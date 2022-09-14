ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrow County, OH

morrowcountysentinel.com

Hospital announces new surgeon, providers and blood profile clinics

MORROW COUNTY- Morrow County Hospital (MCH) Community Outreach Coordinator Tammy Schott shared news from the MCH and OhioHealth Communications team at the August 23 hospital board meeting. Schott said the hospital’s recent quarterly newsletters have been well received by the community and hospital staff. The latest hospital outreach is a...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
Galion Inquirer

After spring fire, donations arrive at Mill Creek

GALION- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce delivered a large donation to Mill Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Sept. 7. After the spring fire at its Galion location, Retired Senior Volunteer Program for Crawford, Marion & Morrow Counties Erin Miller and the Chamber coordinated to collect donations of playing cards, board games, crossword puzzles and more. An estimated 300 total items were donated.
GALION, OH
ashlandsource.com

Bellville woman adds Raising Roots Coffee roastery to home decor business

BELLVILLE -- It’s rare to walk into a locally owned building that carries hardware, home decor and freshly roasted coffee beans. But on Bellville’s Main Street, that’s exactly what customers find. Raising Roots Coffee Roastery. Raising Roots coffee is sold inside Rustik Market, attached to Smith True...
BELLVILLE, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
County
Morrow County, OH
City
Spring Valley, OH
WKYC

Tractor-trailer overturns in Wayne County, driver life flighted

PLAIN CITY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash after a tanker carrying hazardous materials overturned early Friday morning in Wayne County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Ashland County Bomb Squad determines item found at Mansfield home not dangerous

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ashland County Bomb Squad investigated a suspicious item Saturday afternoon after it was discovered inside an abandoned Mansfield home. Some residents were evacuated from the neighborhood after a demolition team found a mortar shell as they were clearing belongings from the Harker Street home. Mansfield...
MANSFIELD, OH
Person
Levi
NBC4 Columbus

What’s inside the offer turned down by Kroger’s union?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger has released some information it said is included in the last offer rejected by the union representing central Ohio store associates, including a $1.80 pay raise over the life of the contract. According to a press release Saturday, the grocery giant said the average cashier would see a 65-cent raise […]
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Area prep football roundup Sept. 16

US — Levi Allen 2 run (Aaron Flowers kick), 5:32. B — Joe Rager 60 pass from Malachi Bayless (Ethan Huff kick), 4:10. US — Levi Lamb 5 run (Flowers kick), 1:09. US — Lamb 22 run (Flowers kick), 7:28. US — Gavin Frey 48 punt...
BUCYRUS, OH
beltmag.com

Great Circle Earthworks (Newark, Oh.)

“[The Moundbuilders created] the largest system of connected geometric earthworks built anywhere in the world.”. another grid of earthen mounds. hold, we’re told, the ancient dead. Out of respect, traffic diverts. (trucks veering from history/hurt),. except few tombs are actually found,. and those long ago looted. Back when the...
NEWARK, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Kroger union members vote to authorize strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger union members in central Ohio inched closer to establishing a picket line Friday after a majority rejected the grocery chain’s most recent contract offer and authorized a strike. Even though more than 80% of members in the Columbus division who voted were in favor of authorizing a strike, it doesn’t […]
COLUMBUS, OH
#Dairy Cattle#Swiss#Chamberlain Family Lot 5#Chamberlain Family Lot 8
morrowcountysentinel.com

Highland girls’ golf gets win

On Thursday, Highland topped Fredericktown by a 210-243 count in girls’ golf. CeCi Grassbaugh scored 44 to lead the team, while Mallory Jones shot 49. Following were Stevie Asher (58) and Guinevere Jackson (59). Also competing were Bailey Alexander (62), Piper Dabbert (63) and Maddie Tack (67). Highland boys’...
HIGHLAND, OH
10TV

87-year-old man reported missing from Crawford County

GALION, Ohio — The Galion Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 87-year-old man who left his home Saturday afternoon and never returned. William Switzer drove away from his residence on Westwood Avenue in Galion at 3:30 p.m. headed in an unknown direction, according to police.
GALION, OH
WHIZ

Pet of The Week: Meet Winter

ZANESVILLE, OH- We haven’t even got to fall yet, but already it’s time to start thinking about winter. Winter is a cute little pup with a lot of energy. He’s a Shepherd, Australian/ Border Collie who’s only three months old and loves being around people. He’s currently up for adoption at the Animal Shelter Society.
ZANESVILLE, OH
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Wayne County semi crash ends in HAZMAT response

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting an overturned semi tractor trailer on US-30, west of Wooster, around 4:37 a.m. today. According to a release from OSHP, the trailer was hauling hazardous materials, and began leaking. OSHP said that troopers, alongside responders from the New...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
Galion Inquirer

One vehicle injury crash on St. Rt. 19

CRAWFORD COUNTY- On September 15, 2022 at 0958hrs Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Whetstone Fire, Bucyrus Fire, and Lifefirst responded to a one vehicle injury crash that occurred on State Route 19 east of Harper Road. Preliminary investigation indicates that Dawn Bader, of Shelby, was traveling eastbound on...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Orthopedic One to open three new locations, move into new Westerville headquarters in coming months

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Orthopedic One, which currently operates nine physician offices as well as several other therapy service and hospital/surgery centers in the region, is opening three new locations and moving its headquarters. The company also has added five new physicians to its existing practices in recent months, increasing its roster to […]
COLUMBUS, OH

