting near Chef Mentueur Hwy
The NOPD says they responded to the New Orleans East scene where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
NOPD: Three people shot in 5 minutes; One man killed
New Orleans police said two men were shot at Digby Park in New Orleans East Saturday evening. One of the men has died. According to preliminary police reports, two men were shot at the park on South Laverne and Virgilian Streets at 7:49 p.m. Investigators said one of the men ran to the 6000 block of Beechcraft Street and called 911 for help. That man was treated by EMS and brought to the hospital, but by the time police got to Digby Park, they say the second man had already died.
Newell: Cantrell’s “anxiety” is a rope-a-dope
The explanations from New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell about her choice to fly on several first-class flights that have totaled roughly $30,000 since last year have evolved.
NOPD officer charged with second-degree rape
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans Police Department officer has been charged with second-degree rape for allegedly violently assaulting a crime scene technician last year. Gerry Paul allegedly raped, strangled, and bruised a woman at his apartment 16 months ago. The rape kit was backlogged with more than 73,000 samples at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.
Carjackings are on the rise again in New Orleans; this map tracks where
After a brief lull, carjackings in New Orleans are surging again, leaving almost no part of the city untouched. The number of carjackings in 2022 is set to eclipse a 10-year high set in 2021, when 210 people reported carjackings to police. As of Wednesday morning, police had investigated a total of 176 armed carjackings. They've also investigated 77 armed robberies in which the suspect stole a vehicle this year.
Police arrest suspect in deadly Slidell shooting
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police say Brian Taylor is in custody. He was identified as a suspect in a deadly shooting at a Slidell car dealership Friday night. Officials say it happened at the Hyundai of Slidell around 5:30 p.m. Detectives were searching for 23-year-old, Brian Taylor (Slidell, LA),...
Toddler Killed in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on I-12 in Louisiana
Toddler Killed in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on I-12 in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on September 16, 2022, that on September 14, 2022, soon after 7:15 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish. Benjamin DeLaune, 1, of Livingston, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
St. Tammany Parish coroner identifies potential homicide victim
St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the man killed in Slidell yesterday as Zakary Stewart. Stewart, 22, had recently moved to Slidell from Alabama and had no fixed local address. He was staying with friends on West End Boulevard in Slidell. An autopsy will be conducted Monday or Tuesday, after which Preston will rule on cause and manner of death. Preliminary findings suggest Stewart died of a gunshot wound in an apparent homicide.
Suspect enters business in Algiers with a handgun, demanding money and employee's car
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a man who is being accused of stealing from an Algiers business and an employee on Sept. 12. According to police, the pictured suspect entered a business on the 1600 block of Newton Street around 5:02 p.m. with a gun, demanding money from the employee.
Man killed during Holy Cross attack ID'd by New Orleans coroner
A man who was shot dead earlier this month during an altercation in Holy Cross was identified Wednesday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as 37-year-old Dwayne Sylvester. New Orleans Police Department officers were called to the 800 blcok of Tricou Street just before noon Sept. 4. There, a woman and her son told officers they were cleaning a yard when Sylvester suddenly approached the woman and hit her in the face. The woman ran into the house, allegedly followed by Sylvester, police said.
LSU student killed in Friday morning shooting on Government Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 21-year-old was found shot to death inside her vehicle on Government Street Friday morning. LSU confirmed that the woman killed in this shooting was student Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar. She was a senior studying marketing at the university. Police said […]
Toddler Killed in Tangipahoa Parish Crash
Hammond – On September 14, 2022, shortly after 7:15 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 1-year-old Benjamin DeLaune of Livingston. The initial investigation revealed that...
Road rage shooting on I-10 in Metairie
A road rage incident on the I-10 East near Clearview results in a woman narrowly being shot by the enraged driver. It happened in the 11 o’clock hour when a woman was driving on the expressway when she traffic was stopping in front of her.
2 killed in Treme double shooting on Dumaine Street: NOPD
According to the NOPD, a wellness check was requested by neighbors in the 2200 block of Dumaine Street.
Funeral arrangements for the MSY employee has been set
NEW ORLEANS — The funeral arrangments for the woman who was killed while unloading baggage at the New Orleans International Airport on Aug. 30 are set. The funeral for Jermani Thompson will be on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. at New Wine Christian Fellowship in LaPlace. Thompson, who...
Fugitive from Louisiana arrested for murder in Webster
Webster, N.Y. — A man wanted for murder in New Orleans has been captured in the Rochester area. Police responded to the Country Manor apartment complex in Webster shortly after 5:30 a.m. Aug. 28 for a report of a domestic dispute. While investigating, police learned the man involved had...
