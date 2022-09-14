Read full article on original website
Child charged for falsely reporting abduction attempt
New Hartford, N.Y.-- A child has been arrested and charged for falsely reporting an incident that led to a massive search and the cancellation of the New Hartford Cross Country Meet. It happened around 10 AM at the Perry Jr. High School. According to police, an area resident located the child off campus and called 911. The child then told police that he was approached by a male wearing a camouflaged jacket and in possession of a hand gun had tried to lure him into the woods. The child then stated he ran away and became lost in a wooded area. This led police and school officials to cancel the meet and evacuate the campus, while they commenced a search for the suspect. An emergency alert was sent out over TV, radio and cell phones advising residents to "call 911 if the male is seen". K-9 officers from Utica and State Police along with a drone unit from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office were dispatched for the search. During an interview at the New Hartford Police station, the child admitted to police that he had made the entire story up and that none of the information reported to police was true. The child is being charged with Falsely Reporting an Incident, which is a misdemeanor.
At least 15 horses among several farm animals rescued in Otsego County
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – The Susquehanna SPCA is asking for the community’s help after rescuing several animals from a farm in Otsego County. The shelter assisted the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office with seizing at least 15 horses, two pigs, a llama, a donkey and a few cats. Shelter...
Out-of-state photographer sets his sights on Utica
UTICA, NY (WKTV) - A photographer from New Haven, Connecticut, set his sights on the city of Utica with some of it's unique and historic buildings. Our camera crews caught up with Freelance Photographer David Ottenstein on Genesee Street in Utica. He was taking photos of the buildings in the downtown area. Ottenstein tells us he took photos the day before from one side of the street. When we met him, he was on the other side of Genesee Street working with the natural light and shadows to get the perfect shot.
Buddy Walk raises awareness for Down syndrome
UTICA, NY - Plenty of smiling faces at the annual National Down Syndrome Society Buddy Walk Sunday. Upstate Cerebral Palsy sponsored the event which raise funds for programs that assist people with Down syndrome. Approximately 150 participants walked around the tennis courts at the Parkway Rec Center. Along the way...
Relay for Life returns to Delta Lake State Park
ROME, NY - The American Cancer Society's Relay for Life took place at Delta Lake State Park Saturday. This year's event was a little different. Usually various communities around the area hold their own relays, but this year organizers decided to combine them all into one big relay. Over 50...
Former WKTV employee signs copies of new book
PROSPECT, NY - A former WKTV employee has a new job title to add to her resume. Rebecca Walts was at the Prospect Falls Winery Sunday to sign copies of her new book, "Fire and Nice". It’s a romantic comedy about a woman who needs a place to live after her house catches fire and she ends up renting an apartment from the firefighter who saved her from her burning house.
Daughter remembers father on National POW/MIA Recognition Day
UTICA, N.Y. -- The third Friday of September each year, we take time to honor missing in action prisoners of war. A ceremony was held at the Parkway Center in Utica Friday morning by the Military Order of the Purple Hearth Chapter 490 and the Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 944 in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day.
Local volunteers particpate in fall clean-up
ROME, NY - Everybody's done their fair share of spring cleaning, but have you ever considered doing a fall clean-up? That’s what volunteers from the local United Way were doing Saturday. Members of United Way Mohawk Valley's Emerging Leaders United gathered at Steven’s Field in Rome to give the...
More than 700,000 gallons of state-produced hand sanitizer moving from Oriskany to Rochester for recycling
Hundreds of thousands of gallons of expired state-produced hand sanitizer that were sitting outside the New York State Preparedness Training Center in Oriskany are heading to Rochester to be repurposed. Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo launched an initiative to make millions of bottles of hand sanitizer at the start...
Take 5 winning ticket for Saturday sold at Cliff's Market in Rome
ROME, NY (WKTV) - The New York Lottery today announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 17 TAKE 5 evening drawing. The ticket, worth $9,440.00, was purchased at Cliff's Local Market #511, which is located at 1221 Erie Blvd. in Rome. TAKE 5 players with midday and...
Unused hand sanitizer on the move
Participants needed for research at Griffiss Business and Technology Park
Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity is conducting research at Griffiss Business & Technology Park in Rome and needs hundreds of people between the ages of 18 and 65 to participate. Participants can act as basic role-players for one day between Sept. 20 and 27. Pay is $180. IARPA will instruct...
Sculpture Space CHAIRity auction next weekend
Utica, N.Y.-- Just over two weeks removed from the devastating break-in at sculpture space in Utica, preparations are underway for the studio's annual charity art auction. Executive director Tom Montan says despite the destruction the break-in caused; the aftermath will hopefully bring more people through the door. "Actually, I think...
New Hartford Central School District establishes 'thought exchange' forum to gather feedback
The New Hartford School District is launching a Thought Exchange on their website in an effort to get your ideas on how the District should move forward with a strategic plan. New Hartford School District Superintendent of Schools Cosimo Tangorra says your input will help determine programs, technology, human resources, and capital investments.
Special Olympians compete in Bocce Regionals
ROME, NY - Plenty of excitement on the courts in Rome Saturday. Teams of Special Olympic athletes, including 4 unified teams, gathered at the Toccolana Club to compete in the Super Regional Bocce Competition. The teams come from all over the state to participate in the event. Bocce has been...
