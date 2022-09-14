ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2 killed in Attleboro crash on West Street

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Attleboro Police are investigating a deadly vehicle crash that killed two people early Sunday morning. Authorities said the crash happened around 4:15 a.m. in the area of 1296 West Street. Images from the scene obtained by 7NEWS showed a mangled vehicle being loaded onto a flatbed...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Wilmington Apple

ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 1 Arrest & Serve 2 Summonses

WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between September 9, 2022 to September 15, 2022. Brian David Fontaine (32, Tewksbury) was served a summons for Uninsured Motor Vehicle and Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended Registration. (10:11am) Sunday, September...
WILMINGTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating bomb scare in Norwell

NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad was called to a business in Norwell after a suspicious item was found on the property. A manager at the business called the police Friday after the item was discovered. The bomb squad secured the item after employees were told...
NORWELL, MA
Seacoast Current

NH Seacoast Region Motorcycle Crashes Seriously Injure 2, Kill 1

A motorcyclist suffered life threatening injuries in a crash on the Spaulding Turnpike Saturday in the second serious motorcycle crash in the region of the weekend. New Hampshire State Police said the driver of a 2016 Harley-Davidson was riding westbound on the Spauldng Turnpike Connector in Rochester near the northbound exit 16 off-ramp from Route 16 around 8:30 p.m. The driver and their passenger crossed the centerline and went off the road on the eastbound side.
ROCHESTER, NH
WTNH

One injured in Mansfield shooting

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating a shooting in Mansfield that left one person injured. State police said they were alerted by Windham Hospital at 11:34 p.m. Friday that an adult male with gunshot wounds had arrived at their emergency department. Police said he had non-life-threatening injuries, however he was flown to Hartford […]
MANSFIELD, MA
homenewshere.com

State police investigating fatal single-car crash in Boxborough

BOXBOROUGH — At 4:35 p.m. Friday, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 495 north in Boxborough that resulted in the death of the operator. Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2014 Audi A6 was northbound when, for reasons still under investigation, it went off the left...
BOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

Worker injured after porch collapse in Boston

BOSTON -- A worker needed to be extricated from rubble after a porch collapse in Boston. It happened at a Park Street triple-decker Sunday afternoon. A neighbor told WBZ-TV the worker was pinned to the ground. She called 911 after hearing him cry out.   According to the fire department, the worker was on the second floor when three porches in the back of the house came crashing down. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. "They couldn't allow people on it so they just decided to fix it. It looks like it was in worse shape than we considered. We're probably going to have to change the whole thing," said the worker's partner who came to the scene later. Boston Inspectional Services will determine if it's safe for people to go back inside the house.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Elderly woman dies after being hit by truck in Rockport

ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian died Friday after being hit by a box truck, according to Rockport Police. Police said that, shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, they received two 911 calls about an elderly woman who was hit by a small box truck on Railroad Avenue. When officers arrived,...
ROCKPORT, MA
WCVB

Two boys arrested for armed robbery at Jamaica Plain convenience store

BOSTON — Two teenage boys are facing multiple charges in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood. Boston police said the robbery at 71 Day St. happened at about 7:50 p.m. Friday. Responding officers spotted the two boys running from the store toward Round Hill Street and quickly apprehended them.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Three evaluated after car crashes into woods in Bourne

BOURNE – Three people were evaluated after a car crashed into the woods in Bourne around 9:15 AM Saturday. The crash happened on Route 28 northbound at Barlow’s Landing Road. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic slowdowns in the area. Further details were not immediately available.
BOURNE, MA
MassLive.com

19-year-old Mattie Fitzgerald of Malden dies in Wilmington car crash, officials say

A 19-year-old Malden woman died in a car crash Tuesday, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said. Police found a Chevy Traverse SUV off-road in the area of 411 Salem Street around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. Inside the vehicle, officers located the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was identified as 19-year-old Mattie Fitzgerald of Malden, officials said.
MALDEN, MA
Daily Voice

Missing Cambridge Man Could Have Traveled Out Of State: Police

Cambridge Police are asking the public for helping in locating a who was reported missing from a group home, the department said on Twitter. Andrew Paliotto, who suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, was reported missing after he left the home on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 15, police said. He has gone missing before and previously found in Central Square and Maryland.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

