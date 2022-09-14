Truck reported stolen almost five years ago pulled from water in Louisiana
CARLYSS, La. (BRPROUD) — What started out as a normal day of training for members of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division & Dive Team ended with the discovery of a truck.
The training took place on Tuesday, September 13 at the Choupique Bayou Bridge.
The truck was pulled from the water and further investigation found that "the truck was previously reported stolen in October 2017, from a business parking lot in Sulphur," according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.
