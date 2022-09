Atletico Madrid fans were filmed racially abusing Real Madrid's Brazil forward Vinicius Junior outside their Metropolitano Stadium ahead of the Madrid derby on Sunday. Hundreds of Atletico supporters could be heard singing "Vinicius, you are a monkey, you are monkey" in a video published on social media by radio station Cope in the build up to the game that Real went on to win 2-1.

