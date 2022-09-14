Read full article on original website
The Queen's eight grandchildren will stand vigil beside her coffin lying in state on Saturday evening, at King Charles III's request. The Prince of Wales will stand at the head and the Duke of Sussex at the foot. William will be flanked by his cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Philips, the children of Anne, the Princess Royal; while Harry will be with the Duke of York's daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. The Earl of Wessex's children Lady Louise and James Viscount Severn will stand near the middle of their grandmother's coffin.
Princess Beatrice joined her sister and cousins in a silent vigil by Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin on Saturday (17 September).The short ceremony was led by the Prince of Wales and marks the first time the grandchildren of a monarch have taken part in the ceremony.The Duke of Sussex was also present at the vigil, alongside Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor, and James, Viscount Severn.Beatrice and Eugenie released a joint statement in tribute to the Queen, describing her as “our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world”.They added: “There...
More than four billion people are expected to tune in this morning to bid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, as the long-reigning monarch is finally laid to rest. After passing away on September 8, Queen Elizabeth will be given a state funeral Monday, that will be broadcast live around the world from Westminster Abbey. King Charles and his siblings will be in attendance, as will Queen Cosort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and other members of the Royal Family. Ahead of the funeral, Buckingham Palace released a new photo of the late monarch...
Next Monday, the world will witness a historic event. Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral goes ahead from 11am on what is now a bank holiday, with people travelling from all over the world to pay their respects to the Queen. As more details about the Queen’s funeral plans emerge,...
This morning, ‘King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain’ was a breakout search term on Google. The royal couple have been trending ever since it was confirmed that they will fly over to the UK to attend the Queen’s state funeral on Monday. Now, it appears as though the public want to know more about the Spanish rulers.
Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott says he is planning on saying 'G'day' to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Queen's funeral on Monday. The 2022 Australian of the Year was of one ten 'ordinary Australians' who were invited to be part of the official proceedings to farewell the Her Majesty at London's Westminster Abbey.
At yesterday's opening show, Daniel W. Fletcher, the designer kicked off - not just the night but London Fashion Week - with a minute's silence for the Queen. The setting was the basement ballroom of The Londoner, which, rather appropriately was carpeted with black. Fletcher - whose collection, Stand and Deliver, was an homage to the figures that have made a home in London - sent out a modern morning suit for his first look; a solemn tribute to the Queen, with a singular armband worn on the left sleeve. With his typical sense of flair, the suit wasn't worn with a tie but simply with a black button-down and stomper-style brogues.
Alice Temperley's presentation was held in the basement bar of a friend's house in Notting Hill. And despite no champagne being served, for obvious reasons, the sumptuous surroundings set the tone for a collection that, ultimately, is about celebration. Its star print is cowrie shells, which trail in perfect lines down the dress worn by Temperley - and have immense sentimental value. 'When my friends had babies, I always used to make them a sheepskin rug with embroidered cowrie shells on them,' she says, adding. 'When I had time!'
TV shows and serious style tend to go hand and hand these days (in no particular order: Killing Eve, Insecure, And Just Like That, The Crown...), but at this season's London Fashion Week, stars of the small screen pretty much owned the front rows. At S.S. Daley, it was like being at the after-party of the BAFTA TV Awards. Anna Maxwell Martin - who you'll either know from her hysterical/chilling/moving performances in Motherland/Line of Duty/North & South - wore a mutton-sleeved white blouse with wide-leg trousers. Dan Levy, who's joining the cast of Sex Education, paired his signature specs with a duck-printed trench coat. And then there was It's a Sin's Callum Scott Howells, the only person who could wear the same cardigan as Harry Styles - and actually give him a run for his money. At Huishan Zhang, Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte, Golda Rosheuvel, looked every bit as regal as her on-screen alter ego. Keep scrolling for all the small screen style stars at LFW.
