FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Bussed' Venezuelan families flood Denver’s homeless servicesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Flammable freight trains pass downtown Denver venues, housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Denver homeless shelters better than they used to beDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Turo, like an Airbnb for cars, expands at Denver International AirportDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Families would receive up to $350 for each child in new proposalJ.R. HeimbignerDenver, CO
saturdaytradition.com
College Football Rankings: Week 4 AP Top 25 Poll released
The AP Top 25 is out following an exciting week of college football. It wasn’t as filled with drama as Week 3, but there was still plenty of excitement to go around. Sorry, Boilermaker fans. 3 B1G teams made the cut for the Top 25 preceding Week 4, including...
saturdaytradition.com
College football's best new tradition, Iowa's Wave, is incredible under the lights
Iowa has the best new tradition in college football, and it’s, frankly, not even close. “The Wave” takes place at the end of the first quarter, and players and fans wave to the Children’s Hospital looking on high above Kinnick Stadium. The Wave started in 2017, and it instantly became an incredible event that all college football fans love.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker: Spartans will regret repeated instances of 'death by inches' in loss to Washington
Mel Tucker and Michigan State fell on the road to Washington, trying to come back late but running out of time against the Huskies. In the end, a sluggish start to the game on both sides of the ball doomed the Spartans as they fall to 2-1 on the season.
saturdaytradition.com
Punt returner makes dumbest decision of the year in action vs. Missouri
The easiest yardage you can get in college football comes from touchbacks on punts and kickoffs. One Abilene Christian punt returner decided he would rather take the hard route. Rather than letting the ball bounce into the end zone and take the yardage, he called for a fair catch on...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State trolls Auburn's TP celebration on social media following blowout win
For the second consecutive season, No. 22 Penn State has defeated Auburn as the social media page of the Nittany Lions trolls Auburn after the win. Penn State had a huge second-half performance by defeating Auburn on the road, 41-12. For those unaware, Auburn fans have a longstanding tradition of...
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer names the 'best fanbase' he's ever coached against
Urban Meyer has been around the block. The former Florida and Ohio State coach has faced a good amount of the Division 1 college football teams across his 18 years as a college head coach. Meyer was on-location in Lincoln for FOX Big Noon Kickoff’s coverage ahead of Nebraska’s bout against No. 6 Oklahoma.
saturdaytradition.com
Coaches Poll Week 4: 4 B1G teams crack top 25
The B1G faired well in Week 3 of college football. The East is killing things especially, having won 20 of the 21 total games played (sorry, Michigan State). The USA Today Coaches Poll released Sunday morning, revealing 4 B1G teams within the Top 25. The teams are Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Michigan State. Minnesota was left in the ‘others receiving votes’ section.
saturdaytradition.com
Troy Aikman, former UCLA QB, embarrassed with lack of fans at Rose Bowl
One of the reasons that makes college sports so great are the atmospheres and the fans who pack their cathedral each Saturday to watch their team play for 7 or so Saturdays every fall… except if you are a UCLA fan. Former star quarterback Troy Aikman was disgusted with...
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum explains why Jim Harbaugh, Michigan are different this season
No. 4 Michigan has started the 2022 season strong with dominating wins over Group of 5 teams, but ESPN College Football analyst Paul Finebaum is not yet impressed. After the outcome of Week 3, Finebaum had this say to about Michigan and the chances of the Wolverines going back to the College Football Playoff, “Michigan is very good. I’m still not convinced they’re going to the Playoff, though.”
saturdaytradition.com
B1G bowl projections following Week 3
The B1G is a hard conference to get a grasp on this season. There are easy parts to decipher — like Ohio State and Michigan being far above the rest of the field. There also are more difficult parts. Like, for example, what to do with teams like Michigan...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan to be without key player Saturday
Michigan will have to manage without one of its key running backs on Saturday against UConn. The Wolverines will be without Donovan Edwards on Saturday as the running back continues to nurse an ankle injury sustained from the Hawaii game last week. Edwards’s status had been unclear all week, but...
saturdaytradition.com
Maryland athletics announces changes to football stadium coming this fall
Maryland athletics announced on Thursday the football team’s stadium will have a new name. Maryland Stadium will be called SECU Stadium later on this season per a press release from the team. The changes will not take place overnight, as Maryland’s stadium will not have its named changed until...
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer contacted regarding Nebraska head coaching vacancy, per report
Urban Meyer’s name has been in the news for the Nebraska head coaching job opening up, and he has since been contacted by the Huskers about the position. According to a report from Dennis Dodd with CBS Sports, Nebraska contacted the former head coach during its process of determining candidates. That report surfaced Saturday with Meyer already in Lincoln as part of the FOX broadcast crew for the Nebraska vs. Oklahoma showdown.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska coaching search: CBS Sports analysts deliberate Huskers next head coach
After nearly 5 long seasons, Scott Frost is out at Nebraska. Now, the attention turns to which coach will be next to try and bring the Cornhuskers back to glory. Every major media outlet will speculate who Huskers athletic director Trevs Albert should hire following the season’s conclusion, and CBS Sports Network is no exception. During a recent roundtable discussion, the panel deliberated which candidate would be the ideal fit in Lincoln moving forward.
saturdaytradition.com
Rapid Reaction: FCS program Southern Illinois stuns Northwestern in Week 3
Northwestern started the year 1-0 with a dramatic come-from-behind win against Nebraska in Ireland. With an early conference win, results for the Wildcats looked promising in Week 0. Unfortunately, things since then have not gone great for both programs. While Nebraska has fired Scott Frost amidst a 1-2 start to...
saturdaytradition.com
Eastern Michigan hilariously trolls Arizona State following upset win
Those who stayed up to watch Arizona State fall to Eastern Michigan (of which there were many, I’m sure) were in for a treat on Twitter following the 30-21 final score. Eastern Michigan hilariously trolled the Pac-12 school after pulling off the upset. That’s cold. Sun Devils head coach...
saturdaytradition.com
College football fans react to Washington's win over No. 11 Michigan State
No. 11 Michigan State entered Saturday as a slight underdog against Washington, and the Huskies didn’t disappoint. Washington beat Michigan State 39-28 Saturday night. Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. completed 24-of-40 passes with 4 touchdowns. Wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk caught 3 of Penix’s touchdown passes. Meanwhile, Michigan...
saturdaytradition.com
Cade McNamara injury: Jim Harbaugh updates status for Michigan QB following UConn game
Cade McNamara exited Michigan’s blowout win over UConn with what appeared to be a leg injury following a sack. Jim Harbaugh spoke on McNamara’s status postgame, stating that the backup quarterback will miss at least “a few weeks” following the injury. Harbaugh named JJ McCarthy the...
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer names his biggest early-season surprise ahead of Week 3
Urban Meyer had something to say that might ruffles some feathers in Columbus. The former Ohio State coach said Michigan was his biggest early season surprise Saturday morning on Fox Big Noon Kickoff. Meyer praised his former rival for, despite all the offseason losses, still being able to get off...
saturdaytradition.com
Colorado AD issues statement on coach Karl Dorrell following blowout loss to Minnesota
Colorado football has not looked good in 2022, and that is definitely putting things mildly. The Buffs were drilled by Minnesota with the final score sitting at 49-7. That loss dropped Colorado to 0-3 on the season with the other two losses coming to TCU and Air Force, all by large margins. The Week 3 loss to the Gophers was not the final straw for head coach Karl Dorrell, but it did land a statement from Colorado AD Rick George.
