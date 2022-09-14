Read full article on original website
Trump news - live: Biden says Mar-a-Lago documents raise concerns, calls it ‘irresponsible’
President Joe Biden said on Sunday that the discovery of top-secret documents at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate raised concerns that sensitive data was compromised and called it “irresponsible.”Mr Biden said that he wondered how “anyone could be that irresponsible.” He added: “And I thought, what data was in there that may compromise sources and methods?”Meanwhile, Mr Trump claimed that he invented the word “caravans” to describe groups of migrants as he dubbed them “murderers and rapers” in a rally speech in Ohio.The former president appeared to recall a previous conversation, saying that “you won’t take these horrible convicts and...
Iconic Russian Pop Diva Lashes Putin and Ukraine Invasion
One of Russia’s most famous singers, Alla Pugacheva, has come out swinging against the war in Ukraine in her first public comments against Vladimir Putin, calling out the “death of our boys for illusory goals.” Last week, the pop icon’s husband, Maxim Galkin, was labeled a “foreign agent” by the Kremlin for opposing the war. The couple fled Russia after the invasion and moved to Israel, with Galkin touring a stand up comedy show across Israel and Europe that was critical of Russia and its leaders. Pugacheva returned to Russia in August before her husband was declared a “foreign agent”...
Iran president demands US 'guarantees' on nuclear deal
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi demanded US "guarantees" it will not withdraw again from a nuclear deal if it is revived ahead of his debut visit to the United Nations. Raisi last year succeeded Hassan Rouhani, a relative moderate who spoke to Obama by telephone while visiting New York for the United Nations.
Putin says Russia's not responsible for the EU's energy crisis — it just needs to 'push the button' on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to get more natural gas
Europe is dependent on Russia for natural gas, but Gazprom has turned off the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Russian President Putin said the EU just has to turn on Nord Stream 2 for more natural gas. The Nord Stream 2 runs parallel to Nord Stream 1, a key gas pipeline...
