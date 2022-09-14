One of Russia’s most famous singers, Alla Pugacheva, has come out swinging against the war in Ukraine in her first public comments against Vladimir Putin, calling out the “death of our boys for illusory goals.” Last week, the pop icon’s husband, Maxim Galkin, was labeled a “foreign agent” by the Kremlin for opposing the war. The couple fled Russia after the invasion and moved to Israel, with Galkin touring a stand up comedy show across Israel and Europe that was critical of Russia and its leaders. Pugacheva returned to Russia in August before her husband was declared a “foreign agent”...

