Lionel Messi scored the winner as Paris St-Germain beat Lyon to maintain their unbeaten start to Ligue 1 and move two points clear at the top of the table. Messi found the net inside five minutes with a smart first-time finish after combining with Neymar, who made his seventh assist in the league this term.
Celtic Fans Belt Out Anti-Monarchy Song During Applause Minute For Late Queen
Celtic players clapped for the queen. Fans clapped back.
