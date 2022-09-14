Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Top 3 Coins To Watch Out for in the Cryptocurrency Market: Solana, ApeCoin, and Big Eyes Coin
Solana (SOL) – NFT Central Platform. Solana was developed in 2017 following a white paper announcement and was launched publicly into the cryptocurrency market in 2020. The primary aim was to present an alternative network to the existing Ethereum network, which had several challenges for crypto asset holders and traders.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Stalls While Bitcoin Dips Below $20,000 Post Merge
Finally, the Ethereum Merge long-awaited Merge has occurred. As the most hyped historic event in the crypto space, many people projected different sentiments about the upgrade. Parts of the pre-merge reactions were negative. With the official conclusion of the Paris upgrade, popularly known as the Merge, the Ethereum network transited...
NEWSBTC
Quant Explains How Whales Moved Before And After Ethereum Merge
A quant has explained how the movement of whales differed between before and after the Ethereum merge went live. Ethereum Funding Rates Reached An All-Time Low Just Before The Merge. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, a lot of ETH investors bet on the price going...
NEWSBTC
WATCH: Bitcoin Barely Holds Onto $20,000 Support | BTCUSD September 16, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we provide a weekly wrap up on Bitcoin price action and look ahead into what might be a critical weekend for crypto. Take a look at the video below:. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): September 16, 2022. Overall, there isn’t...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Makes U-Turn, Why BTC Could Tumble to $18K
Bitcoin started a fresh decline below the $20,000 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC traded below $19,000 and remains at a risk of a move to $18,000. Bitcoin started a fresh decline and traded below the $19,500 support. The price is now trading below $19,200 and the 100 hourly...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Open Interest, Funding Rates Point To Growing Bullish Sentiment
Bitcoin has seen fluctuating sentiment lately. With numerous dips and recoveries, it is no surprise that investors have had a hard time deciding on which side of the fence to sit on. However, while retail investors seem to be uncertain about the market, there has been some growth in both the funding rates and the open interest over the last week, showing that positive sentiment may be stabilizing.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum (ETH) Price Is Likely To Stop Bouncing Now, Analyst Says
In a tweet two days ago, Bluntz predicted that ETH is only a 10% drop away from stabilizing. The Crypto trader is famous for accurately predicting Bitcoin’s 2018 bear market. More popular as the “smart contracter,” the strategist explained that he had been closely tracking ETH price charts since August.
NEWSBTC
Stellar (XLM) Shows Strong Recovery From Recent Slide
Stellar (XLM) has seen a stunning turnaround after the recent market downturn. However, following the announcement of the CPI report and corresponding fears of an interest rate hike, a sell-off ensued. The Donchian channel indicates that the average price of XLM is $0.1076 as of this writing. After a drop,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NEWSBTC
XPOP Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 14, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed XPOP on September 14, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the XPOP/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, XPOP aims to change the...
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Turns Red as Bears Take Over Crypto Market
Bitcoin is showing bearish signs below the $20,000 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC could accelerate further lower below the $19,500 support zone. Bitcoin started a fresh decline and traded below the $20,000 support. The price is now trading below $20,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC
Amidst Volatile Market Uniglo (GLO) Keeps Surging Over 35%, Whilst Bitcoin (BTC) And RIpple (XRP) Struggling
The crypto markets have been incredibly volatile recently. And while many different projects have seen losses, not every individual token has seen losses. There is still money to be made in digital currency, you just have to invest wisely. And those cryptos that are showing strength right now have the potential to flourish even more when the wider markets finally move into a bull market and out of the current bear. While nobody is sure when this will happen, there are rumors amongst the crypto community that it could be soon. That’s why investments from certain savvy onlookers are increasing into certain cryptos.
NEWSBTC
Web3 Wallet Omni Raises $11 Million USD With MEXC Ventures’ Partnership
According to media sources, Web3 wallet Omni announced that it had completed an equity financing of $11 million USD at a valuation of $50 million USD in May this year. The investors included MEXC Ventures, a fund under MEXC, as well as the Spartan Group, GSR Markets, Eden Block, OP Crypto, and more.
NEWSBTC
Experts Predict Ethereum Will Plunge Further In Price
The Ethereum merge is among the most significant events since its blockchain and the industry emerged. The event will move the blockchain from Proof-of-work (POW) to proof-of-stake (POS). While everyone is waiting for the positive impacts of Merge. The effect of the transition is already resounding in the crypto market....
NEWSBTC
Top Profit Coins to Help You Through the Crypto Collapse: Cardano, Polygon, and Big Eyes Coin
Since the start of the crypto collapse, most users have struggled to decide which coins to trade and which to hold. The bearish market trend has affected the cryptocurrency prices of most tokens, and you must consider which coin to invest in to secure your crypto assets. Here, we review Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG), three top coins finance analysts who think they will help you weather the collapse.
NEWSBTC
Cosmos (ATOM) In Green While Entire Market Bleeds
A day after the much-anticipated Merge, many cryptocurrencies have lost more than they gained. The entire market is red, and even the top performers are not showing signs of price gains. Many investors predicted a downtrend reversal after Ethereum’s upgrade to a proof-of-stake mechanism. But right now, the reverse...
NEWSBTC
Three Cryptos to Keep Your Eye on Dogecoin, Big Eyes Coin, and Holo
Today’s world is constantly changing, whether it happens quickly or gradually. The same is true of the cryptocurrency industry. Cryptocurrencies are one of the leading contributors to the financial industry and have allowed many people to make sums of money throughout the years. However, the recent crypto crash has...
Comments / 0