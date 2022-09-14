Read full article on original website
South Carolina elementary school teacher and her young children found dead
A South Carolina elementary school teacher and her two young children were found murdered in their home on Wednesday afternoon. Horry County Police discovered the bodies of Carolina Forest Elementary School teacher Laura Moberley, 42, her son Eric, 11, and daughter Emily, 8, inside their home during a welfare check after reports of gunfire on Wednesday at about 1:45 p.m.
Two charged with murder following shooting death of Upstate woman
Two suspects are in custody following the shooting death of an Upstate woman on Staunton Bridge Road in Greenville Tuesday night. The victim has been identified as, 24 year old Ju-Keya Babb of Greenville.
Police Chief and several officers in Upstate town resign
A police chief and nearly all of the rest of his department have resigned in an Upstate town. John Alexander, the Chief Of Police in Pacolet has announced his resignation. In addition, multiple other officers have resigned including a Lieutenant.
Arrest made after Friday morning shooting in Greenville
An suspect is in custody after a shooting this morning left one person hospitalized. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting around 10:30 AM at an address on Ben Hamby Lane in Greenville.
Woman dead after weekend stabbing in Greenville
An Upstate woman is dead after being stabbed over the weekend. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the reported stabbing at an apartment complex on Nichol Street in Greenville, just after 11 PM Friday night.
Reward offered to help solve murder of Spartanburg man
A murder in the Upstate last year remains unsolved and today, a reward was announced for information that could help investigators close the case.
GCSO investigating fatal shooting, victim identified
Greenville County Sheriff’s Deputies are conducting an investigation after a woman was brought by a private vehicle to Greenville Memorial just before 9 PM Tuesday night.
