Urban Meyer’s name has been in the news for the Nebraska head coaching job opening up, and he has since been contacted by the Huskers about the position. According to a report from Dennis Dodd with CBS Sports, Nebraska contacted the former head coach during its process of determining candidates. That report surfaced Saturday with Meyer already in Lincoln as part of the FOX broadcast crew for the Nebraska vs. Oklahoma showdown.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO