NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Stalls While Bitcoin Dips Below $20,000 Post Merge

Finally, the Ethereum Merge long-awaited Merge has occurred. As the most hyped historic event in the crypto space, many people projected different sentiments about the upgrade. Parts of the pre-merge reactions were negative. With the official conclusion of the Paris upgrade, popularly known as the Merge, the Ethereum network transited...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Quant Explains How Whales Moved Before And After Ethereum Merge

A quant has explained how the movement of whales differed between before and after the Ethereum merge went live. Ethereum Funding Rates Reached An All-Time Low Just Before The Merge. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, a lot of ETH investors bet on the price going...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Price Makes U-Turn, Why BTC Could Tumble to $18K

Bitcoin started a fresh decline below the $20,000 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC traded below $19,000 and remains at a risk of a move to $18,000. Bitcoin started a fresh decline and traded below the $19,500 support. The price is now trading below $19,200 and the 100 hourly...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Open Interest, Funding Rates Point To Growing Bullish Sentiment

Bitcoin has seen fluctuating sentiment lately. With numerous dips and recoveries, it is no surprise that investors have had a hard time deciding on which side of the fence to sit on. However, while retail investors seem to be uncertain about the market, there has been some growth in both the funding rates and the open interest over the last week, showing that positive sentiment may be stabilizing.
CURRENCIES
NEWSBTC

Ethereum (ETH) Price Is Likely To Stop Bouncing Now, Analyst Says

In a tweet two days ago, Bluntz predicted that ETH is only a 10% drop away from stabilizing. The Crypto trader is famous for accurately predicting Bitcoin’s 2018 bear market. More popular as the “smart contracter,” the strategist explained that he had been closely tracking ETH price charts since August.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
NEWSBTC

Stellar (XLM) Shows Strong Recovery From Recent Slide

Stellar (XLM) has seen a stunning turnaround after the recent market downturn. However, following the announcement of the CPI report and corresponding fears of an interest rate hike, a sell-off ensued. The Donchian channel indicates that the average price of XLM is $0.1076 as of this writing. After a drop,...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

XPOP Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 14, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed XPOP on September 14, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the XPOP/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, XPOP aims to change the...
GAMBLING
NEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Price Turns Red as Bears Take Over Crypto Market

Bitcoin is showing bearish signs below the $20,000 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC could accelerate further lower below the $19,500 support zone. Bitcoin started a fresh decline and traded below the $20,000 support. The price is now trading below $20,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Amidst Volatile Market Uniglo (GLO) Keeps Surging Over 35%, Whilst Bitcoin (BTC) And RIpple (XRP) Struggling

The crypto markets have been incredibly volatile recently. And while many different projects have seen losses, not every individual token has seen losses. There is still money to be made in digital currency, you just have to invest wisely. And those cryptos that are showing strength right now have the potential to flourish even more when the wider markets finally move into a bull market and out of the current bear. While nobody is sure when this will happen, there are rumors amongst the crypto community that it could be soon. That’s why investments from certain savvy onlookers are increasing into certain cryptos.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Web3 Wallet Omni Raises $11 Million USD With MEXC Ventures’ Partnership

According to media sources, Web3 wallet Omni announced that it had completed an equity financing of $11 million USD at a valuation of $50 million USD in May this year. The investors included MEXC Ventures, a fund under MEXC, as well as the Spartan Group, GSR Markets, Eden Block, OP Crypto, and more.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Experts Predict Ethereum Will Plunge Further In Price

The Ethereum merge is among the most significant events since its blockchain and the industry emerged. The event will move the blockchain from Proof-of-work (POW) to proof-of-stake (POS). While everyone is waiting for the positive impacts of Merge. The effect of the transition is already resounding in the crypto market....
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
NEWSBTC

Top Profit Coins to Help You Through the Crypto Collapse: Cardano, Polygon, and Big Eyes Coin

Since the start of the crypto collapse, most users have struggled to decide which coins to trade and which to hold. The bearish market trend has affected the cryptocurrency prices of most tokens, and you must consider which coin to invest in to secure your crypto assets. Here, we review Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG), three top coins finance analysts who think they will help you weather the collapse.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Cosmos (ATOM) In Green While Entire Market Bleeds

A day after the much-anticipated Merge, many cryptocurrencies have lost more than they gained. The entire market is red, and even the top performers are not showing signs of price gains. Many investors predicted a downtrend reversal after Ethereum’s upgrade to a proof-of-stake mechanism. But right now, the reverse...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Three Cryptos to Keep Your Eye on Dogecoin, Big Eyes Coin, and Holo

Today’s world is constantly changing, whether it happens quickly or gradually. The same is true of the cryptocurrency industry. Cryptocurrencies are one of the leading contributors to the financial industry and have allowed many people to make sums of money throughout the years. However, the recent crypto crash has...
MARKETS

