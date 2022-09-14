Read full article on original website
Stops and delayed starts: Iowa's offense mirrors the weather in win over Nevada
Ok, let’s try this again. No, for real this time. Words like those likely were uttered multiple times at Kinnick Stadium during the nearly 4-hour weather delay that pushed Iowa and Nevada into the wee hours of Sunday morning. When things were looking up, downpour struck. Fans were left idly watching the lighting dance in the Iowa sky.
Eye-opening stat shows how much Iowa's offense has struggled this season
If you have watched any of Iowa’s 3 games so far this season, you know that the Hawkeyes struggle on offense. But this stat really puts it into perspective. Saturday against Toledo, Ohio State had 763 yards of total offense. On the season, Iowa has just 653 yards of total offense.
Iowa provides injury updates for 2 receivers ahead of Week 3 bout against Nevada
Iowa fans are able to take a sigh of relief Saturday after it was announced 2 key receivers would play against Nevada. Receivers Nico Ragaini and Keagan Johnson will return to action Saturday after missing the first 2 weeks. The 2 have practiced all 3 days this week, head coach Kirk Ferentz said, and should be ready to go tonight.
Social media rejoices over Iowa's offensive explosion in first half vs. Nevada
Iowa’s offense finally has signs of life! In the game against Nevada, the Hawkeyes have finally woken up and have scored multiple touchdowns in the first half of action. In the first quarter alone, Iowa generated over 100 yards of offense. For many teams, that is ordinary. For this year’s Hawkeye squad, that feels gargantuan.
