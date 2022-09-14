ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, TN

Robbery suspect wanted by Estill Springs police

The Estill Springs Police department is asking for your help to identify the individual pictured above. At approximately 10:40pm on September 17, 2022 this person entered a local store and robbed it at gun point. If you know or saw anything suspicious please contact Detective Tyree by calling (931)-649-2233 or...
ESTILL SPRINGS, TN
Officer-involved shooting in Grundy County under investigation by TBI

At the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General Courtney Lynch, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting in Grundy County on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Preliminary information indicates that, at approximately 10:00 p.m., deputies from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office responded...
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
Raiders win slugfest with defending region champ Blue Devils

The Raiders stood in the center of the ring and went blow for blow with the defending Region 3-6A champions at Carden-Jarrell Field Friday night. With 50 seconds left, the Raiders finally delivered the knockout. After trailing from the opening kickoff, Coffee County scored 13 points in the final 8...
LEBANON, TN

