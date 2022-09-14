ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 37

Paula Roberts
4d ago

ITS IN CANADA..HOW CAN WE HELP... BRING THIS ANIMAL TO USA AND I WILL DRIVE FROM AZ TO GET THIS CHILD...I'm so tired of reading about such cruelty....

Reply(2)
17
Freedom to speak
4d ago

so if she's spending hours Crying by herself why are you people doing something that's stupid. put her in another pen with another dog so she's not by herself she's crying for her humans that dumped her but at least if she's with another dog she won't be so lonely poor dog

Reply
14
Tamara Long Nikki
3d ago

dose she have a home yet i will come get her i have my baby girl Lilly she is 14yrs old and they would LOVE LOVE ONE ANOTHER so please let me know if she was adopted maybe we can have her flown out to Colorado because i will take her right now🥰🥰

Reply
14
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
The Independent

Body of Canadian tourist found in Mexico next to his crying and shocked five-year-old son

A five-year-old Canadian boy was found crying beside the decomposing body of his father at their vacation rental just north of the Mexican resort town of Puerto Vallarta, according to reports.The ex-wife of John Poulson, 44, raised the alarm after she was unable to get in touch with him from Canada, Mexico News Daily reported.She contacted a neighbour who went to check on Mr Poulson at the rental in Jarretaderas, in Nayarit state, and found the boy sobbing and in shock beside his father’s body on 14 August, the news site reported.Police told Tribuna de la Bahia that Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shelter Dog#Volunteers#Whatever Works#Canada
Daily Mail

Mother dog pleads with humans to save her puppies after she is dug out from landslide in Turkey... with rescuers stunned to find seven tiny pooches alive under the rubble

A Turkish vet has saved the life of a dog and almost her entire litter of pups after digging them out from a landslide with his bare hands. Soner Büyümez was working on a farm in a remote region of Turkey shortly after the landslide had occurred earlier this month when he heard an animal howling for help.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Mail

'That's very rude!' Hilarious moment a two-year-old girl tells off her mother after she found her nursery drawing in the recycling bin

This is the adorable moment a two-year-old girl gave her mother a telling off after finding one of her drawings in the bin. Lily Casey, from Suffolk, confronted her mother after finding her precious drawing in the recycling bin, something that all parents can relate to when mountains of hand drawn 'masterpieces' pile up around the house.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy