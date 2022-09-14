Read full article on original website
morrowcountysentinel.com
Hospital announces new surgeon, providers and blood profile clinics
MORROW COUNTY- Morrow County Hospital (MCH) Community Outreach Coordinator Tammy Schott shared news from the MCH and OhioHealth Communications team at the August 23 hospital board meeting. Schott said the hospital’s recent quarterly newsletters have been well received by the community and hospital staff. The latest hospital outreach is a...
Galion Inquirer
After spring fire, donations arrive at Mill Creek
GALION- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce delivered a large donation to Mill Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Sept. 7. After the spring fire at its Galion location, Retired Senior Volunteer Program for Crawford, Marion & Morrow Counties Erin Miller and the Chamber coordinated to collect donations of playing cards, board games, crossword puzzles and more. An estimated 300 total items were donated.
myfox28columbus.com
Good Day Gardening: Tips on transferring mums from flower pot to your garden
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Despite our warm weekend, it's time to think about fall!. Mums are blooming more and more each day at Darby Creek Nursery. Chrysanthemums, known for their wonderful range of autumn colors, transfer well from pot to garden. When choosing where to plant, remember mums require...
ashlandsource.com
Bellville woman adds Raising Roots Coffee roastery to home decor business
BELLVILLE -- It’s rare to walk into a locally owned building that carries hardware, home decor and freshly roasted coffee beans. But on Bellville’s Main Street, that’s exactly what customers find. Raising Roots Coffee Roastery. Raising Roots coffee is sold inside Rustik Market, attached to Smith True...
Tractor-trailer overturns in Wayne County, driver life flighted
PLAIN CITY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash after a tanker carrying hazardous materials overturned early Friday morning in Wayne County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened...
crawfordcountynow.com
Crestline Harvest Festival royalty was crowned Thursday night
CRESTLINE—Congratulations to our Pageant Winners! Please look for these young ladies at the Harvest Festival this weekend and wish them a congratulations!
cleveland19.com
Ashland County Bomb Squad determines item found at Mansfield home not dangerous
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ashland County Bomb Squad investigated a suspicious item Saturday afternoon after it was discovered inside an abandoned Mansfield home. Some residents were evacuated from the neighborhood after a demolition team found a mortar shell as they were clearing belongings from the Harker Street home. Mansfield...
ashlandsource.com
Orrville man killed, 4 others injured in Saturday night Wayne County crash
BAUGHMAN TOWNSHIP -- An Orrville man was killed and four others hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Saturday night, according to the Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Tyler Robert Lewis, 26, of Orrville, was killed in the crash, the Patrol reported.
What’s inside the offer turned down by Kroger’s union?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger has released some information it said is included in the last offer rejected by the union representing central Ohio store associates, including a $1.80 pay raise over the life of the contract. According to a press release Saturday, the grocery giant said the average cashier would see a 65-cent raise […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Area prep football roundup Sept. 16
US — Levi Allen 2 run (Aaron Flowers kick), 5:32. B — Joe Rager 60 pass from Malachi Bayless (Ethan Huff kick), 4:10. US — Levi Lamb 5 run (Flowers kick), 1:09. US — Lamb 22 run (Flowers kick), 7:28. US — Gavin Frey 48 punt...
beltmag.com
Great Circle Earthworks (Newark, Oh.)
“[The Moundbuilders created] the largest system of connected geometric earthworks built anywhere in the world.”. another grid of earthen mounds. hold, we’re told, the ancient dead. Out of respect, traffic diverts. (trucks veering from history/hurt),. except few tombs are actually found,. and those long ago looted. Back when the...
Kroger union members vote to authorize strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger union members in central Ohio inched closer to establishing a picket line Friday after a majority rejected the grocery chain’s most recent contract offer and authorized a strike. Even though more than 80% of members in the Columbus division who voted were in favor of authorizing a strike, it doesn’t […]
morrowcountysentinel.com
Highland girls’ golf gets win
On Thursday, Highland topped Fredericktown by a 210-243 count in girls’ golf. CeCi Grassbaugh scored 44 to lead the team, while Mallory Jones shot 49. Following were Stevie Asher (58) and Guinevere Jackson (59). Also competing were Bailey Alexander (62), Piper Dabbert (63) and Maddie Tack (67). Highland boys’...
87-year-old man reported missing from Crawford County
GALION, Ohio — The Galion Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 87-year-old man who left his home Saturday afternoon and never returned. William Switzer drove away from his residence on Westwood Avenue in Galion at 3:30 p.m. headed in an unknown direction, according to police.
Ohio Zip Code Rated One Of The Best Places To Buy A House In America
Realtor.com put together a list of the most popular places to buy a house in America.
WHIZ
Pet of The Week: Meet Winter
ZANESVILLE, OH- We haven’t even got to fall yet, but already it’s time to start thinking about winter. Winter is a cute little pup with a lot of energy. He’s a Shepherd, Australian/ Border Collie who’s only three months old and loves being around people. He’s currently up for adoption at the Animal Shelter Society.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
cleveland19.com
Wayne County semi crash ends in HAZMAT response
WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting an overturned semi tractor trailer on US-30, west of Wooster, around 4:37 a.m. today. According to a release from OSHP, the trailer was hauling hazardous materials, and began leaking. OSHP said that troopers, alongside responders from the New...
Galion Inquirer
One vehicle injury crash on St. Rt. 19
CRAWFORD COUNTY- On September 15, 2022 at 0958hrs Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Whetstone Fire, Bucyrus Fire, and Lifefirst responded to a one vehicle injury crash that occurred on State Route 19 east of Harper Road. Preliminary investigation indicates that Dawn Bader, of Shelby, was traveling eastbound on...
Orthopedic One to open three new locations, move into new Westerville headquarters in coming months
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Orthopedic One, which currently operates nine physician offices as well as several other therapy service and hospital/surgery centers in the region, is opening three new locations and moving its headquarters. The company also has added five new physicians to its existing practices in recent months, increasing its roster to […]
