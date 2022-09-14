TV shows and serious style tend to go hand and hand these days (in no particular order: Killing Eve, Insecure, And Just Like That, The Crown...), but at this season's London Fashion Week, stars of the small screen pretty much owned the front rows. At S.S. Daley, it was like being at the after-party of the BAFTA TV Awards. Anna Maxwell Martin - who you'll either know from her hysterical/chilling/moving performances in Motherland/Line of Duty/North & South - wore a mutton-sleeved white blouse with wide-leg trousers. Dan Levy, who's joining the cast of Sex Education, paired his signature specs with a duck-printed trench coat. And then there was It's a Sin's Callum Scott Howells, the only person who could wear the same cardigan as Harry Styles - and actually give him a run for his money. At Huishan Zhang, Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte, Golda Rosheuvel, looked every bit as regal as her on-screen alter ego. Keep scrolling for all the small screen style stars at LFW.

TV SHOWS ・ 1 DAY AGO