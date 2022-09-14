ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Truck reported stolen almost five years ago pulled from water in Louisiana

By Michael Scheidt
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yyvj1_0hv6yzwJ00

CARLYSS, La. (BRPROUD) — What started out as a normal day of training for members of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division & Dive Team ended with the discovery of a truck.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mjq5m_0hv6yzwJ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aQr8l_0hv6yzwJ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15U5rv_0hv6yzwJ00
Images courtesy of Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office

The training took place on Tuesday, September 13 at the Choupique Bayou Bridge.

Tennessee teen suffers heart attack after finishing cross country race

The truck was pulled from the water and further investigation found that “the truck was previously reported stolen in October 2017, from a business parking lot in Sulphur,” according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances

Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 16, 2022, that detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Lucy Street in Jennings, Louisiana, on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
JENNINGS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation

Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation. DeRidder, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that, with the assistance of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center, the human remains discovered on September 10, 2022, had been definitively identified as those of 33-year-old Ryan A. Heflin. Heflin’s family reported him missing on January 31, 2022. An investigation was launched right away, however there was very little information at the moment. Detectives pursued every clue and tracked down Heflin’s location until his body was discovered by hunters working on their hunting property on Saturday, September 10.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Sulphur, LA
State
Louisiana State
Sulphur, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Carlyss, LA
GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles Donut Shop Altercation Involves Gun

Before we begin, I have been searching for hours trying to get some sort of a story out of these two photos. I am not accusing anyone of anything, nor am I going to state anything else but what I know. Luckily, that won't take very long because there is not much context to the story except for a little hearsay. However, this is still a very hair-raising story!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

9/15: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Michael Joseph Lemelle, 54, 4200 Luke Powers Road — failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator. Bond: $25,000. Randall Lee Clostio, 34, 1118 W. Verdine St., Sulphur — prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; headlamps on...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Man indicted for rape of 6-year-old

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man accused of raping a 6-year-old was indicted Thursday in state district court. Josue Manuel Soto-Rodriguez, 28, was indicted on a charge of first-degree rape of a juvenile under 13 years of age. The indictment says that the incident happened in early...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
Lake Charles American Press

Body found in Beauregard identified as missing DeRidder man

The body discovered in a supply shed on deer hunting property in Beauregard Parish has been identified as 33-year-old Ryan Heflin, a DeRidder man reported missing since January, authorities said. Sheriff Mark Herford said Heflin’s remains were positively identified through dental records with the help of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles Woman Visits Utah, Orders Gumbo, Gets This Instead

When a Louisiana proud resident leaves the homeland of flavor and food, we take a chance on the various foods we encounter. I remember on a trip to Colorado, we ate at someplace that I was told had "spicy" food. As everyone around me from the Colorado area seemed like their tongues were on fire, I was left sitting there wondering why mine was so bland. I literally had to doctor my own food up to get it even close to "par" to call it edible. It seems Dana from Lake Charles had a similar experience on her recent trip to Utah.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Body found at Beauregard Parish deer lease

Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found at a deer lease in the eastern area of the parish. The remains were found near the Wye community and the Allen Parish border. Sheriff Mark Herford said the body has not...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Human remains found in Beauregard Parish

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is awaiting DNA analysis to identify human remains located on hunting property in the eastern part of the parish over the weekend, according to authorities. Sheriff Mark Herford said the body of an adult was found Saturday, Sept. 10, inside a deer hunting supply...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 42

CBS 42

60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy