Biden declares the Covid pandemic ‘is over’
President Joe Biden declared the Covid-19 pandemic ‘over’ and slammed his predecessor’s handling of highly classified documents in a wide-ranging interview with CBS News’ 60 Minutes programme which aired on Sunday.In a section of the pre-taped interview filmed during his visit to the Detroit, Michigan auto show last week, Mr Biden was asked by interviewer Scott Pelley if the return of the annual event meant the pandemic which had shuttered it for the last three years had come to a close.The president replied: “The pandemic is over”.He acknowledged that Covid is still “a problem” and said his administration is still...
Protester expelled from Trump’s Ohio rally after waving banner blaming him for factory closure
A man was walked out of Donald Trump’s rally in Youngstown, Ohio on Saturday after unfurling a banner which blamed the former president for the closure of a major manufacturing center.Chucky Dennison was escorted out of the event just seconds after unfurling the banner, a makeshift picket sign written on a pillowcase for portability.Mr Dennison was seen on video being walked out by a security guard as Mr Trump continued to address the crowd - it wasn’t clear if the president or others beyond those in Mr Dennison’s vicinity had seen the banner.“Trump lost 3,000 Lordstown jobs – and...
